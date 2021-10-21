Pick these roomy waist bags to wrap around like belts

Sometimes purses and large bags are not convenient but you still need to fumble with one to carry your essentials. What if you carry all your daily essential items in a hands-free way? Waist bags or belt bags are the talk of the town as they are undoubtedly roomy and useful. If you are looking for some fashion makeover, grab these trendy waist bags and wrap it around your chest or waist in style.

1. Metallic Shiny Bum Bag

This Bum Bag has flawless features and gives you space for all of your daily essential items. It is comfortable and water resistant making it a convenient bag for daily use. With high textured details, front and back zipper, this waist bag is reliable and suitable for easy access of stuff.

Price: Rs. 782

Deal: Rs. 499

2. Black Patent Pu Fanny Pack

This fanny pack is ideal for women who fail to locate small size items in their bags. This waist bag is versatile and fashionable with tough and heavy duty zippers. It provides space and helps you to be organized while maintaining a slim profile.

Price: Rs. 999

Deal: Rs. 499

3. Sequins Waist Pack

Sequin is in trend and doesn’t wish to return. With a large front zipper it has sufficient room to store all of your essential items while you are on the go. The shiny appearance of the waist pack makes it gender neutral. The waist pack is sturdy and has an adjustable strap. Wrap it around and travel miles hands-free.

Price: Rs. 626

Deal: Rs. 439

4. Premium Leather Waist Pack

If you are looking for a rich, simple yet fashionable belt bag, then this bag should be owned by you straight away. It has one zip closure and a compartment with another small zipper in the interior. It looks compact with sufficient storage.

Price: Rs. 599

Deal: Rs. 499

5. Leather Fanny Pack

You can travel miles with this Leather Fanny Pack wrapped around your waist or chest. It is durable and 100 percent convenient to hold all of your essentials. It is highly fashionable and can be styled in multiple ways.

Price: Rs. 636

Deal: Rs. 499

Lugging around a shoulder bag or fumbling with a purse is not convenient when you have to travel for long hours. Switch to fanny packs or waist bags to store in your essentials and savour your everyday experiences in a hands-free manner.

