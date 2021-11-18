Must have spacious tote bags to carry around in style

Canvas tote bags are highly underrated. If you want to go grocery shopping, take a tote bag. Short day in college, a tote bag’s here to your rescue. And also, when you’ve emptied your stuff, the bag can be easily folded and kept anywhere according to your convenience. Being eco-friendly and lightweight are many of its other virtues. So, what are you waiting for? Add to cart and happy shopping!
1. Dragonfly Tote Bag
Measuring 18-inch x 14.5 inches in size with a 4-inch bottom gusset, this printed cloth bag for women is made of thick all-natural cotton fabric which makes it long-lasting and durable. This versatile canvas bag can be carried literally everywhere as a beach bag, shopping bag, handbag for work, et cetera.
2. Faux leather and Jacquard Tote
Made up in a combination of faux leather and jacquard, this masterpiece is sturdily constructed with detailed streamlined stitching and fully lined with smooth polyester lining. It is also waterproof, wear-resistant, and durable enough for travel and daily use. If you have been looking for a spacious summer bag that can hold all of your things, this one’s for you!
3. Mandala Tote Bag
Everyone loves Mandala art. Captivating and impactful, these designs look good everywhere, be it a dress, a bag, or even a bedspread. This bag especially is designed for the modern woman, using a variety of traditional prints that will make you and your bag stand out in the crowd.
4. Minimal Tote Bag
Are you a minimalist who prefers fuss-free designs? Then this simple tote bag would be the perfect addition to your collection of bags. Crafted in a premium cotton canvas, this tote is durable and comes with a zipper and an inner pocket designed to help you organize your everyday stuff - as a shopping bag, college bag, or work bag.
5. Graphic Tote Bag
Are you a fan of quirky prints? Or know someone who’d love a good punchline on their items of clothing and accessories? Then you must gift them this tote for sure. Featuring a sentence that says ‘You suck anyway’, this cheeky one-liner will surely make you stand out in a crowd and effortlessly shine your personality through.
6. Printed Canvas Bag
This printed tote bag has contemporary design repeats of line-drawn faces which makes it very chic and stylish. It is also eco-friendly and is made of a heavyweight canvas that makes it durable enough to tote around all your things. Get it now!
ALSO READ: Channel your inner Blair Waldorf in these must have hair accessories