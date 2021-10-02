Love flaunting ethnic wear? Let your wishlist make its way to cart in Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021 brings to you some flawless collection of ethnic wear that you can't resist adding to your closet. Your dormant wishlist is fully capable of sliding into your Amazon cart from 3rd of October 2021. On the other hand, 24 hours of early sale have flabbergasted prime members with massive deals of the day. It's time to add these fresh stocks of comfortable yet stylish ethnic wear to your closet today.

1. GoSriki Women's Cotton Blend Kurta with Pant & Dupatta

Festive season is around the corner and you have to sass things up with the tinge of urbanity. This GoSriKi Women's Cotton Blend Kurta with Pant & Dupatta is a multi-occasion wear that you shouldn't resist buying. With ¾th sleeves and a key-hole neck, this straight kurta amps up your fashion style in every possible way. Pair it up with shimmery jewellery and let your dress be the talk of the day.

Price: Rs. 3999

Deal of the day: Rs. 569

2. Leriya Fashion Women's A-Line Kurta

This Anarkali styled women’s A-line kurta is a must have for women on the go. With stylish slide slit and a knot, Leriya Fashion Women's A-Line Kurta looks more beautiful when paired with high stiletto heels. Not too long nor too short in length, this cotton anarkali kurta can be worn at any occasion or traditional ceremonies.

Price: Rs. 1999

Deal of the day: Rs. 359

3. Anni Designer Women's Cotton Kurta with Palazzo & Dupatta

Kurtas and Palazzo can be awarded as the most stylish and cody pair of the year. Anni Designer Women's Kurta with Palazzo & Dupatta is made up of sheer cotton and has a regular fit type. The straight kurta of the set has a round neck that creates space for flaunting classy necklaces. The zig-zag pattern on the dupatta and bottom compliments the elegant design of the straight cotton kurta.

Price: Rs. 2599

Deal of the day: Rs. 569

4. Anni Designer Women Kurta with Palazzo & Dupatta

Three piece ethic wears are highly appreciated as it requires to additional efforts to complete a satisfactory modern look. The hot pink colour of this women's kurta can make you fall in love with ethnic wear a little more. The bordered dupatta and palazzo leaves no space for discomfort. Talking about the kurta’s fabric, it is made up of pure cotton. Grab this co-ord set and rock your traditional, casual, random evening parties with an ease.

Price: Rs. 3599

Deal of the day: Rs. 569

5. GoSriki Women's Anarkali Cotton Printed Kurta with Palazzo Set

This bright yellow printed kurta with palazzo set amps up your fashion style to another level. The empire style of this ethic wear can make you ask for more. Easy to carry and flaunt, GoSriki Women's Anarkali Cotton Printed Kurta with Palazzo Set is perfect for any small or big gatherings. If you avoid this ethnic wear, you are at great loss.

Price: Rs. 3999

Deal of the day: Rs. 489

Ethnic wear is not only meant for parties and gatherings. They can be flaunted at random outings or be worn at meetings. Don't leave space for any second thought at this Amazon Great Indian Festival. Make it yours before you regret missing the deals of the day with upto 95 percent off!

