Pink is the colour of happiness: 5 Fashion products in this adorable hue to amp up your style

The feminine and cutesy colour pink is an instant mood booster. If you are feeling dull and gloomy, here are 5 products in pink to shop for.

The colour psychology associates pink with love, affection and kindness which are basically feminine in nature. The softer tints of pink are favourite among kids and have always been a symbol of innocence. Pink can also invoke a sensuous feel with its vibrancy and subtle calmness. Dinner date, party or clubbing, pink never let you down. Here are 5 chic fashion picks in pink that you must add to your wardrobe right away!

Midi Dress

This solid hot pink mid dress is definitely for the win. Office, date night or an exhibition outing, this side slit number is the perfect choice to stand out from the crowd. The colour suits all skin types bringing out the best in everybody.

Price: 20.97 USD

Knit Face Mask

Face masks have become a part of our new norm and yes, whether the virus has worn out or not, masks are necessary as prevention is always better than cure. This stylish pink mask is stitched in a tweedy, tactile pattern and has a double layer.

Price:20 USD

Wrap Top

This textured knit top polished by a wrap front is an everyday casual style that you can team up with a denim skirt, plain shorts or printed pants. Put on your sneakers, hoop earrings and pull back your hair in a sleek ponytail to look top-notch in this comfy top.

Price:24.97 USD

Pink Tinted Glasses

Sunglasses are the answer to all your fashion emergencies. Bring a hint of glam to your everyday style with this pair of wire pink-tinted sunglasses.

Price: 7.50 USD

Hooded Sweatshirt

Sweatshirts are what you want to chill at home comfortably. If you are feeling lazy or a bit moody, pick this pink-hued hooded sweatshirt that can elevate your mood and put you in a more cosy and happy state of mind.

Price: 20.97 USD

