15 Best polo T-shirts for men that are a WIN-WIN piece for work or play

Polo T-shirts have managed to bag large eyeballs when golfers and tennis players hit their fields and courts respectively. Since then every man has upgraded their style quotient and managed to turn heads around with their distinctive polo T-shirt on. With the increase in the buzz of trendy T-shirts for men, polo shirts are definitely here to stay. They fit in every cult’s style statement and men’s wardrobe to elevate their look and make it more presentable.

Our top picks of the best polo T-shirts

Polo T-shirts never go out of style. With the constant introduction of new patterns, styles, prints and fabrics, the exhaustive collection of polo T-shirts is growing consistently. Be it work or play, they are just every man’s favourite pick to oomph their OOTD as well as OOTN seamlessly. Today, we will drench your wardrobe’s thirst with some brand new, casual, branded and exclusive shirts complimenting your style.

Following are the types of T-shirts for men who are always confused with what and when to wear. With these types of T-shirts in your wardrobe, you are sure that you can accentuate your style with ease. Scroll down and check it out.

1. Collared T-shirts

2. Printed T- shirts

3. Polo T-shirts

3. Round neck T-shirts

4. V neck T-shirts

5. Plain T-shirts

6. Long T-shirts

7. Slim-fit T-shirts

These top 7 T-shirts for men have resolved all kinds of styling cues bothering men worldwide. These types of T-shirts for men cater to every and every need of men who are always on their go. With the perfect blend of fashion with comfort, these T-shirts will save you if you choose to style them in an appropriate way.

Styling your T-shirts is no science rocket. WIth the correct choice of bottoms, footwear, accessories you can ace your look like a true fashionista. If you are still pondering ways to style yourself with the best T-shirts in hand, then we are here with everything that you need.

1. Tuck it wisely: You may tuck in or untuck your T-shirt as per the type and fabric. The correct pair of bottoms will uplift your look effortlessly. Do not forcefully tuck your T-shirt as it may result in a messy avatar later.

2. Buttons: Pay heed to the button placket and do not close all the buttons at the same time. Out of three, keep the top most button open. Closing or opening all of them at a time is not recommended.

3. Collar: Do not raise your collar as it might hamper your impression. Let your collar rest.

4. Colour contrast: Always pick a bottom that compliments the colour of your T-shirt. Do not colour coordinate your bottoms and T-shirt.

5. Bottoms: You may complete the look of your T-shirt with denims and shorts.

6. Pockets: Avoid T-shirts with pockets if not of use.

7. Prints: T-shirts with extremely large logo are not advisable as they might make you look loud.

8. Fabric: T-shirts tailored from cotton knitted fabric are highly recommended for daily use.

With these styling tips, take a quick glance of the types of bottoms that you need to vouch for to complete your look in a smart way.

There are multiple types and styles of bottoms that match well with T-shirts. Be it collared polo T-shirts or round neck T-shirts, you ought to know the bottom that compliments them well.

1. Denims

2. Chinos

3. Smart shorts

4. Trousers

5. Hot shorts

6. Joggers

Along with these types of bottoms, you may add on a jacket, cardigan, overcoat as well as a casual shirt with your favourite T-shirt.

The increase in the craze of T-shirts and highly fashionable fashion pieces, it is important for you to own the things that aid in completing your look with the best T-shirt on. Roll your eyes over and get to know the things that you need to possess at the earliest.

For your hair and beard..

For accessorising your casual look..

To step out in style..

To keep bad odor at bay..

With these fashion pieces at your hands, we are sure that you need nothing else to present yourself in a smart and stylish way. Since you are not much away from styling yourself, let’s begin without our shopping spree and pick the best polo T-shirts.

Scroll down and check out the best polo T-shirts in town. Time to showcase yourself as an uber-cool person!

1. Van Heusen Athleisure Men's Regular fit T-Shirt

This Van Heusen polo T-shirt is what defines simplicity. It is a half-sleeve cotton polo t-shirt that comes in sky blue colour. It is an interesting pick that features the brand’s signature on the front as well as at the side of a sleeve.

Why pick a Van Heusen Athleisure Men's Regular fit T-Shirt?

This Van Heusen Athleisure Men's Regular fit T-Shirt fits you perfectly and gives a summer-y cool dude look that you can wear for all casual occasions.

Price: Rs. 999



2. Arrow Men's Regular Polo

This polo T-shirt for men is tailored from 100 percent cotton. It is a regular fit T-shirt that will keep you comfortable all day long. It features a button down collared style and vented hems. This short sleeve T-shirt suits well with cuffed chinos and loafers.

Why pick Arrow Men's Regular Polo?

This T-shirt is a must have. This cotton polo style t-shirt makes sure you are comfortable and fine no matter what the weather is.

Price: Rs. 934



3. Arrow Men's Regular Polo

This Arrow Men's Regular Polo is tailored from 60 percent cotton and 40 percent polyester. The solid pattern and collared style makes it a closet essential especially for inadequate temperatures like India.

Why pick Allen Solly Men's Regular Fit Polo?

With 4 out of 5 stars ratings this polo T-shirt is all that you need to complete your casual look. Team it with your shorts or cargo pants for a dapper look.

Price: Rs. 599



4. Peter England Men Polo Shirt

This Peter England Men Polo Shirt is a slim fit T-shirt that is not meant to be tucked. It has a solid pattern. The polyester-cotton blend T-shirt will seamlessly match with light coloured trousers or denims.

Why pick Peter England Men's Polo Shirt?

The skin-friendly and stretchable fabric of this Peter England Men Polo Shirt makes it a wiser pick. If you wish to team this polo T-shirt with shorts, then there is nothing restricting you.

Price: Rs. 494



5. Jockey Men's Cotton T-Shirt

This Jockey Men's Cotton T-Shirt comes in a super combed cotton rich fabric to elevate your style just the way you like. This half sleeve number with a yarn-dyed striped design. It is a winning choice to slay in style all day long.

Why pick a Jockey Men's Cotton T-Shirt ?

The pick Jockey Men's Cotton t-shirt features a button placket that allows you to be in comfort throughout the day. The T-shirt suits all skin complexions and gives you a fun and chic look.

Price: Rs. 989



6. U.S. POLO ASSN. Men's Regular T-Shirt

This U.S. POLO ASSN. Men's Regular T-Shirt has a ribbed polo collar and a bright blue hue. If you wish to stand out with a dash of neon in your attire, then this should be your perfect pick.

Why pick U.S. POLO ASSN. Men's Regular T-Shirt?

This U.S. POLO ASSN. Men's Regular T-Shirt is high on style as well as comfort. Style this polo T-shirt with your everyday sneakers and cargo pants. Don’t forget to add sunnies to your look of the day.

Price: Rs. 973



7. Levi's Men's Regular fit Polo

Levi's Men's Regular fit Polo is a solid pattern short sleeve casual wear for men. It is made up from cotton. The pure jet black and white colour of the T-shirt will serve you with an elegant look that is rich from all angles.

Why pick Levi's Men's Regular fit Polo?

With 4 out of 5 stars ratings on Amazon, this Levi's Men's Regular fit Polo leaves no space for disappointments. Stuck with the love for classic black and white? Here’s a colour-blocked number that is just perfect for all day and all occasions. Team it with your ripped jeans and chunky shoes for a casual party-ready look.

Price: Rs. 1,399



8. Nike Men's Regular Short Sleeve Polo

This Nike Men's Regular Short Sleeve Polo is a short sleeve T-shirt that can compliment any dark or light colour bottom. It is a sportswear T-shirt striving to keep you comfortable throughout the day.

Why pick Nike Men's Regular Short Sleeve Polo?

This Nike Men's Regular Short Sleeve Polo gives you a super relaxed feel and is very soft against the skin. It has a brand logo in the front and comes in a solid shade of blue.

Price: Rs. 996



9. Adidas Regular Men's Polo Shirts

These Adidas Regular Men's Polo Shirts are tailored from 100 percent cotton. The polo collar with red stripes makes it an impressive piece of fashion. If you are looking for fashion with comfort then Adidas Regular Men's Polo Shirts is a wiser choice that you could ever make.

Why pick Adidas Regular Men's Polo Shirts?

This Adidas Regular Men's Polo Shirt leaves no space for disappointments. It offers utmost stretchability, flexibility and most importantly comfort. The conavy colour of this T-shirt itself makes it a unique piece to add in your closet.

Price: Rs. 1,799

Deal: Rs. 1,079



10. Fila Men's Regular Polo Shirt

This Fila Men's Regular Polo Shirt will be your favourite for years to come. And the bright white colour of the polo T-shirt will all the more amp up your casual style. We hope that you know men look handsome in everything but white.

Why pick Fila Men's Regular Polo Shirt?

This Fila Men's Regular Polo Shirt is a regular shirt that is tailored from cotton fabric. It keeps you warm, comfortable and breezy. What’s more? If the scorching heat is bothering you then white is the colour that you must pick.

Price: Rs. 855



11. Louis Philippe Sport Men's Slim Polo Shirt

This Louis Philippe Sport Men's Slim Polo Shirt has a checkered print all over. The black colour is solid and doesn’t fade away even after multiple washing. This T-shirt from polo T-shirt from the branded emporium will definitely leave you in awe with its features.

Why pick Louis Philippe Sport Men's Slim Polo Shirt?

This Louis Philippe Sport Men's Slim Polo Shirt is a classy T-shirt that is jet black in colour. Who doesn’t like black? If you have beige coloured bottoms or cargo pants, then team it up with this beauty and complete your look with white sneakers on.

Price: Rs. 1,999

Deal: Rs. 1,347



12. Jack & Jones Men Polo Shirt

This Jack & Jones Men Polo Shirt is a short sleeve T-shirt in your favourite colour. This T-shirt will seamlessly blend with any light coloured trousers and add the missing oomp to your overall look.

Why pick a Jack & Jones Men Polo Shirt?

With 4 out of 5 stars ratings on Amazon, this T-shirt is all that you need to lay some bold styles on a casual day.

Price: Rs. 899



13. VETTORIO FRATINI Mens Solid Polo T-Shirt

This VETTORIO FRATINI Mens Solid Polo T-Shirt is a regular fit collared T-shirt. It is plain with no logos, pockets or designs in the front. However, this T-shirt will provide you with a sophisticated style that you were missing for the past few years.

Why pick VETTORIO FRATINI Mens Solid Polo T-Shirt?

This polo T-shirt is one of the best Polo T-shirts to add on an overcoat, cardigan or light coloured shirt. Without any second thoughts, pick this T-shirt and slay it with swag.

Price: Rs. 608



14. United Colors of Benetton Men's Regular Polo Shirt

This United Colors of Benetton Men's Regular Polo Shirt will add a funky touch to your boring wardrobe. The multi-colored T-shirt with collar will help you to keep your casual style everything fun and comfy.

Why pick United Colors of Benetton Men's Regular Polo Shirt?

This United Colors of Benetton Men's Regular Polo Shirt fits every body type beautifully. It has a skin-friendly fabric and doesn’t cause itchiness.

Price: Rs. 1,201



15. Puma Men's Polo

This Puma Men's Polo is a regular fit polo T-shirt that helps you flaunt your curves. It is crafted from 100 percent cotton to keep you easy breezy throughout the day.

Why pick Puma Men's Polo?

This Puma Men's Polo comes with 5 out of 5 stars ratings on Amazon. It is a wardrobe essential that will fulfill all of your casual goals seamlessly.

Price: Rs. 669



So how many polo T-shirts are you bringing home from the branded emporium? We are sure you just cannot wait to style yourself in the most fun and comfy polo T-shirts of your dreams. Every polo T-shirt is distinctive in its own way. Right from collars, sleeves to fabrics, you can pick the desired T-shirt without any fear. What’s more? You can flaunt your waist fit and muscles without any effort to woo girls around. Get ready to lay impressive casual styles with the best T-shirts in your closet.

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

