Must have spacious tote bags to carry around in style

Canvas tote bags are highly underrated. If you want to go grocery shopping, take a tote bag. Short day in college, a tote bag’s here to your rescue. And also, when you’ve emptied your stuff, the bag can be easily folded and kept anywhere according to your convenience. Being eco-friendly and lightweight are many of its other virtues. So, what are you waiting for? Add to cart and happy shopping!

1. Dragonfly Tote Bag

Measuring 18-inch x 14.5 inches in size with a 4-inch bottom gusset, this printed cloth bag for women is made of thick all-natural cotton fabric which makes it long-lasting and durable. This versatile canvas bag can be carried literally everywhere as a beach bag, shopping bag, handbag for work, et cetera.

PRICE: ₹ 499

2. Faux leather and Jacquard Tote

Made up in a combination of faux leather and jacquard, this masterpiece is sturdily constructed with detailed streamlined stitching and fully lined with smooth polyester lining. It is also waterproof, wear-resistant, and durable enough for travel and daily use. If you have been looking for a spacious summer bag that can hold all of your things, this one’s for you!

PRICE: ₹ 987

3. Mandala Tote Bag

Everyone loves Mandala art. Captivating and impactful, these designs look good everywhere, be it a dress, a bag, or even a bedspread. This bag especially is designed for the modern woman, using a variety of traditional prints that will make you and your bag stand out in the crowd.

PRICE: ₹ 199

4. Minimal Tote Bag

Are you a minimalist who prefers fuss-free designs? Then this simple tote bag would be the perfect addition to your collection of bags. Crafted in a premium cotton canvas, this tote is durable and comes with a zipper and an inner pocket designed to help you organize your everyday stuff - as a shopping bag, college bag, or work bag.

PRICE: ₹ 447

5. Graphic Tote Bag

Are you a fan of quirky prints? Or know someone who’d love a good punchline on their items of clothing and accessories? Then you must gift them this tote for sure. Featuring a sentence that says ‘You suck anyway’, this cheeky one-liner will surely make you stand out in a crowd and effortlessly shine your personality through.

PRICE: ₹ 279

6. Printed Canvas Bag

This printed tote bag has contemporary design repeats of line-drawn faces which makes it very chic and stylish. It is also eco-friendly and is made of a heavyweight canvas that makes it durable enough to tote around all your things. Get it now!

PRICE: ₹ 399

