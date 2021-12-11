Oversized tote bags to dump everything you need on the go

Women find themselves in a fix especially while choosing the correct handbag for the day. A handbag that survives for a long time despite being overfilled is preferred all the time. If you find it difficult to locate your things in your handbag, then try your hands on these oversized tote bags. They help you to dump all your essentials and still leave some space for your hand to twirl around in your bag. Check out some handpicked tote bags which you carry under the sun or the moon.

1. Brown Faux leather tote bag

This tote bag is extremely spacious and has a zip closure. With one compartment and three pockets, this tote bag is ideal for carrying multiple things on the go. You dump your laptop, tablet, n number of books, makeup essentials, etc. without bothering about its safety.

Price: Rs. 1960

Deal: Rs. 449

2. Black PU Tote handbag

This handbag has a beautiful crocodile structure and jet black colour. There are two stitches on the bag making it durable enough to carry bulky and heavy things. It has a magnetic closure and a big compartment to store your everyday items. Talking about the appearance, it is a fashionable tote handbag that you can carry everyday in style.

Price: Rs. 2399

Deal: Rs. 1107

3. Metallic Tote Bag

This tote bag is a faux leather bag that has a metallic coating. It has a zippered closure to make sure your stuff doesn't peep out from the bag while on the desk. It has a brown coloured strap that compliments the reflective coating of the bag effortlessly.

Price: Rs. 2499

Deal: Rs. 1349

4. Chic Tote Bag

This chic tote bag has a water resistant texture. You can clean the outer side of the bag with a damp cloth without bothering about its beauty. In the interior, it has a soft velvet lining so you can feel mushy when you put your hand inside. It has a secured magnetic closure, with a zipper and two open pockets in the inside.

Price: Rs. 1499

Deal: Rs. 1299

5. Faux leather and Jacquard Tote Bag

This tote bag is for the old charm residing within you. It is detailed with intricate patterns and has detailed streamline stitching. In addition, it has a smooth polyester lining with a concealed zip closure. It is a bag perfect to stroll throughout the day.

Price: Rs. 1999

Deal: Rs. 1007

Which bag is your BAGWATI? Dump in your stuff, zip them off with ease and kickstart your outings within a blink of an eye. These tote handbags are therefore here to rescue you from the stress of multiple handbags.

