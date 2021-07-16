Now wear outfits that suit you the best and embrace your body type

Carry yourself with utmost confidence by wearing what makes you the most comfortable and suits you the best!

Fashion is all about embracing yourself and loving every bit of yourself. Even the best of outfits will not look great if you cannot carry them with confidence. Nothing looks good without confidence and you definitely cannot fake confidence. Dressing as per your body type will give you a good sense about what suits you the best and what brings out the best in you. Your body silhouette is your body type and it helps you gain a better understanding of what fashion trends to follow and what you can carry with grace. Here, we have a list of outfits to help you dress as per your body type and also the different trends that you can hop on based on your body type. So check it out!

Apple Shaped Body

An apple shaped body type is when you have a heavier upper body in comparison to your lower body. People with this body type have broader shoulders, a bigger bust line and a slimmer waist in comparison. People with this body type would look great in flared bottoms and palazzos as it will create a balance between the upper body and the lower body. You can also opt for printed dresses and flowy tops. However, it is important to ensure that you are wearing the right bra.

Hourglass Body Shape

An hourglass body shape is when you have a balanced proportionate of your upper body and your lower body along with a well-defined waistline. You can go for dresses that will flatter your curves and help you flaunt them the right way! Body-hugging dresses make a great choice for women with such a body shape. You may also go for clothing that will flaunt your waistline, like with a belt at the waistline or a cinch at the waist.

Pear Shaped Body

The pear-shaped body is when your lower body is visually more highlighted than your upper body. Thanks to the Kardashians, this body is a rage right now. If you are lucky enough to have this body naturally or with exercise, then style it the right way! Since your shoulders are narrow and hips are wide, you need to strike a balance. Wide-legged pants or palazzo would suit this body shape the best. You can also opt for A-line skirts or dresses, ruffled or loose tops that can add definition to the upper body and crop tops that will balance your bottom out.

Rectangle Body Shape

A rectangle-shaped body is a well balanced body type from the shoulders to the hips. It is straightforward and women with this body shape tend to be tall and lean. They are not particularly curvy and fall under the petite category. You can go for outfits that will enhance your arms and legs. A fitted gown or a dress with a plunging neckline would suit this body shape the best. Women with such a body type can also opt for A-line skirts, ruffled and layered tops and long jackets that can add a much-needed drama.

Inverted Triangle Body Shape

The inverted triangle is the most athletic looking body type. Women with this body type have broader shoulders and smaller hips. You need to dress in accordance to add definition to your hips and thereby focus on creating a balance. Straight-fit pants and cigarette pants will suit this body type the best. You can also go for pencil skirts and skinny jeans. Refrain from layering your upper body much because it needs none. Hence, you can choose V-necklines that will make your shoulders look narrower.

