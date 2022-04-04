Party wear dresses under Rs 1999 to amp up your glam factor

With the lockdown restrictions easing out and COVID becoming a long-forgotten nightmare among several people, parties are in full swing. We don’t wait for the weekend to enjoy life anymore. The pandemic has taught us to live to the fullest whenever we can and parties are our way forward. Office party, college party or simple get together party with your neighbours and relatives, look dapper for every event with these party-wear picks from Amazon. They are chic, stunning and trendy, making them a must-have in your wardrobe. So scroll on and start shopping your favourite party wear dresses!

Here are 7 party wear dresses for women:

The below-listed dresses are curated from Amazon with regard to the reviews and ratings. They are stunning choices for a party that we are sure you will love!

1. Blush pink knee-length dress

The beauty of this dress is in its lace pom-pom decorated bishop sleeves. The A-line knee-length dress can be teamed up with boxy kicks or transparent silhouettes for a classy touch. It's a fun party wear dress for women. It also features an invisible back zipper.

Price: Rs 1846

2. Polka dot ruffle dress

Black and white polka print dresses never go out of style. This breezy number is perfect for a summer party and features ruffle details that add glam retro vibes to the dress. This chic pick can be sported even for casual outings and date nights.

Price: Rs 1372

3. Sweetheart neckline dress

This stunning figure-flattering ankle-length dress is a classy pick to look formal, feminine and elegant for your party. With sheer puff sleeves and a sweetheart neckline, this sensuous number when accessorised with stacked rings and dazzling earrings will get your party-ready in minutes!

Price: Rs 459

4. Sequin mini dress

What's a party without all the glitz and glam! This sequin mini dress is an interesting choice to shimmer in joy at any party. It makes sure all eyes are on you and will help you wear the party mood with its sizzling look.

Price: Rs 999

5. Tunic midi dress

With subtle shimmer and offbeat silhouette, this V-neck, sheer sleeve midi length dress is a captivating piece that will win you all the admiration. It's modest and chic yet has the sensuous oomph that the party demands. Spruce it up with a cool pair of heels and dashing accessories to cut the picture-perfect!

Price: Rs 499

6. Below-knee bodycon dress

Here’s an enchanting wine red midi dress featuring a sweetheart neckline and puff full sleeves. This body-hugging number is perfect for formal office party nights or even for a romantic dinner date. It eludes luxe class party vibes in its simplicity and elegance.

Price: Rs 799

7. White party wear dress

White is a colour that’ll make you stand out. This fine floral embroidered ivory frock is a perfect pick for intimate house parties and soirees. The puff sleeves and round neck gives it a youthful elegance. Team it up with bright-hued contrasting accessories to rock your party.

Price: Rs 1149

Slay in style with the above-listed party wear dresses for women. Flaunt your style and live every day in ultra-glam fashion as life is too short to wear boring clothes. So why wait, shop for your favourite dress from Amazon soon and look stunning for your party.

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

