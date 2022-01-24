Prim loungewear styles under Rs 999 for spending time at a leisurely pace

Loungewear styles are designed especially for you to jump out of your work from home shenanigans and catch up on your bed, friends or even families. They are the ones who will help you to slip into cosiness, comfort at the most leisurely pace. Try on these loungewear styles and stay as cool as the breeze sitting at home. Who needs a well organised pyjama party when you can celebrate one everyday?

1. Cotton Printed Night Suit Set

This Cotton Printed Night Suit Set is a two piece loungewear made up of cotton. You can also flaunt it as a home wear as you can’t resist yourself from indulging into the body huggly soft fabric of this night suit set.

Price: Rs. 1899

Deal: Rs. 749

Buy Now

2. Cotton Co-ord Night Suit

This Cotton Co-ord Night Suit comes with a contemporary floral print. The super soft fabric of the suit is breathable and suitable to wear throughout the day. If you are looking for a loungewear set that will deliver undistracted sound sleep? Then this is what you were missing out on?

Price: Rs. 849

Buy Now

3. Tie & Dye Palazzo Loungewear

This Tie & Dye Palazzo Loungewear is a fashionable and stylish palazzo pyjama that will provide you with utmost comfort when in or out of bed. It has a flattering fit and two side pockets.

Price: Rs. 999

Deal: Rs. 699

Buy Now

4. Cotton Jaipuri Block Print Kaftan

This Cotton Jaipuri Block Print Kaftan can be worn as a night wear due to its 100 percent pure cotton fabric. It has an adjustable tie knot that is attached to the drawstring for personalised fit. If you are not so fond of pyjamas, welcome these kaftans today itself.

Price: Rs. 2499

Deal: Rs. 621

Buy Now

5. Flannel Pajama Sets

Beat the cold weather in style! This snuggly flannel pyjama set is a must have thermal wear to kill the chill at home. The flannel fabric is stretchy and offers utmost flexibility. It dries off quickly and absorbs sweat too. You can wear it as loungewear or make it your OOTD for engaging in outdoor activities.

Price: Rs. 1299

Deal: Rs. 899

Buy Now

6. Kimono Robe

This Kimono Robe has a luxe look. It is made up of silk satin and comes with a V neckline and a self tie knot. This robe will make you look sensual yet cover you up while you are engaged in your home front. Easy to wear and easy to take off, this robe is perfect for draping yourself in utmost comfort and softness.

Price: Rs. 1499

Deal: Rs. 799

Buy Now

7. Cotton Printed Shirt and Shorts Set

What a relief to slide into this Cotton Printed Shirt and Shorts Set! The cotton knits of the set will make it irresistible to slide into. The shorts have an elasticated waistband and also a drawstring for utmost style and classic finishings. The eye-soothing colours and prints will also keep the kid alive in you.

Price: Rs. 549

Buy Now

8. Satin Solid Top & Shorts Pyjama Set Pack

This Solid Top and Shorts Pyjama Set are made up of satin. The top comes with three quarter bell sleeves and full front button closure. The V neck and in depth detailed piping at ends makes it a must have casual wear to lounge around the house or yard all day.

Price: Rs. 449

Buy Now

Now you have all the must-have loungewear styles of the season. They will compliment your mood and provide you with the comfort that your everyday setting needs. Head to your Amazon cart and add them all at one go. Believe us or not, these prim loungewear under Rs. 999 are unmissable and worth every penny.

Also Read: Ethnic footwear under Rs 800 to team up with your traditional wear