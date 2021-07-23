Polka dot prints: Creative and chic ways to style polka dots in 2021

When you look at polka dots, aren’t you instantly nostalgic for the 60s and 70s disco era? The graphic and cute design elements are known to date as back as the medieval times, but first translated into mainstream fashion during the flamboyant post-war 1920s. The print is widely associated with fun-loving, care-free vintage fashion, and we are still dotty about polka dots as they remain a wardrobe staple to this day!

What are polka dot prints?

By standard definition, ‘polka dot’ refers to an array of solid, colour-filled circular spots of varying sizes. Traditionally, these ‘spots’ are uniformly placed, but in modern times of the trending retro revival movement, polka dots are being stylised to cover parts of a fabric, placed randomly, or even vary in size on the same garment.

Did you know...?

The term ‘polka dots’ originates from the lively ‘polka’ folk dance of Central Europe. Czech lands in the 19th century are known to be the birthplace of this folk dance, and the word polka comes from the Czech word ‘pulka’ (little half) - referring to the small half steps featured in the dance form.

Polka dots have truly established themselves as classics in fashion, and are versatile enough to work well in various occasions from casual to formal. Here are some ways to creatively style polka dot prints to create the perfect urban chic ensemble in 2021!

Outfit #1 - Clashing prints

Pattern clashes are a super fun, quirky way to add more personality to your outfits! The key is to pick a base colour palette, after which you can pair prints in varying scales for visual appeal - for instance, we paired small, widely placed polka dots with the bold and full kalamkari print.

H&M Black & White Polka Dot Tube Crop Top

₹ 1,299.00 – Buy Now.

Taavi Black & Maroon Kalamkari Slit Maxi Skirt

₹ 1,044.00 – Buy Now.

Outfit #2 - Monochrome print mix and match

Polka dots are classic and versatile, which is why they can work well with other prints too! Mixing polka dots with starkly contrasting horizontal stripes can be an easy way to elevate your outfit in no time! We kept the colour combination monochrome here for your reference, but you can also experiment with complementary colours!

Berrylush Black & White Flared Skirt with Suspenders

₹ 569.00 – Buy Now.

Moda Rapido Cream Striped High-neck T-shirt

₹ 499.00 – Buy Now.

Outfit #3 - Indo-western

Incorporating the classic western polka dots into Indian ethnic wear is more chic than you think. For instance, we need to take a moment to appreciate this kurta and straight pants set - minimal and stylised polka dots paired with thin striped straight pants, all while maintaining the monotone, simple and semi-formal aesthetic gives us the chills!

Moda Rapido Pink & White Kurta Set

₹ 1,039.00 – Buy Now.

Outfit #4 - Nostalgic colours

There is no rule that the classic uniformly placed, large polka dots have to be black and white! Injecting nostalgic and soothing colours like the trendy sage green in this outfit is definitely one of the easiest ways to add that extra panache to your vintage-inspired ensemble.

Belle Fille Green & White Basic Jumpsuit

₹ 799.00 – Buy Now.

Mango Solid Green Single-breasted Blazer

₹ 3,672.00 – Buy Now.

