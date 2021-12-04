Must have workout wear for women to sweat it out in style

Working out doesn’t have to always be messy and take a toll on you. Go out wearing your comfy gear and see the difference. It’s of paramount importance to dress appropriately for when gymming or running and the right kind of clothes will provide the required comfort and help with excess sweating. Be sure to check out our list of leggings, sports bras, jackets, etc. to find your perfect fit for getting abs! So, add to cart and happy shopping!

1. Skinny Fit Leggings

These push up leggings with a 4-way stretch aren’t see through due to their high-quality stitching. The material will stretch and adjust to highlight the curves that you want, hide the rolls that you do not want. No matter when going to the gym, a movie or to your couch, it will look the part and make a perfect well-made wardrobe staple.

PRICE: ₹ 379

2. Fleece Sweatshirt

This striped black and white sweatshirt is athleisure at its peak. Smartly designed in terms of silhouette; not too loose or not too tight, it is the perfect coverup when coming out from the gym after sweating it out. Get it now!

PRICE: ₹ 569

3. Regular Fit Sports Shorts

These women’s running shorts have a breathable fabric, with quick-drying and lightweight features and won’t chafe your legs. These shorts are cut to follow the contours of the body for a semi-fitted feel whilst the elastic fabric stretches with each stride to help you get the most out of your performance.

PRICE: ₹ 349

4. Antibacterial Non-Padded Sports Bra

From gym to running to yoga this wireless non-padded sports bra gives you maximum comfort without compromising on style. This sports bra is perfect for low intensity workouts and the anti-bacterial technology helps you stay fresh for longer by reducing the growth of odour causing bacteria.

PRICE: ₹ 500

5. Stretchable Leggings

These skin-tight and flexible yoga pants are made up of a lightweight, sweat absorbing fabric. It has just the right elastic, flat at the top of the waistband, for that solid grip and the perfect ankle length so remain carefree of folding the tights.

PRICE: ₹ 499

6. Round Neck Sports Jersey

This dry fit jersey is made with odour control technology which keeps the body fresh and dry throughout the day. Useful for jogging, yoga, aerobics, fitness or gym, sports, etc. and features high stretch and recovery along with excellent breathability and quick absorption.

PRICE: ₹ 419

