15 Best one piece dresses that will help you steal the limelight

Picnics, casual meetings, first dates, and parties bring nothing but endless dressing up dilemmas. These dressing up dilemmas are always real no matter how many trendy and stylish dresses you dump into your wardrobe. However, if you really wish to look impressive and presentable then you need to refresh your wardrobe with ultimate one piece dresses. These dresses will never make you feel under or over dressed. So buckle and look your best. Be it extremely casual or formal, we promise you that you will never fall into the never-ending dilemmas of dressing up. Grab your heels, handbags and makeup kits to shine like a diva.

Our top picks of the best one piece dresses

1. Lymio Women Dress- Buy Now

2. Aahwan Women's Ruched Drawstring Bodycon Mini Dress- Buy Now

3. Elyraa Women's A-Line Dress - Buy Now

4. VERO MODA Women's Blended Bodycon Knee-Length Dress- Buy Now

5. SIRIL Women's Printed Bodycon Lycra- Buy Now

6. EBBANI Women White Aroma Embroidery Dress- Buy Now

7. Harpa Women's Polyester A-Line Midi Dress- Buy Now

8. CHARMGAL Fit and Flare Floral Dress- Buy Now

One piece dresses have entered the market and are here to stay. A humble one piece will act as your savior when you find yourself in a fix. First date? Picnic? Casual meetings? Formal meetings? Late night parties? Or clubbing? The perfect one piece awaits for an owner like you. Flowy dresses to feel the breeze or bodycon dresses to flaunt your curves, it is the time to refill and update your closet to look the best version of yourself. Don’t know how to style yourself and set some high standards? Need not worry! Since you have landed here, you will never return empty handed. All you have to do is scroll your fingers and get ready to fill your shopping cart.

Dressing up is a big task. You need to make your hair, get on the dash of glam with the best makeup essentials, accessorize your one piece with ensuite fashion accessories and add extra oomph to your dress with eye-catching footwear. So let’s doll you up in a jiffy.

1. Choose your makeup: Anything Subtle? Loud? Or Neutral?

2. Let your eyes do the talk: Eye makeup essentials that you need

3. Choose complimenting accessories: Add on some statement pieces of jewels

4. To carry your essentials: Add on a stylish bag and get set go

5. To complete your look: Heels or shoes? Any way is the best way

6. Get aromatic: Splash a spray of perfume that will hook the senses

7. To add drama: Get your on sunnies

TADA! You are all set to turn heads around. With all these essentials, no one will ever stop you from getting ready and dolled up in the best one piece dress lying in your wardrobe. Scroll down and seize your favourite one before it is gone.

We, at Pinkvilla have curated one of the best one piece dresses keeping in mind the emerging trends revolving around women belonging to all ages. The products listed below are curated only after thorough research that includes Amazon trends, best sellers, reviews, ratings and most importantly honest feedback from previous buyers. To make your shopping experience fuss-free and worth the penny is our aim. Happy shopping!

How many one piece dresses should you buy? As much as you want! Make sure you own the right dresses for the right occasion. To make your shopping experience better and swift, we have penned them down into three categories which are as follows:-

1. Lymio Women Dress

This Lymio Women Dress is a must have. The style and ruched pattern of this one piece is widely appreciated. It has elasticated balloon sleeves and floral print all over. It is tailored from polyester and spandex so that you can flaunt your curves seamlessly.

Why pick a Lymio Women Dress?

This one piece dress lends you with all kinds of comfort with a touch of fashion. This mini dress hugs your body and doesn't cause any discomfort.

Price: Rs. 1,499

Deal: Rs. 599

2. Aahwan Women's Ruched Drawstring Bodycon Mini Dress

This Aahwan Women's Ruched Drawstring Bodycon Mini Dress is the most trendy dress that will make you feel sensual. It has drawstrings at the sides which you can tie as a knot. The slim fit type of this one piece will ensure that you stand out in glory.

Why pick Aahwan Women's Ruched Drawstring Bodycon Mini Dress?

This bodycon mini one piece dress has distinctive cuts and vibrant hues that will definitely redefine your style statement. Throw in your stilettos and get ready to lay some bold style quotients.

Price: Rs. 1,999

Deal: Rs. 469

3. Elyraa Women's A-Line Dress

Anything but black? This Elyraa Women's A-Line Dress is crafted especially for a black lover like you. This dress features a sweetheart neckline, long net sleeves and slim fit type. At the back, the square neck will exhale some more sensual vibes and you will merrily flaunt this one piece dress.

Why pick Elyraa Women's A-Line Dress?

This dress is tailored from polyester and spandex and doesn;t cause any discomfort. Spruce up your closet with this dress and shine like a true fashionista.

Price: Rs. 1,499

Deal: Rs. 499

4. Miss Chase Women' s Black Solid Sleeveless Square Neck Mini Bodycon Dress

This Miss Chase Women' s Black Solid Sleeveless Square Neck Mini Bodycon Dress is yet another black one piece that will help you steal the thunder. It has strappy sleeves and a square neck. The straps are adjustable and so you need not worry about its sitting duration on your shoulders.

Why pick Miss Chase Women' s Black Solid Sleeveless Square Neck Mini Bodycon Dress?

This black solid bodycon dress is a dress of your dreams that you need to vouch at the earliest. When you feel good, you look good and to look good you ought to own this dress and stress on your killer vibes.

Price: Rs. 1,549

Deal: Rs. 606

5. Brucella Women's Bodycon Designer Western One Piece Velvet Dress

How can you create a glamorous look with just one piece of apparel in your hands? With this Brucella Women's Bodycon Designer Western One Piece Velvet Dress, you can put your best version forward. It is a sequin dress that sparkles and makes you steal the limelight.

Why pick Brucella Women's Bodycon Designer Western One Piece Velvet Dress?

This bodycon mini dress looks great when paired with heels and exquisite fashion accessories. It has a slim fit type and the fabric doesn't prick your skin.

Price: Rs. 3,999

Deal: Rs. 999

1. VERO MODA Women's Blended Bodycon Knee-Length Dress

This VERO MODA Women's Blended Bodycon Knee-Length Dress is a one shoulder one piece with floral print all over. It has a regular fit but looks like a bodycon.

Why pick VERO MODA Women's Blended Bodycon Knee-Length Dress?

It is a synthetic one piece that is of knee length so that you won't feel uncomfortable at all. The comfortable look and easy to slip-into style makes is a must have.

Price: Rs. 4,999

Deal: Rs. 2,499

2. SIRIL Women's Printed Bodycon Lycra Dress

This SIRIL Women's Printed Bodycon Lycra Dress features a V neck style. It has short sleeves and floral print. It is tailored from lycra and lends utmost comfort.

Why pick SIRIL Women's Printed Bodycon Lycra Dress?

Why wear something uncomfortable when you have this dress lying in your closet? This dress is a knee length dress that will keep all sorts of discomfort at bay.

Price: Rs. 589

3. Miss Chase Women's Comfortable Midi Bodycon Dress with Zipper

This one piece is a round neck sleeveless striped bodycon dress. It exhibits sporty and chic vibes and indeed makes you look like a diva. It has a straight hemline that ends right below your knees.

Why pick Miss Chase Women's Comfortable Midi Bodycon Dress with Zipper?

Get your sportiness with this bodycon one piece dress. It is comfortable and looks great when paired with white shoes or sneakers.

Price: Rs. 1,399

Deal: Rs. 629

4. ILLI LONDON Women's MIDI Bodycon Dress

This ILLI LONDON Women's MIDI Bodycon Dress is an A line one piece. It has a square sweetheart neckline and full puff sleeves. It has great fitting and the perfect length to spend your day with no discomfort.

Why pick ILLI LONDON Women's MIDI Bodycon Dress?

This one piece dress is one such dress that is appropriate for casual as well as late night gatherings. It is a skater dress that hugs your body but does not make your belly fat rolls pop out if you wear the right shapewear underneath.

Price: Rs. 1,699

Deal: Rs. 799

5. Aahwan Women's Solid Split Thigh Bodycon Dress

This Aahwan Women's Solid Split Thigh Bodycon Dress is not just a mere fashion piece, it is an outfit that will make you look like a bomb. The thick strappy sleeves and round neckline adds more beauty to this split thigh dress.

Why pick Aahwan Women's Solid Split Thigh Bodycon Dress?

This one piece dress is the perfect pick for parties that screams out hotness. Get on your stilettos and lay some hardcore fashion statements with this bodycone dress.

Price: Rs. 1,999

Deal: Rs. 469

1. EBBANI Women White Aroma Embroidery Dress

This embroidered one piece is crafted from 100 percent cotton. It features a boat neckline and regular it type. The wavy hemline ends right above the ankles so that it doesn't bother you while walking. The huge puff sleeves with an elastic elicits your look all the more.

Why pick EBBANI Women White Aroma Embroidery Dress?

This one piece dress is one such apparel that is perfect for casual as well sem-casual meetings. Team it up with fashion accessories and throw in a trendy handbag. With the perfect choice of comfortable footwear, you are good to go!

Price: Rs. 2,999

Deal: Rs. 1,129

2. Harpa Women's Polyester A-Line Midi Dress

This Harpa Women's Polyester A-Line Midi Dress features a square shaped neckline. It has puff sleeves and floral print all around. It is crafted from 100 percent polyester and lends utmost comfort.

Why pick a Harpa Women's Polyester A-Line Midi Dress?

This Harpa Women's Polyester A-Line Midi Dress is one of the best sellers on Amazon. The comfort levels, pattern, fittings and neck style is worth appreciating. If you possess an hourglass figure, this one piece dress is tailored-made for you.

Price: Rs. 1,999

Deal: Rs. 699

3. CHARMGAL Fit and Flare Floral Dress

This CHARMGAL Fit and Flare Floral Dress features a floral digital print. This is a fit and flare one piece dress that has elasticated sleeves with a ruched pattern. It has a soft and comfortable lining.

Why pick a CHARMGAL Fit and Flare Floral Dress?

This CHARMGAL Fit and Flare Floral Dress has a V-neck with ruffled details. With a perfect length and breezy comfort, this dress is a closet essential.

Price: Rs. 2,385

Deal: Rs. 899

4. QUEEN ELLIE Women's Western High Low Knee Long One Piece Dress

This one piece dress is a fit and flare knee long dress. It has a solid colour and comes with a belt. It is a sleeveless dress that looks elegant.

Why pick QUEEN ELLIE Women's Western High Low Knee Long One Piece Dress?

This dress has a stretchable fabric that is thick and not at all see through. There is an invisible zip at the backside of the dress for a comforting neck fitting.

Price: Rs. 799

5. Herzina Women's Florid Print A-Line Dress

This Herzina Women's Florid Print A-Line Dress is a floral print one piece. It is a sleeveless dress with a fit and flare pattern so that you can frolic around in utmost merriment.

Why pick Herzina Women's Florid Print A-Line Dress?

It is a budget friendly A-line one piece dress that will help you spruce up your style with ease. The skin-friendly fabric is ideal for all kinds of weather.

Price: Rs. 2,799

Deal: Rs. 1,174

So which one piece dresses are you adding to your cart? Make it quick or else you will regret later. Ditch the denims and slide into apparels that are breezy and worth spending time into. With these top notch styles and patterns, we believe that you have all types of onepiece for every occasion.

