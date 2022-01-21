Most loved jeans under Rs. 999 to make impression without much effort

Denim has a distinctive aura and gives you a chance to play with multiple styles at time of the day. They rank high in the shopping list of every woman you love to keep their fashion statement trendy yet subtle. Right from bell bottoms, pencil jeans, relaxed fits, flared jeans, boyfriend jeans, wide legged jeans to capris, every girl loves to slide into them due to their body hugging features. If you wish to upgrade your jeans collection, they add them all to your closet and stroll in merriment.

1. Relaxed Jeans

These relaxed jeans offer sheer comfort and breathability. You can sit, stand or crouch with utmost ease. These jeans flatter at the bottom, come with a high rise and have in total 5 scoop pockets. It is one such ankle length denim that you cannot resist buying.

Price: Rs. 2399

Deal: Rs. 793

Buy Now

2. Boot cut Jeans

Indulge in this delightful shade of jeans and find immense joy in your everyday style. This boot cut jeans hug the body at the hips and thighs and loosen the fit from the knees to the hem. It has a mid rise and is made up of stretchable soft fabric.

Price: Rs. 2599

Deal: Rs. 853

Buy Now

3. Elasticated Waistband Jeans

This Elasticated Waistband Jeans has a regular fit type. The high rise of the elasticated waistband sits perfect on your waistline and widens downwards. It is made up of 100 percent cotton and has an easy to go fashion style.

Price: Rs. 1999

Deal: Rs. 745

Buy Now

4. Skinny Fit Jeans

Skinny Fit Jeans is still a high fashion trend. It fits tight from your hips to ankles. Despite being skinny, this jeans has a stretchable fabric and a zip fly with button closure. With no pockets in the front, this denim will help you to tuck in your top with ease.

Price: Rs. 1999

Deal: Rs. 766

Buy Now

5. Relaxed cut and tapered legs Jeans

This jean is a must have. It offers flattering fits with a trendy style. This is a perfect casual wear if you consider yourself a lover of high rise jeans. It has an elasticated waistband with a button closure that comes above your naval. Pair it with a crop top and amp up your OOTD with all the swag.

Price: Rs. 2799

Deal: Rs. 833

Buy Now

6. Side Buttoned Jogger Jeans

This jeans has a straight fit style with side buttons from top to bottom. This is on such alluring denim that will serve you with wider scope in vogue. It has a breathable and an anti-shrink fabric that will live upto all your comfort levels.

Price: Rs. 999

Deal: Rs. 420

Buy Now

7. Loose Fit Jeans

Loose fit jeans have entered the fashion industry and plans to stay for quite some long. It will make you experience pyjama-like comfortness and will help you to get into the new normal effortlessly. You must try your hands on this loose fit denim and team it up with chic crop tops.

Price: Rs. 1999

Deal: Rs. 692

Buy Now

8. Flattering Jeans

Flattering jeans are known widely for their fall. This flattering denim has a side zip closure and fits at the hips and the thighs. It is one such denim pattern that will keep you free and relaxed throughout the day. The palazzo-like flare of the jeans will make you the talk of the day seamlessly.

Price: Rs. 2799

Deal: Rs. 621

Buy Now

Time to update, upgrade and re-style your faded denim collection. Try your hands on these fits and flaunt it like an influencer. They offer utmost comfort and keep your skin free from denim itches. Did you know tight and slim fit jeans worn everyday for a long time can hamper your body’s blood circulation? Don't worry! Bring home these flared and loose fit jeans and stroll around in merriment.

Also Read: Amazon Great Republic Day 2022: Hurry now to bring home the BEST washing machine at an unimaginable price