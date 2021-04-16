Men’s sportswear outfits from Amazon fashion sale under Rs 600

Dear men, check out these cosy sportswear options at an irresistible price from Amazon.

With wave 2 of the virus and innumerable cases spiking every day, we all are bound to stay at home for the safety of ourselves and others. This also means that we should take our gym and workout sessions back to our homes. We are here with 6 amazing and cosy sportswear or workout wear fashion finds from Amazon and that’s to the fashion sale that’s going on, you can buy quality products at a much cheaper price.

Casual Round Neck T-shirts

This casual polyester tee shirt can be worn any day for a sweat-proof work experience. Polyester doesn’t absorb sweat, so it is durable and you can work out in them for long hours without sweat patches showing like the cotton fabric shows.

Price: Rs 459

Buy Now

Club Shorts

How can we make a list of sportswear without club shorts? They are cosy and functional and you can wear them to casually chill at home too. Summer in shorts is a combo you shouldn’t miss.

Price: Rs 350

Buy Now

Gymwear T-shirt

Uniquely constructed from 4-way stretch fabric, this t-shirt gives you better mobility, faster dry, super breathable and sweat-absorbent functionality. It’s ideal for trainees and athletes to stay comfy and in workout mode.

Price: Rs 599

Buy Now

Bamboo Socks

A good pair of socks is what makes our feet on the move. The softness of Bamboo, quick sweat absorption properties and breathable & elastic mesh ensures a smooth grip and supreme comfort. Cushion pads under the feet and combed Bamboo fabric keeps your feet dry all day.

Price: Rs 279

Buy Now

Cotton Trackpants

This breathable fabric imparts a softer texture to provide comfort with strength. Perfect for sports, gym, running, trekking and nightwear. These joggers provide the highest level of softness and comfort during your intense workouts.

Price: Rs 289

Buy Now

Workout Tights

Workout tights have a lightweight stretchable design making it better for freedom of movement. The seamless design provides superior comfort with a second-skin feel. It creates a slimming silhouette and is very flattering on the figure.

Price: Rs 399

Buy Now

For more Fashion & Beauty info follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read| Kareena Kapoor Khan to Janhvi Kapoor: 7 Times celebs FLOORED us in Manish Malhotra sequin saree

Share your comment ×