Must have kurta sets under Rs 999 to amp up your festive wardrobe

As Navratri is on the brink of ending, the Diwali season is about to kick in. After that, the shaadi season will start its marathon stretching into the next year. It’s advisable to get your shopping needs sorted, so we’ve made this list especially for you! This festive season get your hands on the best ethnic wear, especially these dazzling kurta sets and that too all under the range of Rs. 999. The ongoing sale has made the offers all the more exciting so go and wishlist, add to cart and happy shopping!

1. Beige Kurta Set with Dupatta

This beautiful set includes a kurta, palazzo and a dupatta. The fabric of the kurta is cotton whereas the dupatta is made with art silk. The rectangular neck panel features a crisscross detailing along with the sleeve and palazzo hem. Get this elegant piece now!

PRICE: ₹ 599

BUY NOW

2. Mustard Kurta Set with Dupatta

This light mustard kurta and pant set comes with a contrasting green dupatta with golden detailing on it. This set is simple and ideal for work wear or attending a small family gathering. The material is cotton, so this set is ideal for the hot and humid months.

PRICE: ₹ 639

BUY NOW

3. White Floral Kurta Set

Paving the way for a millennial Mughal e-Azam aesthetic, this piece in white is an absolute dream. The traditional blue motif repeats give it a royal and mature look and the sheer white dupatta completes the ensemble.

PRICE: ₹ 639

BUY NOW

4. Peach Rayon Kurta Set

This gorgeous peach rayon set is bound to grab eyeballs. Not only is the colour flattering but also the gold detailing at the yoke. Pair it with your favourite gold jewellery and juttis and you’re good to go. Get this set now!

PRICE: ₹ 649

BUY NOW

5. Black Kurta Set with Dupatta

All black glory with all black glam. This polyester and silk set is perfect for festivals like Dussehra and Eid. The blue art silk dupatta with the black kurta gives it a lustre worth a million bucks. Oxidised jewellery would be the perfect addition to this set. So go get it now!

PRICE: ₹ 799

BUY NOW

6. Maroon A-Line Kurti with Pant

This maroon number is chic and stylish and that too at such an affordable price. The yoke features a gathered effect at the bottom and the sleeves have a tie up element. These minute details make this piece underrated and elegant.

PRICE: ₹ 499

BUY NOW

7. Yellow Poly Crepe Kurta with Pant

Looking for an outfit for your cousin’s haldi or sangeet? Worry not. Get this set in this dazzling yellow hue and gold foil print all over. The flounce sleeves add the drama element and make it occasion worthy for the concerned event. Buy it now!

PRICE: ₹ 618

BUY NOW

ALSO READ: Amazon Sale Great Indian Festival Sale: Must have ethnic flats under Rs 999 for this festive season