National Handloom Day 2021: Must-have traditional sarees to get in the spirit of celebrating handloom

India is blessed with a unique form of unity in diversity. Each state has its own virtues and skills to contribute to the country’s glorious cultural heritage. Among the many aspects of national importance and pride are the diverse networks of weaver and karigar communities dedicated to the production and design of an on-going tradition of sustainable handloom products. On August 7 every year, the nation celebrates National Handloom Day to applaud these communities and their craft.

National Handloom Day is an annual commemoration of the Swadeshi Movement launched in 1905 on this very day. Today, we celebrate and generate more awareness around the hard-work and skills of the weavers who are upholding a significant aspect of our colourful heritage, and the handloom sector’s contribution to our economy. With the recent pledge for ‘Aatmanirbharta’ via the #VocalForLocal campaign, the Swadeshi Movement is relevant now more than ever, and it is important to make the shift towards sustainability!

What is sustainability in fashion?

Although this is a vast question, it is a valid query since social media made it a buzzword. Sustainability can be looked at as a revolutionary movement to bring positive changes in the production and supply chains like ecological integrity, environmental consciousness and social justice in the fashion industry, urging us to say goodbye to fast fashion. Sustainable fashion concerns way more than just textiles or garments, and is a work in progress.

What is handloom?

Handlooms are a type of manually operated looms with wooden or bamboo frames which are used by skilled artisans to weave natural fibres to make textiles. It is a cottage industry in India where entire communities are involved in the production of cloth – right from spinning the yarn and dyeing, to the weaving process.

With handlooms, there is no consumption of electricity, all raw materials are sourced naturally and ethically, there is minimum wastage of materials and the elaborate process generates niche employment opportunities in rural India. All of these factors contribute to making the handloom industry one of the most eco-friendly and sustainable in fashion. This is why it is necessary to revive this sector in lieu of mass-produced goods. Besides, the value of a handcrafted product is always going to be much higher!

In the spirit of National Handloom Day 2021 and celebrating the handloom sector, here are some handcrafted sarees from the handloom hubs of India that you must add to your collection!

1. Odisha Handloom Sambalpuri Sarees

The famous Sambalpuri sarees of Odisha are traditionally hand-woven ikat sarees for which the warp and weft yarns are dyed before weaving. These are indigenous to the Sambalpur, Balangir, Bargarh, Boudh and Sonepur districts of Odisha. They are popular for their traditional themes and motifs like lotuses, shankhas (conch shells), Lord Jagannath and the native Odia red, black and white colours.

2. Banarasi Pure Silk Sarees

Banarasi sarees are world-renowned and have the hearts of many women! Their exquisite zari and chandi handwork, natural silks in luscious colours and traditional floral and foliage motifs like kalga and bel, or Mughal motifs like amru, ambi and domak make them very unique, appealing and sought after.

3. Bengal Kantha Stitch Sarees

Kantha stitches are a popular style of running stitch embroidery indigenous to West Bengal, with the Bolpur district being most famous for handcrafted Kantha sarees. This exquisite form of hand embroidery, typically on cotton and silk, utilises intricate floral designs and superlative craftsmanship to make the delicate, beautiful pieces of wearable art!

4. Kanchipuram Silk Sarees

Kanchipuram, also known as kanjivaram sarees, are traditionally made in the Kanchipuram region of Tamil Nadu. These opulent sarees are hand woven using pure mulberry silk and gold or silver threads to create elaborate zardozi designs. These are typically worn as bridal pieces or for special occasions owing to their flamboyant appeal and ornate patterns.

5. Bengal Jamdani Sarees

Jamdani, historically referred to as musin, is a fine woven fabric made of cotton, and is one of the most labour-intensive forms of handloom weaving. The Jamdani saree has its origins from Dhaka in Bangladesh, and is characterised by the eye-catching ornamental motifs woven in thicker thread which makes them appear to float on the ultra-fine fabric!

