Men’s ethnic outfit ideas to prepare for the upcoming festive season

The festive season is just around the corner. This means a surge in traditional outfits, new clothes, sweets and delicacies, gifts and more! This season always brings along the best opportunity to brush up and flaunt the ethnic corners of wardrobes, and dress our best. However, there is a common misconception that traditional men’s ethnic wear is too boring and predictable. Quite the contrary, men’s wear can also be just as opulent, luxurious and experimental as women’s wear!

Men’s ethnic wear is not merely limited to the supposedly ‘manly’ solid colours and jackets - there are a plethora of options to choose from! From geometrical prints and vibrant florals to intricate embroideries and metallic colours, men’s festive wear this season is far from mundane! Here are some of our favourites that you can shop and look dapper during the festivities this year!

Do it big, do it right, and do it with style. Fred Astaire

1. Pop of colour

If extravagant details and too many layers are not really your cup of tea, you can amp up even the regular kurta pyjama style with a pop of colour! Men’s wear at large is dominated by the traditional dark, and supposedly ‘manly’ hues like black, royal blue, grey, green and the likes. Give the old-school a twist in your own subtle way with these vibrantly coloured kurtas!

Jompers Mustard Embroidered Kurta with White Pyjamas

₹ 999.00 – Buy Now.

Manyavar Maroon Kurta with Beige Churidar

₹ 2,999.00 – Buy Now.

Manthan Blue Jacquard Weave Straight Kurta

₹ 1,499.00 – Buy Now.

2. Opulent prints and contrast

When thinking of festive wear, gold often comes to mind. When indigenous floral embroidery meets golden hues and heavy contrast with navy blue, they make for an extravagant style which will make you look and feel like royalty!

Manyavar Navy Blue and Golden Embroidered Kurta with Churidar

₹ 3,999.00 – Buy Now.

3. Minimalist prints

Minimalism, once widely associated with western wear, has now made its mark in traditional Indian fashion as well. For the suave gentleman with a high street style score, ethnic wear was just made more modern chic with clean, abstract geometric and delicate floral prints!

House of Pataudi Beige Woven Jashn Kurta

₹ 1,959.00 – Buy Now.

See Designs Green and White Kurta Pyjama

₹ 1,349.00 – Buy Now.

4. Statement Nehru jackets

These mandarin-collared vest jackets, typically worn of hip length and over a kurta have come to be one of the essentials in every man’s closet. Monochrome outfits can look extremely elegant with the typical ones, but it might be time to spruce up traditional looks with statement Nehru jackets! From floral to abstract, wear these over simple, neutral tones for a quirky touch!

Manyavar Solid Cream Kurta Churidar and Pastel Nehru Jacket

₹ 7,999.00 – Buy Now.

Benstoke Black Dupion Kurta Pyjama and Floral Nehru Jacket

₹ 1,879.00 – Buy Now.

Anouk Black & White Solid Kurta Trousers and Nehru Jacket

₹ 2,584.00 – Buy Now.

For more Fashion updates, follow @pinkvillafashion on Instagram today!