Navratri Special: 5 styling tips to look fabulous in this festive season

The vibrant colours of Navratri give you a chance to dig into your colourful closet and refashion them in the best way possible. This year Navratri garba nights are not fancy as usual but small Navratri gatherings have attracted large eyeballs of the revellers. It’s time to slay with style in this nine-day bonanza by simply adding these to your Navratri special closet.

1. Niksa Fashion Women's Rayon Navratri Kurti

Kurtis are the most comfortable traditional outfit which can easily be paired with ghagras, denims or even leggings. This Niksa Fashion Women's Rayon Navratri Kurti has thick embellished borders on the waistline, sleeves, and at the bottom. All the borders are attached with multi coloured tassels. To match up with the colour of the day, this kurti can be paired with leggings and some oxidised jewellery.

Price: Rs. 699

Buy Now

2. Women Ethnic Gujrati Embroidered Border Cotton Rayon Long Skirt Lehenga

When it is Navratri, lehengas, chaniya cholis, ghagras are a must. To flaunt your OOTD with any colour of Navratri this long skirt lehenga is a saviour. It can be paired with plain solid colour tees, singlet by throwing in some jacket and a heavy dupatta draped like a saree. With sleek drapes, it takes your Navratri look from drab to fab in a jiffy.

Price: Rs. 999

Buy Now

3. Jaipuri Rajasthani Women Silk Bandhani Bandhej Dupatta

Matching co-ord sets have gone through a major makeover this season. You can glam up your Navratri fashion statement by throwing in this Jaipuri Rajasthani Women Silk Bandhani Bandhej Dupatta. It is a coloured heavy dupatta with gota work and most loved latkan. You can style this dupatta by pairing it with lehengas, kurtis or co-ord solid coloured sets.

Price: Rs. 1500

Deal: Rs. 459

Buy Now

4. Women's Cotton Chudidar Bottom

This bottom helps you attain a dhoti look to jazz things up at your Navratri night. This churidar bottom looks fabulous when you pair it up with the Navratri special kurtis. No matter what colour of the day it is, you can make it a patent bottom throughout the nine-day bonanza. Style it with solid colour t-shirts or some embroidered Navratri jackets.

Price: Rs. 1199

Deal: Rs. 663

Buy Now

5. Women's Poly Cotton Embroidered Kutchi Short Jacket/Koti

Heavily embroidered short jacket or koti is a mandatory Navratri outfit. This koti completes all sorts of Navratri looks. Be it a large Navratri gathering or small, this jacket can be styled with plain long kurtis, anarkalis or even lehengas. With some oxides jewelry and bangles this jacket amps up your Navratri OOTD.

Price: Rs. 316

Buy Now

Navratri is full of vibrant colours. Dandiya nights, durga pooja and garba are incomplete without these outfits. If you are a reveller, then these styling tips are only and only for you. Add the beauties to your closet and look utterly gorgeous this Navratri season.

Also Read: Pick 5 educational games for healthy brain development in Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2021