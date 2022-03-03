Nike, H&M suspend sales in Russia amidst crisis with Ukraine

Russia's invasion into Ukraine has the world in gripping fear. As lives are lost and countries are taking sides, brands are not far behind. Apple services have been limited and Google followed path. Not just tech giants, studios including Walt Disney Co. and WarnerMedia have paused releases of their new films in the country.

Following suit, sports brand Nike and fast fashion brand H&M have also taken a setback from sales in the nation. So far, Nike has not commented on the issue but Russian customers have brought to notice that they are no longer able to place orders for products online. When they try to do so, the website directs them to the closest store. An automated message pops up that states that online orders are not being accepted as there is no guarantee of delivery of goods to customers.

H&M on the other hand released an announcement that sales would be halted in Russia due to the current situation. "H&M Group is deeply concerned about the tragic developments in Ukraine and stand with all the people who are suffering. H&M Group has decided to temporarily pause all sales in Russia. The stores in Ukraine have already been temporarily closed due to the safety of customers and colleagues," the statement reads. Furthermore, the brand added that the group cares for its colleagues and is calling for peace along with all those around. The Swedish brand is also donating to Ukraine.

ALSO READ: Sophie Turner, Kate Middleton to Sarah Jessica Parker: 7 international celebs who SLAYED in desi attire