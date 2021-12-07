Must have laptop bags for carrying to work

As the work from home situation is slowly transitioning back into the old ‘in office’ model, it’s time to get back to our old habits. So, carrying a bag, a tiffin and a bottle is something we’ll need a little getting used to. However, to soften the blow of this change, you can opt for bags that are accommodating and spacious so all your items are housed together. Be sure to check out our list of laptop bags and make the best choice. So, add to cart and happy shopping!

1. Casual Laptop Backpack

This backpack is made in a durable snow yarn polyester fabric and streamlined design with a padded interior to protect notebooks and important items. The adjustable shoulder strap and padded laptop compartment together with a quilted back panel make it comfortable for all-day use.

PRICE: ₹ 776

BUY NOW

2. Synthetic Leather Laptop Messenger Bag

Made from rich quality synthetic leather with a durable polyester lining, it comes with a removable and adjustable shoulder strap. Having a multipurpose use and a classy distressed vintage inspired look never goes out of style.

PRICE: ₹ 597

BUY NOW

3. Casual Waterproof Laptop Backpack

With a slim, sleek and compact design you will love how this backpack can look small and compact even though it has 2 spacious compartments to store your gadgets, books, keys and even a water bottle! Designed with great quality materials that are waterproof, tough and durable, this backpack is like no other.

PRICE: ₹ 498

BUY NOW

4. Anti-Theft Laptop Bag with USB Charging

Now charge your phone on the go while travelling without the hassle of holding the bulky power bank in your pocket or in your hand. Simply connect your power bank to the wire inside the bag and voila. Go get it now!

PRICE: ₹ 849

BUY NOW

5. Water Resistant Business Bag

The shoulder bag is made of high-quality water-resistant polyester fabric with PU coating and equipped with a waterproof zipper. It will protect your laptop from dust, scrapes and scratches and spills. A smart choice for school, college, business, travelling, etc.

PRICE: ₹ 749

BUY NOW

6. Office Laptop Bag

You can take your gadgets with you to the office, business trip/ travel or anywhere with this briefcase bag, as it has got allotted storage space that fits a laptop of up-to 15.6 inches. The shoulder strap of the briefcase bag is padded to give the user maximum support and it is made with anti-sweat fabric, giving you comfort throughout the day.

PRICE: ₹ 498

BUY NOW

ALSO READ: Easily munchable snacks for a house party