Pleats are the summer trend we are CRUSHING on: 8 Outfits to buy to look chic this season

Looking for a chic outfit? We have got it all covered if your only demand is to wear the trendy pleats in your outfit.

Pleats are winning hearts this season and we are all on for it. This gathering technique, which creates a visual treat to otherwise boring clothes with its charm is a trend that is catching up this summer. Be it to your beach vacation, office meetings, date night to cocktail parties the element of pleats on different silhouettes are a winning choice to make a statement and also to give a fun spin to your outfit. If you love this trend too, then scroll down to shop some amazing outfits right here.

This peach and black-hued abstract flared accordion-pleated skirt from Mango is a great option to paint an interesting and impactful look. The midi skirt can be paired with your favourite crop top or halter neck blouse and be styled up to slay the summer trend.

Price: Rs 5031

A dusty pink dress featuring pleats, puffed long sleeve, mandarin collar and flared hem is our next fashion find which we think would look great on any body type. It has a casual breezy silhouette with a formal touch, So you can wear it to your work as well as for a party or casual evening strolls by the park.

Price: Rs 839

A pleated maxi dress with polka dots is a classic that you can rock to anywhere, anytime. Buy them and spend your summer days in this timeless fashion pick.

Price: Rs 740

Not interested in skirts or dresses? But if your love pleats is true then here are the perfect pleated pants for you. It’s unique and trendy, making it a must-have option in your wardrobe. Pair these cropped pants with your casual tees and look dapper cool in them.

Price: Rs 399

A classic black accordion-pleated skirt can be your ideal pick for an official meeting or a formal presentation at your college. You can team it up with a denim jacket and crop top with sneakers to bring out a sporty look too. This could be that versatile piece of clothing everyone would love to have.

Price: Rs 399

A colour-blocked pleated shift dress is one that you can’t scroll through without clicking that buy button. It’s super trendy and can make you look fabulous with its minimalistic design aesthetics. Buy them now, like NOW!

Price: Rs 1399

If you don’t want your whole outfit drowning in peats but still love to have some hint of it, opt for this casual top with pleated flared sleeves. Sport it floral skirt in contrasting colour or chic denim short to don the summer girl look.

Price: Rs 300

Here comes a contemporary pick in offbeat colours and a quirky silhouette. This maxi dress features an overlay pleated drape that gives it a touch of ethnic saree blending the contemporary and classic theories of fashion.

Price: Rs 1320

