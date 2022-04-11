Men’s slippers that are stylish and perfect for a casual day out

The warm weather is here and it is time to bring out your casual clothing. Your sartorial directives start from the ground up - with your feet, which you should henceforth swaddle in a decent pair of slippers. If you are a man who likes to keep it casual yet classy, then these men’s slippers are all you need! Now you can step out in style with these super suave slippers.

Men’s slippers that are stylish and affordable:

Here, we have a list of men’s slippers that are comfy, stylish and suave.

1. Solethreads Men’s Yoga Flip Flop Slippers

These slippers feature a skid-resistant outsole with a unique wave-like design and arch support. The super soft footbed is made out of a superfoam yoga mat, making it an extremely comfortable choice. These slippers pair well with day dates, brunch buffets or sundowner parties.

Price: Rs.975

2. Sparx Men’s Flip Flops

These flip flops are not only super comfortable and affordable, but also look extremely suave when worn. They can be worn on a casual day out with your shorts or for a casual dinner with your joggers.

Price: Rs.399

3. Ravish Men Synthetic Foam Slippers

If you are looking to add a traditional and formal twist to your regular pair of slippers, then these pairs of foam slippers are just what you need! They will give you the comfort of your everyday slippers and a suave look. You can wear these with your everyday outfits as well as with a breezy kurta.

Price: Rs.499

4. Crocs Men’s Bayaband Flip Slipper

These slippers are built on the sporty Croc band silhouette, making them incredibly light and fun to wear. They are extremely lightweight, flexible and provide a 360 degree comfort. They are perfect for people who want shoes that conform to their personalities and lifestyles, as well as to their feet.

Price: Rs.2096

5. BATA Men’s Slippers

These slippers are the perfect melange of chic and casual. The versatile and elegant brown colour teamed with the classy buckle closure makes these babies a favourite among young men. They are super comfortable and easy to wear, and will become your go-to footwear choice in no time!

Price: Rs.729

6. BATA Men’s Hawaii Thong Sandals

These slippers are for those lazy weekdays where you just do not feel like making an effort. On such days, just put on these pair of stylish slippers with your favourite joggers and you are all set! These slippers have an arch support making them extremely safe for your feet.

Price: Rs.437

7. Sparx Men’s Black Slippers

These slippers will give you wings as they will make you feel like you are flying. They are so lightweight that it will feel like you’re going barefoot. Even after being so light, these slippers still manage to be super sturdy. It is designed to match the latest trends of the new generation.

Price: Rs.466

8. Paragon Men Brown Flip Flops

These flip flops are just what your summer wardrobe is missing. They are so comfortable yet so dapper looking, that they can literally uplift the look of any outfit. These slippers are perfect for men who want to look flamboyant without making much of an effort.

Price: Rs.319

If you are a man trying to find the perfect balance between style and comfort, then these men’s slippers mentioned above are just what you need to add to your wardrobe. These slippers will not only make a great fashion accessory, but are also super sturdy and affordable.

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

