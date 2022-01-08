Make a promise with a ring: 6 Types of promise rings you can give your special one

A promise ring is often given as the first symbol of commitment between two people in a romantic relationship. You can give your special person a promise ring when it is too soon to get engaged, but you already know that you want to commit to your partner in a serious way. It is also a great gift when you are not financially ready for a marriage, but you know that you’ll always want to be together. Here are a few types of promise rings for you to choose the best one for your partner.

Solitaire Ring

A single diamond ring, called a solitaire ring, is the most popular style for engagement rings. It is also often seen as the best design for promise rings. If your girl loves the classic, big solitaire diamond then this ring is going to make her day and every day after that!

Price: Rs.2299

Buy Now

Diamond Cluster Ring

If a solitaire diamond is too much for your budget, consider a diamond cluster ring made of smaller stones. Several small diamonds set together are more affordable than a solitaire. This type of ring is also great if your girl loves diamonds but also likes to keep things minimal.

Price: Rs.1399

Buy Now

Gemstone Ring

Gemstones make beautiful alternatives to diamonds and can be more affordable. Choose a hardy gem, such as a blue sapphire, pink sapphire, ruby, amethyst or blue topaz. Emerald, aquamarine and quartz rings feature gems with medium-hard toughness. They’re still very durable but require slightly more careful wear. These rings also look more elegant and royal than a normal diamond.

Price: Rs.750

Buy Now

Simple Ring Band

You ​​need not to highlight the efforts made to be together. The promise rings chosen can be of the most simple ways. A simple gold or silver band can give you a perfect lovely promise to each other. You can make the promise ring simple, rich and pure by exchanging just a silver band that shows the simplicity and purity in your love as well.

Price: Rs.670

Buy Now

Crown Ring

Couples who treat each other like the king and queen of their hearts would surely love the concept of the crown rings to make their promise rings. You can give your girlfriend this beautiful crown ring with a promise to make her and treat her like your queen, and she can promise you to make you her king for life.

Price: Rs.1699

Buy Now

Infinity Ring

You can promise your girl forever with a beautiful infinity ring that literally means just that! This silver infinity ring embellished in cute diamonds is not only super elegant and classy, but it will also remind your girlfriend just how committed you are to her, everytime she sees the ring.

Price: Rs.599

Buy Now