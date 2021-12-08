Must have trendy earrings for this wedding season

Shaadi season is in full swing folks! As we so intriguingly follow every development of VickKat’s nuptials; we ourselves have our calendars marked for attending our relatives’ and friends’ wedding in these couple of months. Our list here, aims to provide you with jewellery options; earrings to be specific that you can rock on the big days effortlessly. The variety is to die for as the options range from meenakari to Mughal inspired and even a sprinkle of a vintage aesthetic. So, add to cart and happy shopping.

1. Combo of 2 Padmavati inspired Earrings

This combo of two pairs features a Mughal style depiction of a woman in a painted form. However, being surrounded by pearls and other magnificent stones makes it all the more glamourous while retaining its desi element. Get it now!

PRICE: ₹ 332

2. Round Shape Baahubali Inspired Earrings

This pair has an uncompromised quality along with an aesthetic which is so very relevant and stylish. Grey and orange work amazingly well together and the world-class craftsmanship on this piece will make people remember not only the jewellery itself, but also the women who wear it.

PRICE: ₹ 1399

3. Silver Ethnic Indian Tribal Jewellery

Vintage lovers unite! This pair in an oversized stud form is the perfect add on to a kurta or sharara to spice things up. You can see such earrings being sported by many actors and performers in this day and age and hence, it will be the perfect pair for you!

PRICE: ₹ 369

4. Yellow White Meenakari Earrings

Meenakari jewellery pieces are the cutest variations one can get in town! From the enamel-coloured glaze to the dangling mini pearls at the side, this pair in a bright yellow would be the perfect option for a haldi ceremony.

PRICE: ₹ 442

5. Multicolour Peacock Design Jhumkas

Do you like quirky and arthouse stuff? This multicoloured peacock shaped pair is painted with colours of the rainbow and will definitely grab eyeballs due to its unique presence. Pair it with your favourite saree and you’re good to go!

PRICE: ₹ 223

6. Gold Tone Leaves Twig Jhumkas

Looking for something traditional in a gold tone? These jhumkas are the perfect must have pair in every woman’s collection owing to their versatile and adaptable aura. They will suit women of all ages, so it can be a perfect gifting option for a friend, sister, mother or aunt. Get it now!

PRICE: ₹ 156

