Makar Sankranti 2022: Grab THESE oxidised jewellery to style up your festive ready look

Makar Sankranti is just a week away and now is the perfect time to decide what outfit to wear and how to style it up to celebrate the first festival of the year grandly. Sankranti falls on January 14th this year and it's celebrated throughout the nation in multiple names. Whether you celebrate the day as Pongal, Uttrayan or Sankranti, the day demands to sport your best ethnic look! Here we have curated 5 oxidised jewellery pieces that’ll gel well with all colours and styles to get ready with this festive season.

Antique German Silver Oxidised Plated Tribal Cotton Thread Jewellery

The best thing about shopping for oxidised jewellery is that it goes well with all your outfits be it ethnic or Indo-Western. The silver shade of it brings out the colour of your outfit and together gives a well put together look. This necklace and earring set can be accessorised up with your saree or lehenga for a regal look.

Price: Rs 245

Afghani Tribal Oxidised Dangler Earrings

If you are planning to wear something with a high neck, ditching a necklace and opting for statement earrings is a must. Also, boat neck design, closed neck design or kurta sets with heavy embroideries can be balanced by going sans-neckpiece but still withholding the grandeur with stylish earrings.

Price: Rs 198

Floral Design Oxidised Jewellery Set

If you are someone with a round face type with a short neck length, you can absolutely rock long necklaces and stud earrings. The long necklace elongates the figures and takes the focus away from your neck region and stud earrings balance the visual weight of the round face type. This is also an excellent gifting set.

Price: Rs 229

Oxidised Silver Ganesh Choker Necklace Set

Featuring Lord Ganesha’s face, this choker necklace and matching earring set is the perfect set to get festive ready. Choker necklaces will be ideal if you are sporting anything with a plunging neckline or a deep neck cut.

Price: Rs 100

Silver Oxidised Mirror Cuff Bangle

Kept it light, trendy and chic with statement-making bracelets that are intricately worked with mirrors and also feature ghungroo. This can be teamed up with both Indian and Western outfits and with mirrors on it that’ll reflect the colours on your outfit, the cuff bangle will sprue up the vibrancy of your look.

Price: Rs 199

