Must have woollen shawls for women this winter season

It’s getting chilly in all parts of India, be it the north or even the west. As December is approaching in a couple of weeks, it’s necessary to start curating our winter wardrobe part by part. However, this misconception about winter layering needs to be squashed. Who said you can’t look trendy and stylish in the winters? Wear an intricately designed shawl over all the layering and you’re good to go. Attend all the winter shaadis in style and rock your best self even in winters. So, check out this list and happy shopping!

1. Maroon Woollen Shawl

This lovely woollen shawl in maroon has a blinding sheen that makes it a statement piece. The dimensions are 40’’ x 80’’ and the embellishment on the surface utilises a Kashmiri style embroidery. The golden border complements the red effortlessly which is why it could be the perfect addition to your ensemble when attending a winter wedding.

PRICE: ₹ 660

BUY NOW

2. Jamawar Style Woollen Shawl

Jamawar is an exquisite fabric from the crown jewel of India, that is Kashmir. This shawl has a base modelled on faux pashmina and the surface is designed taking cues from Jamawar motifs. With designs inspired by Persian themes, it is decorated with paisleys and florals in a rich colour combination.

PRICE: ₹ 1481

BUY NOW

3. Blue Women's Shawl

The shawl is thoughtfully designed using 80% wool and 20% polyester fabric to keep it warm, breathable and trendy at the same time. The exemplary jacquard pattern will surely seize the gaze of out-lookers. The shawl is a beautiful outcome of impeccable and diligent thread work by the skilled artisans and to support them, buy it now!

PRICE: ₹ 690

BUY NOW

4. Embroidered Wool Shawl

This shawl is embroidered with Aari work from Kashmir and the artisans adept at this technique create concentric rings of chain stitch using a special hooked needle which gives it an ethereal and elegant aesthetic. This shawl is of free size, which makes it ideal for gifting people of all ages.

PRICE: ₹ 1699

BUY NOW

5. Grey Wool Shawl

Get this Kullu style shawl in grey which is laced with a panel of multicolour traditional design. Featuring a fringed hem and a lightweight handhold, this shawl is perfect for climates that experience mild winters. Buy it now!

PRICE: ₹ 499

BUY NOW

6. Kashmiri Hand Embroidered Shawl

With an elegant and luxurious fall, this shawl drapes naturally and has a very rich texture. It is perfect for both casual as well as formal occasions. The fabric is 100 percent naturally fibre dyed for excellent colour fastness and the red embroidery is made by experienced artisans.

PRICE: ₹ 1158

BUY NOW

ALSO READ: Budget friendly tops for college girls under Rs 499