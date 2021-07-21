Looking for a last minute hairstyle for your hair? 6 Hair accessories for long and short hair

Every girl knows what a struggle it is to style your hair especially if you are a noob like me. These hair accessories are designed to make every hairstyling process easier and more fun to do so you can now attain your dream hairstyle in absolutely no time. You can ditch going to the parlour to get your hair done and style your own hair at home with a much faster and cheaper method. If you are already skilled at this then you can put your skills to a good use and if not, then you can use these tricks and attain the perfect hairstyle.

Barrette

Barrettes are made from different materials and are available in various shapes. They are a very good accessory for long hair since it helps keep hair in place. There are many varieties that are available, so you can find ones that match your ensemble. The best part about this accessory is that it is functional and attractive at the same time.

Price: Rs.298

Headbands

There are so many kinds of hair bands that are available today that you may get confused when it comes to choosing just one. If you like a particular colour, material, or pattern then you can get a hair band with your preferences. A good hair band can make both short and long hair look good. You can style them in a lot of different ways.

Price: Rs.199

Long Hair Extensions

The best way to add lots of volume to your hair would be to use coloured hair extensions. The clip-in type is easy to use and will up your style quotient, big time. It will not just make your hair look fuller but it can jazz up your hairdo, increase the hair’s length or it will match perfectly with what you are wearing.

Price: Rs.198

Fasteners

Fasteners are a very handy accessory for long hair and are available in many colours and styles. They compliment a wide variety of hairstyles and face shapes. This accessory is easy to use at the same time it helps keep the hair in place.

Price: Rs.559

Flower Tiara

Who doesn’t love flowers? It has been an accessory from time in memorial across the world reserved for special occasions. They are pretty and can be teamed with a lot of outfits like dresses, shrugs, shorts, high-waist jeans and whatever you can think of!

Price: Rs.149

Bobby Pins

Well, this hair accessory is a must have for anyone with long or short hair. It helps tame your hair without having it all over your face. If you want to make the most of the bobby pin, then you should get ones with pearls or jewels on them since they look super pretty! Or, you can also use ones which have colourful patterns to add a touch of drama to your look.

Price: Rs.249

