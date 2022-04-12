Stylish palazzo suits for women that are perfect for a wedding guest look

Palazzo suits are a set consisting of a kurta, dupatta and wide-legged pants called palazzo. This ethnic set is a very comfortable style that oozes traditional vibes and elegance. If heavy lehengas or fussy sarees don't make you feel at ease, a palazzo suit must be your pick to look fabulous for a wedding. Here we have curated stylish and stunning ethnic palazzo suits from Amazon under Rs 1999 that is a winning choice to ace a summer-ready look for an intimate wedding.

Here are 7 palazzo suits from Amazon:

Below are a few vibrant and charming palazzo suits for women that look and feel cosy and stylish!

1. Rayon Printed Palazzo Suit

This vibrant blue and green floral print set includes an Anarkali kurta contrasting green dupatta and matching palazzo pants. The festive prints and cosy rayon material give it a grand look and feel that makes it a great pick for a wedding guest style.

Price: Rs 1699

2. Cotton Blend Palazzo Suit

If you are looking for a subtle and minimalist style that still makes a statement with its trendy colour and style, here is the palazzo suit you must bookmark. This full sleeve round neck kurta featuring a keyhole detail is a fuss-free choice for a fine soiree night.

Price: Rs 1359

3. Black Palazzo Suit

This black rayon palazzo suit is a gorgeous set that makes sure all eyes are on you. This high neck full sleeve kurta features enchanting golden details on the border and the same print is also seen in the black dupatta and palazzo pants.

Price: Rs 1429

4. Palazzo Suit with Mulmul Dupatta

Love the colour pink? This peppy number paints a very pretty picture that's feminine, cosy, grand and perfect for a wedding. The monochromatic look can be teamed with the right pair of juttis and traditional ornaments for a classy chic look.

Price: Rs 1999

5. Regal Red Palazzo Set

This dark red number featuring golden embroidery details and a sheer dupatta is an ideal look for wedding guests that don't go overboard for the occasion yet give grand party vibes. The palazzo pants make sure you can move around easily and the royal red brings out your complexion.

Price: Rs 1269

6. Mustard Poly Silk Set

This dashing look will be a great pick for a Mehendi ceremony. The yellow sleeveless kurta and palazzo pants teamed with a contrasting red dupatta make for a striking look at a wedding event. Style it up with golden jhumkas and matha tikka for an eye-grabbing look.

Price: Rs 1133

7. Chikankari Palazzo Set

Sage green colour is currently on-trend and it's an interesting colour that suits everybody. This chikankari kurta and palazzo set is a fuss-free elegant set that can also be an excellent gifting option. It also features tiny mirror work that makes for a party-ready blingy look.

Price: Rs 1259

Palazzo suits are a comfortable choice for the summer as their breezy silhouette doesn't stick to your legs and accumulate sweat like jeans or leggings. These wedding-ready looks are a great way to look stunning at a pocket-friendly price.

