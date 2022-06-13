15 Best midi dresses to stay high on the style quotient

The number of midi dresses in the wardrobe are always insufficient. The scorching heat, inadequate temperatures and day-to-day hustles compel women to slide into a dress that is easy-breezy, comfortable yet fashionable. Today, you get a chance to refill your closet and upgrade your style quotient with the best midi dresses right at your fingertips. These midi dresses will not only help you get ready in minutes but also compliment your everyday makeup looks. Along with the best makeup products and skincare products don’t forget to update your wardrobe with one of the best midi collections.

Our top picks of the best midi dresses

1. Harpa Women's Polyester A-Line Midi Dress- Buy Now

2. Miss Olive Women's Pink Belted Midi Dress- Buy Now

3. ILLI LONDON Women's A-LINE MIDI & Maxi Dress- Buy Now

4. Miss Chase Women's Striped Midi Bodycon Dress- Buy Now

5. RK Creation Women's Bodycon Maroon Dress- Buy Now

6. Shasmi Women's Polyester Blend Bodycon Midi Casual Dress- Buy Now

7. QUEEN ELLIE Women's Fit and Flare Midi Dress- Buy Now

8. GOD BLESS Women's Midi dress- Buy Now

9. Ritsila Women Casual Short Stylish Cotton Midi Dress- Buy Now

10. Horcun Women Western Short Midi Dress- Buy Now

In this article

1. What are midi dresses?

2. Types of fashionable midi dresses

3. Ways to complete your midi dress look

4. Midi dresses

- Long midi dresses

- Bodycon midi dresses

- Short midi dress

Midi dresses are popular for their style, fabric and the kind of comfort that they offer, no matter what the weather is. Their versatility and ability to oomp the fashion-game of a woman is worth appreciating. So let us understand what exactly a midi dress is.

Midi dresses are frock-style dresses. The hemline of such dresses usually end below the knee. They are lighter and a perfect pick for formal meetings, casual meetups, get-togethers, picnics and parties. Midi dresses also come in various lengths. The hemline of a few midi dresses ends above the knee, a couple of inches below the knee as well as at the mid-calf. With the right choice of midi dresses you can slay it with swag.

1. Midi frocks

2. Floral midi dresses

3. Casual midi dresses

4. Midi shirt dresses

5. Straight midi dresses

6. Printed midi dresses

Apart from these top fashionable midi dresses, some of the dresses are also popular due to their pattern, structure and type of fabric from which they are tailored. For instance, cotton midi dresses, long and short midi dresses, bodycon midi dresses, printed midi dresses and midi top dresses have managed to make their space in every woman’s wardrobe.

Wish to oomp your fashion game?

Fill your Amazon cart with..

It is a no deal to style your midi dresses. They require minimum efforts to slide into but worth accessorising. So plan your get-ready sessions wisely and make sure you leave nothing behind.

1. Team some stylish heels or white shoes

Check out: 4 Different types of heels for women who posses a refined fashion sense

Check out: White shoes for sneakerheads who are looking for a sporty style

2. Accessorise it with stylish jewels

Check out: 10 Best designer necklaces that are the call of elegance

3. Get on the dash of glam with subtle makeup looks

Check out: Best makeup brands in India that every female cannot stop appreciating

4. Complete your makeup look with luscious lipstick shades

Check out: 15 Best lipstick brands that have come up with exceptional shades

5. To dump in your everyday essentials, choose a classy handbag or minimalist wallet

Check out: 15 Crossbody bags for women that will help you stay stylish and hands-free

Check out: Branded wallets for women who wish to store money in a fashionable way

6. Look good, feel good and smell great with a splash of fragrant vibes

Check out: Long lasting perfumes for women who love long lasting fragrance

7. All set to go? Put on a stylish pair of sunglasses and don't let the sun bother you

Check out: 15 Sunglasses for women to lay some bold summer styles

While picking up a midi dress make sure you pay maximum heed to the length. A mid-calf length is appreciated for a stylish look. If you are an everyday midi person, then always choose a lighter and skin-friendly fabric to amp up your fashion. A belt looks great when you cinch it onto your waist. We have such tips on your mind you can style yourself effortlessly with just one piece of garment.

Without much ado, let the shopping spree begin. For easy and stress-free selection, we have curated midi dresses by dividing them into three popular categories which are as follows:

A. Long midi dresses

B. Bodycon midi dresses

C. Short midi dress

Scroll down to shop the best style suiting your personality.

1. Harpa Women's Polyester A-Line Midi Dress

This Harpa Women's Polyester A-Line Midi Dress is a floral mid-calf length midi dress. It has its own charm that will accentuate your beauty seamlessly. If you are looking for some punchy or subtle style, this midi dress should be your wiser choice.

Why pick Harpa Women's Polyester A-Line Midi Dress?

This midi dress is the best selling midi dress on Amazon. It is tailored from 100 percent polyester and features a square shaped neckline. The A-line style fits on your waist perfectly and the regular fit keeps you comfortable throughout the day.

Price: Rs. 1,999

Deal: Rs. 599

2. Miss Olive Women's Pink Belted Midi Dress

This Miss Olive Women's Pink Belted Midi Dress is a skater long sleeves midi dress. The hemline ends right at the knees so that you can frolic around in utmost merriment. Whether you want to be flirty or formal, this midi dress can help you with any type of OOTD.

Why pick Miss Olive Women's Pink Belted Midi Dress?

This is a ply knit dress crafted from 100 percent polyester. It features a round neck and neat stitching. With 4.1 stars ratings, this midi dress can easily be paired with block heels and savage sunglasses.

Price: Rs. 1,999

Deal: Rs. 779

3. ILLI LONDON Women's A-LINE MIDI & Maxi Dress

This ILLI LONDON Women's A-LINE MIDI & Maxi Dress can play a major role in changing your fashion game. It is a trendy piece that comes with a perfect blend of fashion with comfort. With this midi dress on, you can be in your party mood throughout the day.

Why pick ILLI LONDON Women's A-LINE MIDI & Maxi Dress?

This midi dress is a solid A-line midi dress. The hemline of this midi dress ends at the mid-calf. It features a regular fit and classy neckline. It has a stretchable fabric that is of good quality. The midi dress falls off beautifully without clinging to the wrong places.

Price: Rs. 2,199

Deal: Rs. 799

4. kashana Women's Rayon Beige Floral Dress

This kashana Women's Rayon Beige Floral Dress comes with balloon sleeves to maintain your style quotient. The flared hemline of this midi dress grazes right above the ankle. This A-line floral dress has a beautiful smoking pattern at the chest line.

Why pick kashana Women's Rayon Beige Floral Dress?

This floral midi dress has managed to bag 5 out of 5 stars ratings and leaves no place for complaints. It hugs your body without causing any discomfort and keeps you relaxed all day.

Price: Rs. 1,999

Deal: Rs. 890

5. Styleville.in Women's Polyester Fit and Flare Midi Dress

This Styleville.in Women's Polyester Fit and Flare Midi Dress features a V neck. The hemline of this midi dress ends right at your ankle. It is versatile and designed from polyester fabric making the overall dress light in weight.

Why pick Styleville.in Women's Polyester Fit and Flare Midi Dress?

This midi dress offers a fabulous feminine flare that you just can’t stop appreciating. The reddish wine hue of this dress is perfect for your day as well as night plans. This dress too has managed to earn 5 out of 5 stars ratings on Amazon.

Price: Rs. 2,599

Deal: Rs. 866

1. Miss Chase Women's Striped Midi Bodycon Dress

This Miss Chase Women's Striped Midi Bodycon Dress is a comfortable round neck sleeveless dress. It serves you with a comfy, chic and sporty look. The zipper neckline of the dress accentuates the beauty of your entire look.

Why pick Miss Chase Women's Striped Midi Bodycon Dress?

This bodycon midi dress is tailored from 100 percent knitted cotton. The hemline of this dress ends right at the knees so that you don’t experience discomfort while walking or sitting.

Price: Rs. 1,399

Deal: Rs. 629

2. RK Creation Women's Bodycon Maroon Dress

Words fall short when RK Creation Women's Bodycon Maroon Dress hits your wardrobe. It is the most fashionable, comfortable and budget-friendly midi dress perfect for parties or formal meetings. You can sort it under the trending category due to its solid colour and split thigh details.

Why pick RK Creation Women's Bodycon Maroon Dress?

This maroon dress is a sassy dress which comes with 5 out of 5 stars ratings on Amazon. The ruffle sleeves pattern and flared hemline and body hugging fitting is impressive and worth appreciating.

Price: Rs. 999

Deal: Rs. 470

3. ILLI LONDON Women's MIDI Bodycon Dress

This ILLI LONDON Women's MIDI Bodycon Dress features a square neck. It is a perfect bodycon midi dress to set the party stage on fire. The puff sleeves and slim fitting will fetch you plenty of compliments.

Why pick ILLI LONDON Women's MIDI Bodycon Dress?

This bodycon dress comes with 4.2 out of 5 stars ratings. This bodycon midi dress is available in vibrant colours to suit your style effortlessly.

Price: Rs. 1,799

Deal: Rs. 799

4. Harpa Women Dress

This Harpa Women Dress is a solid coloured bodycon midi dress that is timeless and classy. It has a vintage appeal and neat construction for everything comfortable and fashionable. It is a short-sleeved midi dress with a turtle neckline.

Why pick Harpa Women Dress?

This bodycon women dress has a star rating of 4.4 out of 5. This dress tailored from a mix of polyester and elastane is everything that defines simplicity with a dash of classiness.

Price: Rs. 999

5. Shasmi Women's Polyester Blend Bodycon Midi Casual Dress

This midi casual dress is a simple and elegant dress that can work wonders for your attire. It is designed for new age women and ticks all boxes of design, sleeve pattern and fitting.

Why pick Shasmi Women's Polyester Blend Bodycon Midi Casual Dress?

The short ruffled sleeves of this midi dress makes it a must-have. This midi dress also features a square neckline. The dress might look simple but serves you with a unique appeal especially when paired with block heels.

Price: Rs. 429

1. QUEEN ELLIE Women's Fit and Flare Midi Dress

This QUEEN ELLIE Women's Fit and Flare Midi Dress is the call of elegance. It has a flattering look and is tailored from georgette. The fit and flare style of this dress featuring ruffle sleeves makes it worth the penny.

Why pick QUEEN ELLIE Women's Fit and Flare Midi Dress?

This dress is a perfect blend of fashion, comfort and trendy design. It is elegant and will turn heads around wherever you go.

Price: Rs. 999

2. Ritsila Women Knee-Length Cami Midi Dress

This dress features a digital floral print. It is tailored from lycra and polyester for desired fitting. This dress is meant to flatter women of all body types. This is a classy dress that is perfect for casual meetings and picnics.

Why pick Ritsila Women Knee-Length Cami Midi Dress?

This dress will enhance your beauty and make you stand tall among the rest. It has the perfect fitting, flare and desired comfort. The dress has managed to bag 4.4 out of 5 stars ratings on Amazon.

Price: Rs. 499

3. GOD BLESS Women's Midi dress

This GOD BLESS Women's Midi dress will help you create a lasting impression. The sporty look of this dress will seamlessly multiply your fashion persona. This dress is crafted from skin-friendly fabric and has a shirt dress-likepattern.

Why pick GOD BLESS Women's Midi dress?

This midi dress has a self-tie belt that helps you cinch the dress as per your body type. The soft and lightweight material further enhances the beauty of this dress and makes it a must-have for your casual wardrobe.

Price: Rs. 1,549

Deal: Rs. 499

4. Ritsila Women Casual Short Stylish Midi Dress

This Ritsila Women Casual Short Stylish Cotton Midi Dress will make you obsessed with its style, comfort and fitting. The dress features a collared neckline and side pleats near the chest. This dress defines classiness and is truly the call of anything that is contemporary.

Why pick Ritsila Women Casual Short Stylish Midi Dress?

This midi dress is tailored from a mixture of polyester and spandex. It is a dress that has the perfect flare. With 4,2 out of 5 stars ratings, this dress if a must have wardrobe essential.

Price: Rs. 2,199

Deal: Rs. 899

5. Horcun Women Western Short Midi Dress

This Horcun Women Western Short Midi Dress has an A line style and round neckline. It is a short midi dress that comes with a fail-proof formula. It has ¾ sleeves and a fit and flared pattern.

Why pick Horcun Women Western Short Midi Dress?

This short midi dress looks great with teams with ankle length boots or stilettos. This dress exhales sensual vibes as the length is too short. It helps you to highlight your curves and the belt cinches at the waist to help you with a clean look.

Price: Rs. 2,199

Deal: Rs. 699

Investing in one of the best or midi dresses will be worth your money as you will be owning not just a dress but a style statement in itself! Midi dresses are the need of the contemporary era due to unpredictable weather and the rise and dip of temperatures. But don't let the weather bother you. Just slide into your favourite midi dress that is high on style quotient.

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

