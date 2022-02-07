Propose Day 2022: 5 Romantic jewellery pieces you can gift your girlfriend apart from a ring

Propose Day is the perfect day to show your affection to the one you love. Propose Day is not only meant to express your feelings, but also to make your significant other feel special and rekindle your love. We usually associate the word ‘propose’ to a ring. But if you are someone who thinks that a ring is extremely cliché or it’s just too soon for that, surprise your girlfriend with these romantic pieces.

GIVA Pure 925 Heart Shaped Pendant

This beautiful silver necklace featuring a heart-shaped diamond pendant is sure to make your girlfriend blush! The zircon pendant is super high-quality and e-coated with rhodium making it anti-tarnish.

Price: Rs.1260

Ornate Jewels Pure 925 Heart Shaped Solitaire Earrings

This magnificent heart shaped solitaire earrings will add elegance and classiness in any of your girlfriend’s outfits. Created using red ruby, AAA grade american diamonds and pure silver, these earrings are e-coated with rhodium and will never turn black. This Valentine gift for women signifies love and romance. These stud earrings make great gift even for a perfect proposal.

Price: Rs.1855

Yellow Chimes Swarovski Heart Bracelet

Show your love and commitment towards your girlfriend with this phenomenal bracelet decked in pink heart-shaped stones. It is sleek in width and carries a modern design. It is embellished with sparkling crystals and plated with micro white gold that gives it an added lustre. The size of the bracelet can be adjustable with the help of the jewellery clasp lock and the chain.

Price: Rs.1349

Mukart Heart Design Hoop Earrings

Hoops are the most trending jewellery of the season! They have been around in the fashion world for a while and it looks like they’re here to stay! Hoops have the ability to completely elevate any outfit. This propose day, surprise your girl with these heart-shaped metal hoops that she can style with literally any outfit that she desires. They are extremely lightweight and super chic.

Price: Rs.249

Yellow Chimes Heart-Shaped Anklet

If you want to give your girl the daintiest and most minimalistic piece of jewellery, then this rose gold-plated anklet is just perfect! This stainless steel anklet looks super chic and will make your girl’s feet look prettier than ever before! The cute ‘love’ and heart charm will always remind her of your undying love for her.

Price: Rs.299

