Planning a trip to Goa or Maldives? 8 Essentials that you should not forget to pack

The holiday season is here and a lot of us are planning a much-needed getaway. Since beach vacays are so in trend right now, most of us are planning to either fly to Maldives or take a road trip to Goa. To help make your trip better and smoother, we have made a list of all the essentials that you definitely must pack.

Sunscreen with SPF 50+

A beach trip is all about staying under the sun as much as possible. But you must protect your skin from sun damage and a heat stroke. An SPF 50+ sunscreen will make sure your skin is shielded from sun exposure and it will also soothe, nourish and hydrate your skin. Pack a lightweight sunscreen that does not leave behind unwanted residue or a heavy feeling.

A Vibrant Swimsuit

It goes without saying that if you are taking a beach vacay, there is going to be lots of swimming. Pack a vibrant swimsuit that will set you apart. Choose a swimsuit that you are comfortable in and enjoy your time in the water. And ofcourse, don’t forget to take some insta-worthy beach pictures.

A Floral Dress

One can simply not have a beach vacation without dressing up in a floral dress at least once. Pack a breezy and flowy floral dress that will give you all the beach vibes. Team your dress with chunky accessories like layered neckpieces, earrings, sunglasses and a beach hat.

Comfortable Flip Flops

Since you are going to be walking on sand most of the time, it is totally impractical to carry sneakers or heels. Pack a pair of cute, comfortable flip flops that will match all your outfits. Choose flip flops with a soft cushioning so that you can wear them comfortably all day long.

Straw Hat

Aside from having unmistakable elements of style, a straw summer hat has many practical uses as well. Even the stingiest of brims shields the skin from the sun, and the elegantly woven crown of the straw summer fedora protects from the sun, while also remaining well ventilated, keeping your head cool. And let’s face it, it looks absolutely great with bikinis and dresses.

Sunglasses

Sunglasses and a beach vacay go hand-in-hand and there is no debate about it. Apart from being a fashion necessity, sunglasses are also extremely important for your eyes. The most important benefit of wearing sunglasses is that they protect your eyes from ultraviolet (UV) light. UV light can have harmful effects on the eyelid, cornea, lens and retina. They will also give you some really cool insta-worthy clicks.

Anti-Humidity Hairspray

Since the wind is extremely humid in coastal areas, your hair can get super frizzy. Remember what happened to Monica’s hair in Barbados? Well, to avoid THAT make sure you carry an anti-humidity hairspray. It will provide you with a great shine, bounce and hold, and will create an instant barrier against frizz.

Beach Bag

You NEED to carry a spacious beach bag to simply throw all your stuff into. You obviously cannot carry your sunscreen, hair spray, sunglasses and hat in your hands. A spacious yet stylish beach bag will not only allow you to effortlessly carry all your essentials, but will also act as a chic accessory to your beach looks.

