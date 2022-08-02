Top 20 Men's haircuts to try in 2022

If you clicked on this article, that means you are looking for creative styling ideas for men's haircuts. Well, you would be glad to know that you have come to the right place as in this article, we have created an in-depth list of men's haircut styles, ranging from short and medium-length hairstyles to long haircut ideas. When it comes to men's haircuts, there are hundreds of ways in which you can style your hair. So, a fresh new haircut and a unique hairstyle are likely to make you look fresh and trendy, maybe to your social media followers or your partner. Also, a new haircut could make you look at yourself differently.

So, without further ado, let's check out some of the coolest and most unique men's haircut styles that will completely change your look and make you one of the trendiest people in your friend group or family.

Top 20 men's haircuts in 2022

1) Faux Hawk

Faux Hawk is essentially a less-dramatic version of the uber-popular hairstyle for men - Mohawk. Although it is similar to Mohawk, there are some significant differences between both men's haircuts. Unlike Mohawk, the Faux Hawk haircut is less prominent and not too out there, if you know what I mean. The Faux Hawk hairstyle can be done with long or short hair. The hairstyle involves a long strip of hair in the middle with skillfully blended hair that fades along the sides and back of the head. This is one of the go-to hairstyles of many popular European footballers and celebrities.

2) Short Undercut with Spikes

This is another popular hairstyle for men that is fairly easy to get. This means that you do not require a pro barber for this hairstyle. A mid-fade undercut with a fuller top than the bottom should do the trick. Then, you can style your top hair with some gel and give it a spiky look. Match it with a trimmed jawline beard, and you're golden.

3) Classic Fade

The Classic Fade men's haircut style can give you a classy look, maybe for a corporate party or a formal date with your girl's parents. This haircut follows the golden rule of shorter sides and a fuller top. However, in this haircut, the top needs to be back brushed and set with some gel. Although, a messy top also would not be a bad choice, to be honest.

4) Buzz Cut

Inspired by the haircut of the American-military soldiers, the Buzz Cut has become a popular style in men's haircuts. It is primarily a style for very short-haired individuals as the style involves closely-trimmed hair at the sides with an extended patch of hair at the top-middle portion of the head. This hairstyle has been rocked by many celebrities, including Shahid Kapoor in Haider, Chris Evans, and Aaron Paul.

5) Caesar Cut

The Caesar Cut is one of the timeless men's haircut styles that continues to be an uber-popular choice for the youth. It is inspired and named after the hairstyle of Roman Emperor Tiberius Julius Caesar. There are a ton of hairstyles that come under the Caesar cut. So, let's take a look at some of the styles below

a) Classic Caesar Cut

The classic Caesar cut is essentially a short haircut for men that involves short bangs on the forehead. The bangs can be horizontally aligned on a straight line or cut asymmetrically, and the haircut gives off a unified, clean, and tidy look.

b) Textured Caesar Cut

Textured Caesar cut is a combination of fringe and textured crop styles, with the textured part having several layers to make it look fuller. It is one of the modern versions of the Caesar cut that has gained popularity in the men's haircut industry in recent times.

c) Faded Caesar Cut

The Caesar cut is a versatile haircut style for men that can be combined with low, mid, and high fade. The hair at the sides of the head can also be tapered with the top being messy. This can give a pretty modern look.

d) Caesar Cut with Curls

As I said before, the Caesar cut is a versatile men's haircut and can also be achieved with curly hair. The haircut provides a fresh new look for curly-haired people and can give off a model look instantly if done right!

6) Side Part Haircut

The Side Part haircut is one of the most popular men's haircuts and it essentially provides a gentlemanly look. It is also one of the neatest haircuts of all time that can go well with both a formal and a casual look. So, let's take a look at some of the unique side-part haircuts that you could go for.

a) Classic Thick Side-Part

The classic thick side part is for those who have voluminous hair. It involves a clean top that is brushed to one of the sides of the head. The sides are then tapered to make them fade. This provides a clean look that is well-suited for a formal dress style.

b) Wavy Side Part

The wavy side part is one of the popular variations of side parting that is perfect for people with thin hair with a wavy texture. This haircut provides a more casual look with a full wavy-textured top brushed to one side and tapered sides.

c) Side Part with Back-brushed Front

This haircut involves side parting as well as back-brushing to achieve a combined and clean look that can up your hair game by many folds. This involves tapered sides and a dual-design top, with the front of the hair brushed towards the back and the back brushed towards one of the sides of the head.

d) Ivy League Fade with Side Part

The Ivy League fade is one of the many variations of the Ivy League haircuts for men that gives off a disciplined and unified look. It involves a thick fade with thin side-parted hair. It is a perfect formal haircut that will be appreciated by your professors or your colleagues. Many celebrities like Brad Pitt, Ryan Reynolds, and Zac Efron have rocked this style for brief periods.

7) Crew Cut

The crew cut is probably one of the oldest haircuts of all time and it is one of the variations of Ivy League hairstyles for men. The term was first identified in the early 19th century and was used to describe Ivy League students who were on the crew (rowing) team. This haircut is essentially a short hair-focused design that involves faded or tapered sides with a comparatively fuller top.

8) Fade Haircuts

Fade haircuts are pretty popular amongst men with short hair. Although there fade haircuts are similar to tapered haircuts, the former provides a distinctive texture to the hair, while the latter provides a plain look. Check out the different types of fade men's haircuts for inspiration.

a) Drop Fade Cut

The drop fade haircut is an iteration of a fade cut that involves a fade that drops as it passes the ear. This creates a faded arc over the ear and provides a textured look at the sides. Although it is one of the popular haircuts for men, it is kinda difficult to describe to your barber. So, be sure to show a picture to give them a proper idea of the style.

b) Bald Fade

The bald fade haircut is another variation of fade haircuts that features faded sides and back, generally down to the skin to give off a bald look, with comparatively longer hair on top. One of the popular celebrities who rock this haircut is Drake, who is also one of the richest rappers in the world.

c) High Skin Fade

The high skin fade is the kind of fade haircut that is perfect for short hair. It gives off a clean and tidy look and features shorter sides and back with a fade that starts above the temples. It is one of the tidiest haircuts among the rest and is an amazing choice for men.

9) French Crop

The French crop is an uber-popular haircut for men that features long hair at the top along with spiked fringes and shorter sides and back. It also involves a bit of fade at the sides and back and it is usually very easy to maintain. However, if you want to make sure your barber gives you your desired French cut look, be sure to show them a picture before cutting your precious hair.

10) Disconnected Undercut

As the name suggests, the disconnected undercut is mainly when the upper part of the mane is not in connection to the sides or the bottom. There is a distinct division between the main portion of the crown and the sides. In this hairstyle, the hair on the top is generally not cut at all but brushed in a precise style, mostly pushing the whole hair back.

11) Man Bun

More of a hairstyle than a haircut, but we cover all things trendy and the man bun has been in fashion for quite some time now. From SRK's Don look to our favorite Jason Mamoah, we stan them all! Here are some very trendy Man Bun hairstyles for you.

a) Classic Man Bun

The classic man bun is a style that will never go out of fashion and looks great on gents. However, it is important to mention that you will need at least shoulder-length hair to achieve a perfect man bun. This classic style is easy to make and is also a great way to manage long hair.

b) Man Bun with Faded Sides

This is one of the coolest variations of the man bun and involves a long strip of hair tied to the back as a bun. The sides, on the other hand, feature a clean fade to make the hairstyle classier than ever. Match it with a suit and some shades, and you are golden!

c) Half Man Bun

The half man bun is one of the most popular iterations of the man bun style. In this style, you need to take the upper half of your hair and tie it into a bun at the top of the head. The hair at the bottom, however, is left loose. This is a great style for those with medium hair length or those who are just starting to lengthen their hair.

d) Messy Man Bun

The messy man bun, as the name suggests, is a style that combines messy long hair with a tied bun at the back. This hairstyle is essentially casual and goes well with street outfits. It is also a great choice for gents who have wavy or textured hair that usually remain out of control.

e) Spiky Man Bun

For the spiky man bun style, you need, again, at least shoulder-length hair as this hairstyle requires a big bun at the back of the head with pointy ends sticking out of it. The front and the sides are heavily brushed backward. However, it is worth mentioning that this hairstyle is not for everybody and it is high maintenance.

12) Long Brush Back

The long brush-back haircut is a men's haircut that gives off the illusion of long hair. The crown portion is kept significantly longer than the faded sides. The sides are trimmed almost down to the skin to make the temple hair appear longer than they are. The top part of the hair is then brushed back or swept to the side to make it fall at the front. Celebrities like Justin Bieber once rocked this haircut.

13) Textured Spike Cut

The textured spike cut is an uber-popular men's haircut choice that has been used by various celebrities like Chris Hemsworth. This haircut features an even cut with spikes all over the head. This haircut is perfect for those who have short textured hair and is fairly easy to achieve and maintain.

14) Spiky Top with Faded Sides

This is another popular haircut for men that has been rocked by many footballers like the ever-charming David Beckham. This haircut is also designed for short hair and features a spiky portion at the top with evenly faded sides. This one is also pretty easy to achieve and maintain. You just need some gel to keep the top spike intact.

15) Pompadour

The pompadour haircut is truly a classy haircut for men, though it is quite difficult to maintain. You will need a ton of hairstyling products to achieve and maintain the look. However, if you successfully achieve it, the pompadour haircut can provide you with a classy yet dapper look. Celebrities like Nick Jonas rocked this haircut for many days.

16) Dreads locks

I have not come across this particular type of hairstyle in our country, nevertheless, I think dreads will never go out of style. This hairstyle has been popular from the beginning of time. Some sculptures were found by archaeologists where the figures had this hairstyle. Here are some different ways to style your dreadlocks.

a) Dreadlock in a Ponytail

This hairstyle can turn your casual dreadlocks into a semi-formal one. Something that one should keep in mind, is the fact that dreadlocks require constant care. You can't just leave your hair like that, the fact that you'll have to refrain from combing your hair makes haircare a challenge. So, securing your dreadlocks in a ponytail is a part of that haircare regime apart from the fact that it looks amazing.

b) Bob-cut Dreadlocks

A simple bob cut isn't that simple anymore if you get it on dreads. It is a good way to dress down the look for any casual events. Any short dreadlock for the matter is more manageable and tolerable in this scorching heat.

16) The Slick Back

This hairstyle dates back to the late 1920s. It's mostly a heavily brushed-back look. But for most guys, hair naturally grows forward making it resistant to being pushed back unless proper tools and products are used. I can only think of one person when it comes to this hairstyle, David Beckham. Yes, he has rocked more than a dozen hairstyles but this one looks too good on him.

17) Fade Haircut Designs

Well, it is just another fade cut but with a twist. The faded part of the hair becomes an amazing canvas for the hairdresser. So, you can ask your hairstylist to add a design to the side of your crown. It would be like a temporary tattoo. You can check out our list of the 30 best fade haircut designs for men right here for more ideas.

18) The Butch Cut

This hairstyle is extremely similar to a buzz cut with minor technical differences. The main difference is the fact that this hairstyle goes one step further by going short all over in a uniform manner.

19) Sleek Bangs

As the name suggests, this is a hairstyle with thin tamed bangs on either side. A gorgeous hairstyle when it comes to long rectangular-shaped faces. A very popular actor who can be seen rocking this hairstyle for quite some time now is Cillian Murphy.

20) Shoulder length Side part

For this one, you need to let your mane grow. Once it does, it's a fairly simple hairstyle with almost a bob cut to shape with a messy side parting. This hairstyle is great for someone who has a carefree nature. When not rocking a man bun, this is the perfect alternative for your long hair.

Now, these were some hairstyles that are currently in trend, but if you ask me I will advise you all to pick a hairstyle that matches your lifestyle and your face shape. The most important factor when it comes to picking hairstyles is how you feel about the hairstyle. According to me, the category of short hairstyles has a lot to offer.

5 things to consider when getting your haircut

a) Hair texture

Hair texture is something you're born with. So next time you see a model on a magazine page with a hairstyle that looks super good on them, just remember to consider your hair texture before asking your hairdresser to blindly adapt his style. What looks good on them might not look good on you. It is always best to ask for a little help from your hairstylist before coming to a decision.

b) Face Shape

Face shape is an important factor to consider while choosing a hairstyle. Your hair falls on your face in a certain way, and that depends on your face shape. Choosing the right haircut that will compliment your face is very crucial. Cause we all know how easy it is to regret a haircut. So, choose what's ideal for you.

c) Lifestyle

Getting a haircut that needs regular styling is not ideal when you have a 9 to 5 job. Look at your lifestyle, and see if you can give the time that the hairstyle demands. You don't want to show up at your office with an untamed hairstyle. You also, wouldn't want your haircare regime to become a punishment rather than a therapy. Remember the celebrity whose hairstyle you stan, has an army to maintain that, you don't. So choose accordingly.

d) Do you have the right hairstylist?

If you have been dissatisfied with your haircuts back to back then maybe it's time to consider changing your hairdresser. Sometimes you think the problem lies with your decision-making when it comes to what you want but maybe it's the person who doesn't seem to get you. When you have the internet at your disposal it's better to do your research than to blindly trust the guy because you have been trusting him since your teenage days. Change is the only constant.

e) Trends

Look out for all the fashion trends, before you step out for your next haircut. Having said that, if you don't like any of the new fashion trends then leave out all of them and be a trendsetter!

With that, I have come to the end of this article. I hope you liked the suggestions and will be able to come to a decision soon. If you are looking for a change then nothing better than a haircut as the first step. Stop second-guessing and go get a new haircut, sometimes you never know what you need.

Also read: 70 Best haircuts for women to try in 2022

62 Fun and flattering shoulder-length haircuts for women in 2022