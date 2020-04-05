From Naina in Kal Ho Na Ho to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani: Bollywood inspired makeup hacks for girls with glasses

While glasses make you look geeky, it works as a style statement and also adds to you overall personality. So, here we have all the Bollywood inspired makeup hacks for girls to style those glasses better!

Bollywood actresses have often resorted to their accessories when it comes to shaping their characters. One of the most popular ones by far have been the glasses. From Naina in Kal Ho Na Ho to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani to Pia in 3 Idiots and Millie in Khoobsurat, glasses have been one of the most favourite accessories of these characters. We honestly cannot imagine the movies shaping like the way it did without that little effect one accessory made. While glasses make you look geeky and shape ‘reel’ characters in movies, it is not always the same with ‘real’ people. For some of us, it’s a necessity. So, instead of ditching them, there’s a way to make it look glamorous and statement-worthy. Now, we understand your struggles which is why we’ve come to your rescue with some of the most amazing makeup hacks to make the most of your glasses.

LET YOUR EYES DO THE TALKING

When you have gasses, the one important feature they tend to hide is your eyes. So, instead of letting your frames do that, make sure to let your eyes pop. So, concentrate on your eye makeup and if possible avoid a bold lip.

TIP: Even if you tend to like bold lips, make sure to pick up a shade that matches your frames and does not fight for attention.

BALANCE OUT YOUR EYELINER WITH YOUR EYES AND FRAMES

Now, when you want to let your eyes do the talking, nothing works better than an eyeliner. Make sure to select one that is a bit lighter than your glasses so that the colours do not clash. If your eyes are lighter than your glasses just like Kareena Kapoor from 3 Idiots, make sure to let them pop with dark smudged kohl.

OPT FOR VOLUMININISING MASCARA

The main reason for eye makeup is to let your eyes do the talking, so instead of a mascara that curls your lashes, opt for volume. This will make your eyes look big and bright.

DO YOUR BROWS

Brows frame the face whether you believe it or not. Now, you do not want to overdo them. Keep it simple and just fill in a bit of colour that matches and contours your real brow shape.

SMUDGE YOUR EYELINER

Nothing works best than an eye look that screams ‘effortless’. So, smudge that eyeliner or kajal for a softer look. Sharp lines tend to fight for attention with frames.

LASTLY, ADD COLOUR

Do not be afraid to add colour to your cheeks and lips. Keep it simple and subtle. Since there’s a lot of darker tones around your eyes, a hint of pink or coral on the cheek and lips does no harm!

These tips have worked for the celebs in quite a lot of movies and are something we always swear by. What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

