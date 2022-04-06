Pencil heel sandals for women who love to sashay down their path like models

Pencil heel sandals always manage to draw the attention of everyone in the room. The click clack sound and the way you manage to team it up with other fashion accessories, we are sure you already sashay down your path just like other models. It is the time to walk miles with top notch style and never denying fashion statements.

Pencil heel sandals for women:

Grab the most attractive pencil heel sandals to sashay down your path just like a model. We have hand picked some magnificent pencil heels so that you can walk down the path with your head held high and elevated self-confidence.

1. Misto Women and Girls Casual Pencil Heel Sandals

Misto Women and Girls Casual Pencil Heel Sandals has a dash of transparency so that you can fit into the ongoing trend of transparent strappy sandals. These pencil heel sandals can be worn and can complete every casual as well as formal look of yours seamlessly. No need to hunt for sandals that can be an allrounder. These heel sandals have the ability to solve all of your footwear problems.

Price: Rs. 999

Deal: Rs. 561

2. XE Looks Women's Gold Pencil Heels Slippers

Looking for the perfect pair of sandals that can easily team up with your enthic wear? Check out XE Looks Women's Gold Pencil Heels Slippers. The glittery gold appearance, soft bottom and inner material ensures lasting comfort. Since these sandals do not have any obstruction or uplifted diamond detailing, they don't mess with your long flowing outfits.





Price: Rs. 999

Deal: Rs. 499

3. Scattr pencil heels sandals for women

Animal print sandals have been in the limelight for a long period of time. The texture, detailing and pattern of multiple animal print shoes and sandals have taken the female audience by storm. These Scattr pencil heels sandals for women come with a snake print. With faux leather sole and a buckle closure, these heels are a must have footwear.

Price: Rs. 1199

Deal: Rs. 899

4. Do Bhai Women Mule Pencil Heels

Mule heels are one such beautiful type of footwear that every girl loves slipping into. There is no fuss of knot, buckle or zip closure. Just slide your feet into them and you are ready to rock the world in utmost fashion. These mule pencil heels come with a sheet sole and golden bands that rest on the instep arch of your feet. They are designed with pointed toe style for a stylish and chic look.

Price: Rs. 1995

Deal: Rs. 810

5. ZAIF Women Stylish Pencil Heel Sandal with Trendy Colour

These ZAIF Women Stylish Pencil Heel Sandals with Trendy Colour are one such footwear that disseminates an elasticated fashion style used in the earlier era. They come with a high quality sole material that gives strength and grip while you walk.

They are easy to wear and comfortable to flaunt. The trendy look with a dash of new nude shade makes it a contemporary and stylish footwear.

Price: Rs. 1499

Deal: Rs. 699

6. Taydol women fancy footwear pencil heel fully stylish

These pencil heels are extremely light in weight and durable footwear. These heels are made up from premium quality and come with an anti slip sole. You can easily team them up with any casual, formal as well as enthic outfit.

Price: Rs. 1499

Deal: Rs. 699

7. MAEVE & SHELBY Women Stylish Fashion Sandals Pencil Transparent Belt Heels

These transparent belt pencil heel sandals for women are especially designed according to recent trends. The heavy quality cushion used with embedded sock pad is worth noticing for a comfortable movement of foot. These heels will not cause any shoebite as they are crafted with the finest quality synthetic leather.

Price: Rs. 2499

Deal: Rs. 995

8. Clouter hub Women's Fashion Pencil Heels Sandals

Clouter hub Women's Fashion Pencil Heels Sandals are a fancy footwear that are worth flaunting at wedding festivities and casual parties. They have a comfortable grip and a satisfying appearance. The buckle closure will help you adjust the sandale according to your needs and flexibility.

Price: Rs. 2499

Deal: Rs. 1099

Be it various types of footwear, flip flops or the best shoes for walking and jogging, you should never resist buying these stylish pencil heel sandals. They will definitely help you to stand tall amidst the crowd and make you and your fashion style noticeable.

