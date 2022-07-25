Minimalistic fashion jewellery for contemporary women at discounted prices from Amazon deals today

Working from home meeting your colleagues inside the rectangle frame of your digital screens or walking to the office daily in chic style, your accessory game must be strong to add oomph to your look. But if you like it keep it simple and snazzy, here we bring to you the best minimalist jewellery to up your style game. Amazon deals today offer these products at discounted prices now, so grab them before it's too late.

Here are 6 best minimal jewellery from Amazon deals:

Scroll on to grab the snazziest jewellery pieces from the ongoing Amazon deals!

1. Box Chain with Sailor Clasp

Everyone wants to keep their closet up to the latest trends and this gold-plated box chain with sailor clasp by Pipa Bella will totally crank up your closet to the trendiest style statements. The gold plating gives a bright and sleek finish to the look which would easily make a high-end fashion statement.

Price: Rs 688

Buy Now

2. Pipa Box Pearl Necklace

A pearl necklace is a beauty like no other! This gorgeous necklace can be paired up with any style and is also a wonderful gifting item for your girlfriend or any woman in your life. The authentic single-string pearl necklace, with a pair of 8 mm natural freshwater pearl studs is definitely an add-to-cart number.

Price: Rs 2400

Buy Now

3. Vine Shape Pendant Necklace

Built with a skin-friendly (hypo-allergenic) 18K gold plating chain and bracelet, this amazing set is definitely a killer-looking number that's both lightweight and stunning. The product comes in a beautiful and elegant ready-to-gift box.

Price: Rs 999

Buy Now

4. Infinity Shape Bracelet

This classic piece of nickel-free brass kada bracelet is made with love and care in India. Its cubic zirconia diamonds make the product more durable and attractive in appearance. It is highly appealing and makes the wearer look more attractive and beautiful on special occasions or daily office or casual wear.

Price: Rs 599

Buy Now

5. Rose Gold Plated Oscillator Y-Shaped Necklace

Curated, manufactured and retailed by women for women, this fabulous necklace and matching earring set features a ravishing design that’s minimal yet statement-making. You can wear it from desk to date and pair it with all kinds of looks.

Price: Rs 899

Buy Now

6. Shaya by CaratLane Bracelet

This minimalistic silver flexi bracelet with a leaf motif, studded with A quality cubic zircons. It’s a cool pick from the sale today that’s both sassy and snazzy. If you wish to clean your jewellery, wipe it with a soft and dry cloth after use.

Price: Rs 1870

Buy Now



These stylish contemporary jewellery are on sale today! To grab them at slashed prices, hit the buy button right away! Amazon deal of the day offers exciting price drop on a selected few products that are valid at slashed prices only till tonight ends. Grab the best deals from the list mentioned above to make use of the sale to grab premium products at pocket-friendly prices.

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored links and the content is created by Pinkvilla. We, at Pinkvilla, curate products only after detailed research based on shopping trends, product ratings, and honest customer reviews. Our aim is to make your shopping experience convenient and worth every penny. Happy shopping!

Recommended Articles: