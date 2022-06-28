14 Best palazzo dresses that will help you flaunt a distinct style statement

The free classic style and pattern of palazzo dresses have evolved with time and managed to capture large eyeballs of women who are not a hardcore denim fan. The buzz of palazzo suits and sets have hit all the obnoxious blocks in the field of fashion and bloomed a flower of comfort for women dealing with dressing up cues especially when it comes to being ethnic. Giving much priority to comfort and skin-friendly fabrics, the world of palazzo is expanding with every ounce day by day. Palazzo have become the go-to apparels be it for office or play. Today, you can bring home one the best styles and sink into the comfiest apparel of the season. Go girl, turn heads around!

Our top picks of the best palazzo dresses

1. BIBA Women's Synthetic Straight Salwar Suit Set- Buy Now

2. MEERA FAB Women Cotton Aquaa Printed Kurta Palazzo & Dupatta Set- Buy Now

3. RAJMANDIRFABRICS Women's Floral Printed Palazzo Dress- Buy Now

4. Jaipuri Fashionista Women's White Colour Cotton Printed Straight Kurti with Palazzo Pant and Dupatta Set- Buy Now

5. Indya Women's Viscose Regular Kurta Set- Buy Now

6. Arayna Women's Cotton Printed Anarkali Kurti with Palazzo Pants Set- Buy Now

7. NAINVISH Cotton Stitched Kurti with Palazzo Set for Women- Buy Now

8. ANNI DESIGNER Women Kurta with Palazzo- Buy Now

1. Characteristics of palazzo dresses

2. Types of palazzo for women

3. Things you need to complete your palazzo look

4. Palazzo dresses

- Palazzo suits with dupatta

- Kurta with palazzo sets

Gear up for the festive season and give your ethnic wardrobe a fashion-forward touch with the best palazzo dresses at your hands. These palazzo dresses will make you a sucker for comfort. The enthic, causal as well as the formal style of palazzos makes them a versatile yet timeless piece of fashion that you need to vouch for RIGHT AWAY!

Designers are constantly striving hard to tailor palazzo dresses according to the tastes of the old and new-age women. With neat stitching and elegance at the top, there are some more characteristics that we would like you to know.

1. Palazzo are not body hugging.

2. They are comfortable and lend with enough room for air to pass.

3. They flare out from the waist to the ankles.

4. They come in a variety of styles and types to suit the needs of women.

5. You can pair them with straight kurtas, crop tops and anarkali kurtas.

6. Some palazzo have a drawstring for custom fitting. Whereas some have an elasticated waistband.

7. Depending upon the style, palazzo too comes with pockets.

Palazzo dresses are a dash of versatility and timelessness. They are the total winners of the season. If you wish to take your casual, formal or ethnic attire to a whole new level, all you need is a palazzo.

Types of palazzo for women

Here are a few types of palazzo for women that are a huge hit in the contemporary era.

1. Straight cut palazzo

2. Flared hem palazzo

3. Printed palazzo

4. Belted palazzo

5. Mid-calf palazzo

6. Pleated palazzo

7. Traditional palazzo

8. Denim palazzo

9. Slitted palazzo

Every type of palazzo is crafted with immense care and effort. To climb up the star-ladder, snag these types of palazzos without any second thoughts. Explore these varieties of palazzos and fill your shopping bag to the fullest. With every type of palazzo in your cart, do grab the below essentials.

Get on your glam factor with these essentials lying in your closet. What else do you need to set some high fashion standards? Team them up the best palazzo dresses and let others strike their eyes upon you.

We, at Pinkvilla have curated one of the best palazzo dresses keeping in mind the emerging trends revolving around women belonging to all ages. The products listed below are curated only after thorough research that includes Amazon trends, best sellers, reviews, ratings and most importantly honest feedback from previous buyers. To make your shopping experience fuss-free and worth the penny is our aim. Happy shopping!

Here is the list of top 14 palazzo dresses that you must bookmark. Bid adieu to body hugging leggings and uncomfortable cigarette pants. For a smooth and hassle-free shopping experience, we have curated some best quality dresses featuring palazzos. Believe us or not! Palazzos are the heroes of every woman’s ethnic wardrobe.

A. Palazzo suits with dupatta

B. Kurtas with palazzo sets

Without much ado, let's enter into the world of palazzo which has the ability to take your style up a notch without compromising comfort.

1. BIBA Women's Synthetic Straight Salwar Suit Set

This BIBA Women's Synthetic Straight Salwar Suit Set contains a straight fit kurta with a round neck and embroidered yoke. It is a cotton silk suit with straight palazzo pants and synthetic dupatta.

Why pick BIBA Women's Synthetic Straight Salwar Suit Set?

The intricate detailing on the yoke makes BIBA Women's Synthetic Straight Salwar Suit Set an exquisite piece of fashion. It is elegant and contains minimal details. This palazzo suit looks great when teamed with jewellery and heels.

Price: Rs. 1600

Buy Now

2. MEERA FAB Women Cotton Aquaa Printed Kurta Palazzo & Dupatta Set

This MEERA FAB Women Cotton Aquaa Printed Kurta Palazzo & Dupatta Set is tailored for cotton. The printed kurta features a mandarin collar. This palazzo suit will make you feel cosy and comfortable throughout the day.

Why pick MEERA FAB Women Cotton Aquaa Printed Kurta Palazzo & Dupatta Set?

This MEERA FAB Women Cotton Aquaa Printed Kurta Palazzo & Dupatta Set that comes in soft cotton is extremely skin-friendly. The quirky prints and eye-soothing colour dye makes it a sheer winner.

Price: Rs. 899

Buy Now

3. RAJMANDIRFABRICS Women's Floral Printed Palazzo Dress

This RAJMANDIRFABRICS Women's Floral Printed Palazzo Dress comes with a gotta lace anarkali cotton kurta, palazzo pants and dupatta. The gota lace and intricate handwork at the yoke makes it a perfect pick of the ethnic season. Teh kurta also has a drawstring latkan at waist area for proper fit.

Why pick RAJMANDIRFABRICS Women's Floral Printed Palazzo Dress?

This palazzo dress lived upto the ever changing fashion priorities of every woman. The new style, flared anarkali, comfortable palazzo pants with lace at the hemline makes it a must-have palazzo dress to be worn regularly as well as occasionally.

Price: Rs. 4,499

Deal: Rs. 1,699

Buy Now

4. Jaipuri Fashionista Women's White Colour Cotton Printed Straight Kurti with Palazzo Pant and Dupatta Set

This palazzo suit comes with three fourth sleeves and a round neck kurta. The straight fit kurta and palazzo pants are crafted from cotton to keep discomfort at bay. This palazzo suit will help you maintain an elegant look throughout the year.

Why pick Jaipuri Fashionista Women's White Colour Cotton Printed Straight Kurti with Palazzo Pant and Dupatta Set?

This palazzo set is a stylish option for spending your day in utmost comfort. The straight fit printed kurti and palazzo pants will keep you comfortable and your skin breathable.

Price: Rs. 749

Buy Now

5. Arayna Women's Cotton Printed Straight Kurti Palazzo Pants Set with Dupatta

This Arayna Women's Cotton Printed Straight Kurti Palazzo Pants Set with Dupatta comes with 100 percent cotton kurta and palazzo pants. The dupatta is made up of muslin. It is a beautifully handcrafted, hand-screened cotton kurta set.

Why pick Arayna Women's Cotton Printed Straight Kurti Palazzo Pants Set with Dupatta?

This kurta set comes with a V neck and quarter sleeves that fits every body type gracefully. This kurta set has a pleasing shade of blue that accentuates the beauty of women belonging to all ages.

Price: Rs. 2,499

Deal: Rs. 899

Buy Now

6. GoSriKi Womens Kurta with Pant & Dupatta

This GoSriKi Womens Kurta with Pant & Dupatta is a cotton blend straight kurta set that is the call of elegance. This kurta exhibits a regular fit and thus keeps you comfortable throughout the day.

Why pick GoSriKi Womens Kurta with Pant & Dupatta?

If you are looking for a budget-friendly palazzo suit then this GoSriKi Womens Kurta with Pant & Dupatta is all that you need. It ticks off all the boxes and serves you with everything that you wish for.

Price: Rs. 3,999

Deal: Rs. 699

Buy Now

7. Ayukta Women's Cotton Salwar Suit Set

This Ayukta Women's Cotton Salwar Suit Set is a straight round neck cotton palazzo suit. This suit is designed with absolute perfection and captured your heart with its ethnic print.

Why pick Ayukta Women's Cotton Salwar Suit Set?

This suit set is a perfect pick to look fashionable wherever you go. The half sleeves and calf length style of this suit set makes it a preferred choice of females.

Price: Rs. 2,499

Deal: Rs. 919

Buy Now

1. Indya Women's Viscose Regular Kurta Set

This Indya Women's Viscose Regular Kurta Set will make you a big hit. The style, high and low asymmetrical design makes it an exclusive apparel. There are tassels hanging down from the hemline which makes it a must-have for the season of festive soirees.

Why pick Indya Women's Viscose Regular Kurta Set?

This kurta palazzo set is tailored in viscose chanderi with a high low silhouette, the tunic is topped with a lurex grid pattern and finished with tassel details. The coordinated pants are tailored straight and feature side pockets to slip in your essentials.

Price: Rs. 3,800

Deal: Rs. 1,821

Buy Now

2. Arayna Women's Cotton Printed Anarkali Kurti with Palazzo Pants Set

This Arayna Women's Cotton Printed Anarkali Kurti with Palazzo Pants Set is crafted from 100 percent cotton. The fit and flare pattern of the anarkali with floral print all over makes it the go-to ethnic wear.

Why pick Arayna Women's Cotton Printed Anarkali Kurti with Palazzo Pants Set?

This palazzo pants set comes with great stitching and comfortable fitting. The anarkali kurta of the set has a gota patti lace at the yoke. With great fabric, colour contrast and wide flare, this Arayna Women's Cotton Printed Anarkali Kurti with Palazzo Pants Set is worth the penny.

Price: Rs. 899

Buy Now

3. NAINVISH Cotton Stitched Kurti with Palazzo Set for Women

This NAINVISH Cotton Stitched Kurti with Palazzo Set for Women is a simple palazzo set for women who wish to stay ethnic at home as well. The printed bottom and the mandarin collared kurti will keep you breezy throughout the day.

Why pick NAINVISH Cotton Stitched Kurti with Palazzo Set for Women?

This budget friendly kurta set serves you with perfect fitting and skin soothing material. It has an eye-catchy pattern and print that doesn't fade away even after multiple washes.

Price: Rs. 659

Buy Now

4. ANNI DESIGNER Women Kurta with Palazzo

This ANNI DESIGNER Women Kurta with Palazzo is a functional ethnic wear that is simple and classy. It has a button placket and Chinese collar. The three fourth sleeves also cause no hindrance or discomfort.

Why pick ANNI DESIGNER Women Kurta with Palazzo?

This ANNI DESIGNER Women Kurta with Palazzo comes in a beautiful bright colour. The palazzo pants have an elasticated waistband so you don't have to worry about its fitting.

Price: Rs. 3,999

Deal: Rs. 569

Buy Now

5. Sundar Vashtra Women Kurti with Palazzo

This Sundar Vashtra Women Kurti with Palazzo has golden print all over. It is tailored in rayon fabric and has a regular fit type. The straight kurti comes with a round neck. The side cuts and the hemline as a border.

Why pick Sundar Vashtra Women Gold Printed Premium Straight Kurti with Palazzo?

This regular kurti set that contains palazzos will keep you comfortable and lend you enough room for mobility.

Price: Rs. 999

Deal: Rs. 460

Buy Now

6. Amayra Women's Cotton Printed Straight Kurti with Palazzos Set?

This Amayra Women's Cotton Printed Straight Kurti with Palazzos Set is tailored from cotton. It offers unmatched comfort and style, and can be worn throughout the year on account of its versatility.

Why pick Amayra Women's Cotton Printed Straight Kurti with Palazzos Set?

This kurta set has been designed keeping in mind the latest trends in contemporary casual fashion. The dress combines ethnic with the fashion of today and makes you stand out among others when you adorn it.

Price: Rs. 2,999

Deal: Rs. 649

Buy Now

7. ZIYAA Women's Silk Salwar Suit Set

This ZIYAA Women's Silk Salwar Suit Set is made up from poly silk. The pink foil print kurta has a round neck, three quarter sleeve, side slit and straight hem. The contrast grey foil print palazzo accentuates the beauty of the kurti.

Why pick a ZIYAA Women's Silk Salwar Suit Set?

This palazzo set is a perfect pick for ethnic and casual occasions. The elegant print of the palazzo and kurta is what makes this piece a hit.

Price: Rs. 3,877

Deal: Rs. 952

Buy Now

The secret behind the growing popularity of palazzo dresses is the fact that they look great on everyone. They are a beautiful blend of style and ease. Palazzo dresses are definite wardrobe winners as they resolve all of your dressing up cues in a jiffy.



