16 Necklaces for women who are as precious as gem

Are you looking for ways to amp up your style statements in the most easy way? Check out the best necklaces for women today itself. We have curated them keeping in mind the needs and necessities of every modern and modest woman. Why to keep pondering on fashion accessories that might lose their glory within a month of use. Scroll down and pick one of the best necklaces for women without any second thoughts. They are durable, glamorous, rich, elegant and surely will make you look like a diva.

After you have purchased the alluring earrings and exquisite fashion accessories, to team up with your wedding sarees and ethnic wear, have a look at unmissable necklaces for women. Here are our top picks!

Our top picks of the most alluring necklaces for women

1. I Jewels Ethnic Indian Traditional Kundan & Pearl Choker Necklace Jewellery Set- Buy Now

2. Peora Rani Padmavati Kundan Indian Traditional Jewellery Set- Buy Now

3. Zaveri Pearls Green Mirror & Beads Choker Necklace- Buy Now

4. GIVA 925 Sterling Silver Anushka Sharma Falling Dew Necklace with Box Chain- Buy Now

5. Clara 92.5 Sterling Silver White Gold Plated Heart Solitaire Pendant Chain Necklace - Buy Now

6. Shining Diva Fashion Gold Plated Latest Long Chain Traditional Necklace Jewellery Set- Buy Now

7. Peora South Indian Traditional Bridal Long Maharani Coin Necklace- Buy Now

8. Maayeri Jewels Dazzling Rhodium-Plated Contemporary Necklace Set- Buy Now

9. Yellow Chimes Classic AD/American Diamond Studded Silver Necklace Set- Buy Now

10. GIVA Sterling Silver Blooming Tulip Set Pendant & Earrings SetRatnavali Jewels American Diamond CZ Rose Gold Plated Designer Jewellery Set- Buy Now

In this article

1. Types of necklace for women

2. Necklaces for women

A. Choker necklaces for women

B. Neck chains for women

C. Gold necklaces for women

D. Diamond studded silver necklaces for women

3. Tips to take care of your necklaces

There are multiple types of necklace which help in adding an extra layer of shine and sparkle to women’s existing beauty.

1. Choker necklace sets,

2. Diamond necklace sets,

3. Gold necklace sets,

4. Silver necklace sets,

5. Long necklace designs,

6. Neck chains,

7. Pearl necklace sets,

8. Pendant neck chains

So which types of necklace are making their way to your home? To all the women out there, make sure you treat yourself with the best. And speaking about those who wish to surprise their mother, wife, sister, daughter, etc get ready to solve your surprising issues in the most pocket friendly way.

We have curated exclusive necklaces for women in a convenient way. These below three divisions will help you to make better purchasing decisions.

A. Choker necklaces for women

B. Neck chains for women

C. Gold necklace sets for women

D. Silver necklace sets for women

Why wait for it? Let the shopping spree be started!

1. I Jewels Ethnic Indian Traditional Kundan & Pearl Choker Necklace Jewellery Set

This enthnic traditional kundan and pearl choker necklace jewelley set is a 18k rhodium plated necklace for women. If you wish to attain a Bollywood diva look then this set is just perfect. It contains maangtikka, earrings and a choker necklace.

Why I Jewels Ethnic Indian Traditional Kundan & Pearl Choker Necklace Jewellery Set?

This jewellery set is a choker set that is made up from high quality kundan stones. This set looks rich and elegant in the most subtle way. This set will undoubtedly capture the attention of all in the room.

Price: Rs. 2,999

Deal: Rs. 659

2. Peora Rani Padmavati Kundan Indian Traditional Jewellery Set

This Indian traditional jewellery set is a faux pearl choker necklace. It comes with earrings, a necklace and a maang tikka. With this kundan jewellery set, you can indulge in an everlasting sparkle of kundan. This jewellery set exudes elegance and beauty.

Why Peora Rani Padmavati Kundan Indian Traditional Jewellery Set?

This traditional jewellery set is meticulously handcrafted by skilled manforce. This is one such choker necklace for women that is worth flaunting throughout the year. The jewellery set is made keeping in mind the skin type of every woman. The set is nickel free and keeps every skin allergy at bay.

Price: Rs. 3,521

Deal: Rs. 599

3. Zaveri Pearls Green Mirror & Beads Choker Necklace

Zaveri Pearls Green Mirror & Beads Choker Necklace is a versatile choker necklace. It is one such traditional fashion accessory that is simple and complements your natural beauty. This necklace embellished with kundan, beads and stones is exquisite. The jhumka earrings, maangtikka and ring will elevate your ethnic style in a jiffy.

Why Zaveri Pearls Green Mirror & Beads Choker Necklace?

This choker necklace is made up from 22k yellow gold, alloy and beads. The green coloured glass stones will surely solidify your identity as a style icon. This necklace for women is perfect to upgrade their Indo-western look effortlessly.

Price: Rs. 2,995

Deal: Rs. 599

4. Hyderabad Jewels Natural Fresh Water Choker Pearls Set for Women

Hyderabad Jewels Natural Fresh Water Choker Pearls Set for Women is a Zirconia studded pendant set plated with gold rhodium. This necklace set is exclusively curated with an exquisite range of pearls.

Why Hyderabad Jewels Natural Fresh Water Choker Pearls Set for Women?

This choker pearl set reflects the classy and elite taste of women. It has an alluring design and doesn't cause any discomfort. With great quality and skin friendly material, this choker set is all that you need to rock your traditional as well as Indo-western outfit style.

Price: Rs. 3,900

Deal: Rs. 1,950

1. GIVA 925 Sterling Silver Anushka Sharma Falling Dew Necklace with Box Chain

This necklace chain is a masterpiece of the contemporary era. The dewy pendant holds a AAA+ quality zircon on top of a stamped 925 sterling silver. This pendant chain has a minimalistic style that is as good as other heavily studded necklaces for women. This chain is suitable for all occasions.

Why GIVA 925 Sterling Silver Anushka Sharma Falling Dew Necklace with Box Chain?

The pendant chain necklace is rhodium e-coated to prevent tarnish. It is a trendy fashion accessory that is inspired by glistening morning dew nestled on fresh leaves. The falling dew necklace will definitely refresh your mind, body and soul.

Price: Rs. 2,598

Deal: Rs. 1,423

2. Clara 92.5 Sterling Silver White Gold Plated Heart Solitaire Pendant Chain Necklace

This pendant chain is something that makes every woman drool. The gemstone of this necklace chain is a 2 carat diamond sized stone. It is the finest quality of Swiss Zirconia that has a distinctive glory.

Why Clara 92.5 Sterling Silver White Gold Plated Heart Solitaire Pendant Chain Necklace?

The gemstone is as brilliant as real diamonds. The pendant has 18.K white gold plating for long lasting shine. This pendant can uplift your overall appearance in the most effortless way. You can wear it on western outfits as well as team it up with your ethnic apparels.

Price: Rs. 3,331

Deal: Rs. 1,319

3. EK by Ekta Kapoor Evil Eye Turquoise Necklace

This EK by Ekta Kapoor Evil Eye Turquoise Necklace is a spiritual jewellery for women. This necklace represents good fortune, positivity and calm. This necklace will help you to elevate your elegance in utmost style.

Why EK by Ekta Kapoor Evil Eye Turquoise Necklace?

This is the best fashion accessory to ward off negativity around you. It realigns positive energy and helps you to maintain balance in life. In order to stay in trend and represent the contemporary tribe, this necklace is all that you need to vouch for at the earliest.

Price: Rs. 1,599

Deal: Rs. 1,249

4. Zavya 925 Sterling Silver Spring Ring Pearl Necklace for Women

Zavya 925 Sterling Silver Spring Ring Pearl Necklace for Women is what defines simplicity with elegance. This pearl necklace chain is extremely light in weight. It is the perfect accessory to celebrate every small as well as large occasion with immense enthusiasm and style.

Why Zavya 925 Sterling Silver Spring Ring Pearl Necklace for Women?

This necklace chain is made from sterling silver that is hypoallergenic and doesn't contain metal additions that can cause an allergic reaction. This chain can be teamed up with any western or traditional outfit. Due to the lightweight and skin friendly material. This chain is worth flaunting throughout the day.

Price: Rs. 2,198

Deal: Rs. 1,099

1. Shining Diva Fashion Gold Plated Latest Long Chain Traditional Necklace Jewellery Set

This jewellery set is a one gram gold plated necklace for women. It comes with a pair of beautiful earrings that enhances the overall beauty of the necklace. This jewellery set shines like pure gold and makes you stand out in the crowd.

Why Shining Diva Fashion Gold Plated Latest Long Chain Traditional Necklace Jewellery Set?

This jewellery set will give true value for your money. The threads hanging downwards amp up the necklace’s elegance. This jewellery set with two matching earrings is traditional, authentic and has a touch of contemporariness.

Price: Rs. 1,999

Deal: Rs. 599

2. Peora South Indian Traditional Bridal Long Maharani Coin Necklace

This coin necklace set is a must have. It has a thread closure that allows you to set it according to the height that you desire. This necklace and earrings are something that can go with any traditional outfit.

Why Peora South Indian Traditional Bridal Long Maharani Coin Necklace?

It has a rich and elegant appearance that will help you showcase your love for traditional masterpieces. This necklace set is an aesthetic jewellery set of gold crafted especially for fashionistas.

Price: Rs. 3,725

Deal: Rs. 699

3. AFJ GOLD South Indian Traditional Jewellery Long Necklace Haram Set

This necklace is a 1 gram micro gold plated jewellery set. It is trendy, stylish and fashionable wedding jewellery that has a touch of South India. You can pair this jewellery set with saree or traditional apparels without any second thoughts.

Why AFJ GOLD South Indian Traditional Jewellery Long Necklace Haram Set?

This is one of the necklaces for women who love flaunting authentic jewels. Teh length, intricate designs and plating is worth admiring. This necklace set has managed to earn 4.5 stars out of 5 ratings on Amazon.

Price: Rs. 7,780

Deal: Rs. 1,890

4. Priyaasi Gold-Plated Gold Artificial Stone Jewellery Set for Women

This gold plated gold artificial stone jewellery set will help you to take your style up a level. Pair this gold jewellery set with anything traditional, ethnic or authentic. The necklace comes with a drawstrip that helps you to manage the length of the necklace keeping in mind your comfort levels.

Why Priyaasi Gold-Plated Gold Artificial Stone Jewellery Set for Women?

This jewellery set has received 5 out of 5 stars on Amazon. Believe us or not! This jewellery set will fetch you compliments and admirations where you choose to go.

Price: Rs. 4,230

Deal: Rs. 1,089

D. Diamond studded silver necklaces for women

1. Maayeri Jewels Dazzling Rhodium-Plated Contemporary Necklace Set

This contemporary necklace set comes with a maang tikka and earrings. The necklaces are crafted from finest quality diamonds and environmentally friendly metals.

Why Maayeri Jewels Dazzling Rhodium-Plated Contemporary Necklace Set?

This jewellery set is worth the value. This necklace set has bagged 4.5 out 5 stars on Amazon. This set will definitely add a dash of glamour to your style statement.

Price: Rs. 1,699

Deal: Rs. 699

2. Yellow Chimes Classic AD/American Diamond Studded Silver Necklace Set

This necklace set for women is a rhodium-plated AD-studded jewellery set designed and crafted with perfection. It is very feminine and a must-have design can be worn on any occasion to boost up your style factor

Why Yellow Chimes Classic AD/American Diamond Studded Silver Necklace Set?

This necklace has an intricate high polish that creates glamorous reflections and adds luxurious looks. It has lovely green pearls that uplift the elegance and makes it a unique piece of art. There is no use of glue while making this necklace set.

Price: Rs. 7,740

Deal: Rs. 2,499

3. Ratnavali Jewels American Diamond CZ Rose Gold Plated Designer Jewellery Set

This beautiful AD necklace set is studded with real look-alike American diamonds, along with semi precious stones. The earrings and the necklace will also help you in amping up your gracefulness.

Why Ratnavali Jewels American Diamond CZ Rose Gold Plated Designer Jewellery Set?

The graceful design of this jewellery set will complement any ethnic or western outfit. This jewellery set is extremely light in weight and will make you feel royal.

Price: Rs. 3,000

Deal: Rs. 1,727

4. GIVA Sterling Silver Blooming Tulip Set Pendant & Earrings Set

This silver blooming tulip set has a series of flower designs all around. The necklace comes with a heavy flower design as its centerpiece. The pretty earrings that complement the heavy necklace perfectly and makes you look like a diva.

Why GIVA Sterling Silver Blooming Tulip Set Pendant & Earrings Set?

This necklace set is all that you ever wanted. This set is made of 925 silver and AAA+ quality zircons. It is also rhodium coated to prevent tarnish.

Price: Rs. 23, 998

Deal: Rs. 10,799

With all these handpicked necklaces for women, we are sure that you just cannot keep calm to get all the deck up. Be it gold necklaces or silver necklaces, nothing can stop you from looking glamorous and fabulous in the most subtle way. After picking up your favourite necklace set, ensure that you make yourself aware with the tips to take care of your necklaces.

Here is how you can take care of your necklaces and make sure that they dont loose their ultimate shine. The natural beauty of all the necklaces for women are precious and so they deserve to be treasures forever. Scroll down and snatch a glimpse of the tips to take care of your necklaces with ease.

1. It is advisable to store jewellery in a zip lock pouch.

2. An air tight pouch will help you to preserve your necklace the way it is.

3. Keep the necklaces away from water perfume and other chemicals.

4. Clean it with dry and soft cloth.

5. Pearls should be kept in a soft cotton cloth before and after use. A pearl necklace should be kept away from acid and liquid solutions.

6. Avoid wrapping pearls in a coloured paper and cloth which loses colour.

7. Do not use perfumes directly on the pearls.

8. Wipe your jewellery with the soft cloth after every use and store it in a flat box to avoid accidental scratches.

9. Follow the rule: makeup first and jewellery last.

10. Avoid direct contact with liquid cosmetics.

With these tips you can easily store your necklaces for years to come. In addition to the above tips, always remember to never allow your fashion jewellery to come in contact with talc, perfumes, water and other harsh chemicals. This will cause jewellery to fade, discolor or even ruin completely. All necklaces for women are distinctive and made up from different materials. So you need to treasure them according to their type, design and patterns.

