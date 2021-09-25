Must have sarees under 499 for your wardrobe

Ain’t nobody like my desi girl! Sarees are the most integral part of our festive wardrobes and a symbol of undying tradition. Having evolved in style, cut and patterns to suit the needs of the contemporary market, sarees still continue to be relevant today. So be it a farewell party at school or a Diwali celebration at your office, we have a list of inexpensive but quality and stylish saree options to make you look radiant on the concerned day.

1. Pink floral saree

This beautiful piece in pink has a textured pattern pallu and border. The material is Khadi art silk with 60 percent of khadi and 40 percent of silk. It comes with a blouse piece and the saree length is 5.5 meters. It is perfect for pujas and mini celebrations with closed ones on auspicious days.

PRICE: ₹ 298

2. Indigo linen jari saree

This saree which is made from linen Jari fabric and is a suitable amalgamation of style with the grace that is required from an ethnic wear product. It can be worn to casual occasions as well as for festive wear. The saree comes with a 80 cm separate blouse piece which is of the same shade as that of saree.

PRICE: ₹ 399

3. Art silk printed saree

For women who love to make a stylish statement, this art saree is the perfect head turning piece. Featuring hyper zoomed in printed roses on a background of contrasting hues of purple and grey beige, this silky saree is a must have in your closet. Go grab it as soon as possible.

PRICE: ₹ 299

4. Blue floral saree

This beautiful and delicate saree in powder blue khadi silk material is ethereal to look at. The pink roses against this baby blue background are a classic hit among all ages. The broad border and palla in beige complement the design perfectly. Buy it now and save it somewhere as it will surely get people asking about where you purchased it from.

PRICE: ₹ 299

5. Mustard Banarasi silk saree

Banarasi silk is the ultimate goddess of saree fabrics owing to its blinding sheen and luster. Bound to make you look like a million bucks, this beautiful saree in gold mustard and blue should be incorporated in your wardrobe as soon as possible. Pair it with gold jewellery and you’re good to go. So, what are you waiting for? Buy it now!

PRICE: ₹ 469

6. Beige Khadi silk saree

For the creative women who appreciate art and skill, this printed saree is the perfect addition to your closet. It features print repeats of traditional Indian women alongside the border and the palla. This could be the perfect gift for your wife, sister, mother, daughter or even a friend. Go grab this saree soon as it is bound to sell like hot cakes!

PRICE: ₹ 279

