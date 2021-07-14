Men’s athleisure trends: How the times have incorporated comfort into mainstream fashion

Athleisure is everywhere, and it is here to stay – the pandemic has truly reshaped our style in 2021!

We all dream of donning our most comfortable lounge clothes and still looking stylish on an outing, but most of us could never do it. However, mainstream fashion trends this year actually encourage you to do exactly that! Thanks to the booming trend of athleisure in fashion, largely due to the pandemic-induced lifestyle changes forcing us to accept comfort as the top-most priority. Besides, nobody can resist the effortlessly cool and suave vibes of luxe athleisure styles!

What is athleisure?

We are sure you have heard of the term by now, and have seen many influencers, popstars and celebrities getting papped in this style. However, it’s not as simple as wearing your gym clothes to a lunch date. Athleisure is a combination of ‘athletic’ and ‘leisure’ – meaning that these styles combine sportswear with ready-to-wear, putting practicality and functionality to the forefront in fashion for suave gentlemen on the go! Think high performance fabrics, athletic details, sportwear accessories and essentials like t-shirts, polos, hoodies and the likes.

Athleisure seems to be the future of mainstream men’s fashion for a long time to come – we certainly don’t wish to give up being stylishly comfortable any time soon! Check out some of these latest trends in athleisure for men this year, and elevate your wardrobe today!

1. Men’s Reebok Classics Graphic Track Pants

Pair these with chunky white sneakers and cool graphic t-shirt, throw in a bucket hat and a metallic chain if you feel particularly in the spirit and you are ready to rock this trend!

₹ 2,499.00 – Buy Now.

2. Men’s Reebok Training MYT AOP Joggers

Comfortable joggers can go from drab to fab if you style them well. With this pair, light layering or casual minimalism can take you a long way. Try them with a plain white t-shirt and a dark blue denim jacket, or just a white tank and see how it goes!

₹ 1,899.00 – Buy Now.

3. Men’s Reebok Training Tech Tee

Tank tops for men are totally in style, and the best way to do it is to keep it minimal and comfortable. Try monochromatic looks with these – how about pairing this black tank with black track pants and black sneakers? Very urban chic!

₹ 999.00 – Buy Now.

4. Men’s Reebok Recycled Polo Tee

Polo t-shirts are undoubtedly one of the most comfortable and effortlessly stylish tops in menswear! This one is even sustainable – made of recycled fibres so that you can look and feel great! Polos have been underrated for long, and now you can be trendy while wearing them with virtually any trousers!

₹ 749.00 – Buy Now.

5. Unisex Reebok Classics Kung Fu Panda Sweatshirt

These classics have made their way into men’s athleisure as well this year! You can try layering too, depending on the weather – wear cool white joggers, chunky sneakers and a denim jacket on top of the hoodie!

₹ 3,449.00 – Buy Now.

6. Men’s Reebok Training MYT Ollie Track Suit

Thanks to many celebrities donning these frequently this year (we’re looking at you in particular ), tracksuits have become mainstream fashion. This monochrome white tracksuit has a very easy and laidback vibe, perfect for a chill day out with friends. Spice it up with subtle pops of colour and you’re good to go!

₹ 3,449.00 – Buy Now.

7. Men’s Reebok Swim Vector Slides

Slides are the flag-bearers of easy-going fashion in 2021. These are breathable, airy, comfortable and stylish all at once. Pair these with calf-length socks, joggers, t-shirt and a bomber jacket to look straight off the runway!

₹ 1,119.00 – Buy Now.

