Must have women’s wallets under 499

A good, durable and roomy wallet is a must have for every man, woman as well as non-binary folks. Wallets store our cash, cards, other valuables and most importantly our IDs like the Aadhar and Pan card. Investing in a good wallet that is stylish, functional and affordable altogether, sounds like a feat impossible to achieve. However, we have strategically curated this list of women’s wallets that look trendy but are also under the bracket of 499.

1. Black hand clutch

This signature piece can easily fit all the things you need for a day. Having 3 zipper pockets for currency notes and paper work along with 4 separated card slots inside the compartment and 4 big spacious pockets for phone, lipstick, comb, etc., this wallet is a must have.

PRICE: ₹ 389

BUY NOW

2. Cream PU wallet

This wallet is made from PU material and comes in a shade of beige. It is a suitable wallet to store your belongings and essentials. The wallet features two compartments with an inner compartment with zipper closure to store your cash and coins. With a compact size, the wallet is adequate enough to store your essentials for a trip or an outing.

PRICE: ₹ 149

BUY NOW

3. Embroidered cotton pouch

Sometimes, a mini pouch is needed for storing cash or certain valuables that can be accommodated in a bigger handbag. This graciously embroidered pouch that comes with a zipper can do the job just perfectly. It will also complement your ethnic outfits owing to its Indianised aesthetic.

PRICE: ₹ 245

BUY NOW

4. Mini blush wallet

The soft synthetic leather wallet has a hoop and loop closure design and has a detailed streamlined stitching which is safe and easy to use. The compartments are good for storing cash and keeping all your important things organised. The laser cut leaf motif embellishes the wallet in a minimal but impactful manner which makes it a must have in your collection!

PRICE: ₹ 399

BUY NOW

5. Cherry brown wallet

For people with a classic aesthetic and no tolerance for prints or bold colours, this signature brown wallet is here to solve all your worries. This functional wallet is equipped with dedicated compartments to store all your cards and cash. There are 6 card slots in which you can place cards easily. Additionally, there are 4 main compartments for cash and carrying your Mobile etc.

PRICE: ₹ 330

BUY NOW

6. Laser cut wallet

This wallet in red with laser cut design has just enough space for a phone, cards, keys and cash. Bound to become an instant favourite for people in love with pops of colour, it would make a perfect gift for your mother, sister or wife. Go grab it as soon as possible!

PRICE: ₹ 399

BUY NOW

ALSO READ: Must have sarees under 499 for your wardrobe