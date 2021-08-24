Masaba Gupta, Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla & more TOP Indian designers join hands to make design studies accessible

Like everything else, the pandemic had an adverse effect on the fashion industry. Fashion design is one of the most sought-after courses and to bring back the excitement, some of India's leading designers like Masaba Gupta, Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, Kunal Rawal and more, are making design education accessible for people virtually across the globe.

The e-learning platform that the designers are launching is focused on the different verticals of design which include fashion, interior, makeup, photography, fine jewellery and more and can be consumed by anyone starting from high school children who are interested in the fields as well! The platform is the brainchild of Edutechtionalists India Pvt. Ltd. who want to, with the help of designers, revolutionise the design education landscape in India. Industry leaders including designers Payal Singhal, Arpita Mehta, Jayahti Reddy, Rhea Kapoor and even celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri will be part of the course content that can be applied in the real world.

For the first month, Masaba Gupta is all set to talk about Trend Forecasting, while Rhea Kapoor has a course on How to create a Fashion Brand & Upskill yourself on urban street style. Ace designer Kunal Rawal will shed light on Garment Construction, Ethnic and Streetwear for men, Arpita Mehta on Fashion Illustrations, Tanya Ghavri on Celebrity Styling and Jayanti Reddy on Sustainable Textile design.

The idea of this concept is to fill the gap in design across tier 2, 3,4 and 5 cities and give those interested, the same opportunities and accessibility as Urban Indians.

