Polo t-shirts for men under Rs 1700 from Amazon

Whether you are looking for a casual gift for your boyfriend or a stylish t-shirt for yourselves, polo t-shirts should be your pick for this summer. Polo t-shirts are usually short-sleeved, collared tops with button plackets that are usually made in cotton or a blend of polyester. In the 19th and early 20th centuries, tennis players popularised this style and today every man loves the versatility and comfort of wearing a polo t-shirt. Here we bring to you 7 stylish polo t-shirts to shop for.

Here are 7 polo t-shirts for men:

These cool t-shirts are from branded fashion emporiums that we all love. Grab the best pick from the list below.

1. Van Heusen Athleisure Polo Shirt

This half-sleeve cotton polo t-shirt in sky blue colour is an interesting pick that features the brand’s signature on the front and side sleeve. It fits you perfectly and gives a summer-y cool dude look that you can wear for all casual occasions.

Price: Rs 1229

2. Arrow Men's Regular Polo T-Shirt

Here is a regular fit mint green striped polo t-shirt that is perfect for a beach vacation. Team it up with casual beige trousers and wear a cool hat to ace this summer in super style. This cotton t-shirt makes sure you are comfortable and fine in them.

Price: Rs 1699

3. Allen Solly Men's Plain Polo

Pink is the colour of the season. While women love bright and peppy pink this soft and muted pastel shade of pink is something that must be on every man’s wardrobe. It's a fine pick to stand out in style and comfort. Team it with your shorts or cargo pants for a dapper look.

Price: Rs 707

4. Peter England Men's Slim Polo T-Shirt

Here is a polyester-cotton blend slim fit polo t-shirt that suits all complexions and gives you a fun and classy look. The forest green polo t-shirt is the colour you need to pick to stand out from the crowd and make a statement.

Price: Rs 665

5. Jockey Men’s Polo T-Shirt

Looking for a cool everyday-wear polo t-shirt that goes well for your weekend boys' night as well as for college or work? This half sleeve number with a yarn-dyed striped design is a winning choice to slay in style all day long. The t-shirt features a button placket that allows you to be in comfort during these scorching hot summer days.

Price: Rs 665

6. U.S. Polo Men's Regular Polo T-Shirt

If you love vibrant fancy neon hues, here is the perfect pick for you. This neon blue polo t-shirt oozes uber cool vibes that make sure the spotlight is on you. The eye-grabbing colour and the sleek design make it a stunning choice to wear all day long!

Price: Rs 1049

7. Levi's Men's Regular Fit Polo

Stuck with the love for classic black and white? Here’s a colour-blocked number that is just perfect for all day and all occasions. Team it with your ripped jeans and chunky shoes for a casual party-ready look or pair it up with white denim shorts for your vacay look.

Price: Rs 899

These cool polo t-shirts can be styled up or down just the way you want and can be worn for multiple occasions as well as a casual sporty look. Polo t-shirts let you flaunt your strong arm muscles and also add oomph to your figure.

