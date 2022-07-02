15 Best Punjabi dresses to rock your desi attire

Punjabi dresses are endlessly endicing and deliver everything that a woman looks for in her apparel day and night. With plenitude suit designs, patialas sets, salwars and straight fit kurtas, it is quite obvious that you have been trapped in an endless shopping dilemma. Keeping a close tab on your style quotient, fashion sense and personality, you may elevate your natty avataar with some of Punjabi ensembles that we serve on your plate. A straight fit kurta, salwaar and a dupatta that adds an extra charm to the dresses and will never miss anyone’s eyesight. Right from block prints, embroidery, intricate detailing to embellishments, you can strike one of your best desi attire effortlessly.

Our top picks of the best Punjabi dresses

Punjabi dresses are absolute gems. No matter how simple and minimalist designs they exhibit, they are one of the most alluring pieces of fashion that takes the cake. With the best patiala suit lying in your wardrobe, subtle glamor and elegance can come alive in an unimaginable manner. Accessorise yourself with exquisite jewellery and step into the right pair of footwear. Who is the hottest girl in the world? DESI GIRL!

Here are a few tips to style your Punjabi dress. Scroll down and check it out.

In addition to Punjabi dresses, here is a way to refresh your ethnic collection to the fullest.

Get ready to set your heart on the impeccable Punjabi dresses! No matter how old fashioned they seem, we do know the old-school you is still a sucker for its beauty. And why not? These dresses ooze comfort in the most minimalistic way.

We, at Pinkvilla have curated one of the best Punjabi dresses keeping in mind the emerging trends that are revolving around women of all ages. The products listed below are curated only after thorough research that is based on Amazon trends, best sellers, reviews, ratings and most importantly honest feedback from previous buyers. To make your shopping experience fuss-free and worth the penny is our aim. Happy shopping!

To enliven your desi vibes, here are some killer references that you can shop. As monsoons seem to have no control, these Punjabi dresses are surely a big hit. Buckle up and paint your day in these peppy Punjabi suits.

1. BIBA womens Salwar Kurta Dupatta

Ethic OOTD? Consider it sorted! This BIBA womens Salwar Kurta Dupatta is something that you will love strutting around with. This Punjabi dress evokes nothing but a vibe of elegance peppered with too much charm. This dress is a sheer proof of simplicity. It is your unconventionally edgy pick that will help you experience the joys of traditional Indian wear regardless of your body type.

Why pick BIBA womens Salwar Kurta Dupatta?

This salwar kurta set is crafted from rayon and has the ability to lend you utmost comfort. With 4 out of 5 stars ratings this set will add the missing charm to your simple and ethnic look of the day.

Price: Rs. 2,883

2. Rajnandini Blue Cotton Printed Salwar Suit

With this Rajnandini Blue Cotton Printed Salwar Suit you don't have to put additional efforts to dress up because everything is preserved in this suit set. Despite the fading of floral prints, we do know that you are the sucker for its beauty.

Why pick a Rajnandini Blue Cotton Printed Salwar Suit?

This salwar suit makes the use of superior quality cotton blended fabric so that you stay comfortable for long hours. The blue and white combination makes it all the more appealing and impressive.

Price: Rs. 569

3. Jevi Prints Women's Cotton Printed Stitched Patiyala Salwar Suit Set

This cotton printed patiyala salwar suit set comes with tasteful prints that supplements your beauty. The stylish patiyala with a narrowed hem gives your ethnic look a classy finish in the most subtle way. The melange of beige and blacks makes it a wardrobe staple.

Why pick Jevi Prints Women's Cotton Printed Stitched Patiyala Salwar Suit Set?

The attractive prints and fine colour combination makes this salwar suit set appealing. It is tailored from cotton fabric and looks great on all body types. This Punjabi dress is light in weight and easy to drape.

Price: Rs. 1,295

4. Miraan Cotton Printed Readymade Salwar Suit For Women

This Miraan Cotton Printed Readymade Salwar Suit For Women is tailored from 100 percent cotton. With no compromise on quality, this salwar suit is your go-to ethnic wear that is ideal for all seasons. Impressive colour finishing, collared neck of the straight fit kurta and soft fabric are the attributes that make this salwar suit all time favourite.

Why pick Miraan Cotton Printed Readymade Salwar Suit For Women?

With this salwar suit lying in your closet, ditch your casual dress blatantly. We assure you that this salwar suit will never elicit the urge to return. Miraan Cotton Printed Readymade Salwar Suit For Women is a pocket-friendly traditional dress that will keep your breezy throughout the day.

Price: Rs. 861

5. Amazon Brand - Tavasya Women's Rayon Salwar Suit

This Amazon Brand - Tavasya Women's Rayon Salwar Suit is a set of 2. It comes with salwar and straight calf length kurta. The round neck of the kurta and gota patti detailing at the sleeves adds more charm to your overall look. Find your desi cues from this salwar suit whose styles are rooted in our values and traditions.

Why pick Amazon Brand - Tavasya Women's Rayon Salwar Suit?

This salwar suit is inspired by India’s art and craft. The prints and comfortable fitting of this suit manages to steal the heart of women who love intricate detailings. With 4.1 out of 5 stars ratings, this salwar suit is the ethnic dress of your dreams.

Price: Rs. 1,999

Deal: Rs. 819

6. EthnicJunction Women's Embroidered Aabla Work Chanderi Cotton Patiyala Suit

This EthnicJunction Women's Embroidered Aabla Work Chanderi Cotton Patiyala Suit is one of the impeccable ethnic wear that you must pay heed to. The kurta is tailored from chanderi cotton whereas the patiyala is crafted from santoon fabric. The dupatta comes with four side mirror work lace that is broad and neatly stitched.

Why pick EthnicJunction Women's Embroidered Aabla Work Chanderi Cotton Patiyala Suit?

This patiyala suit is all about the mirror-effect. So all that glitters is definitely you. This dress look heavy? Not at all. This dress has mirror-like papers all over the kurta that makes it light in weight and manageable.

Price: Rs. 2,159

Deal: Rs. 489

7. Generic Salwar Suit

This Generic Salwar Suit is simple and crafted from pure cotton. The salwar suit comprises beautiful printed kurta and patiala. The dupatta of this suit is also long enough to try on a variety of dupatta styles.

Why pick Generic Salwar Suit?

This Generic Salwar Suit comes in a beautiful combination of orange and pink. This made for each other combination brightens up your looks seamlessly. The fabric, print and fittings is all that you can die for.

Price: Rs. 1,800

Deal: Rs. 999

8. CLEZORA Women's Cotton Salwar Suit

This CLEZORA Women's Cotton Salwar Suit is an uncoventionally edgy piece of fashion that you must pick with closed eyes. The multi-coloured dupatta steals the show and adds more richness to your look. This cotton suit is beautifully adorned with embroidered work along with cotton bottom and chiffon dupatta which makes it appear more adorning.

Why pick CLEZORA Women's Cotton Salwar Suit?

This salwar suit is unstitched. Hence, you have a chance to style it your own way. Seek inspiration from the picture below and rack your brains to come out with exclusive ethnic styles.

Price: Rs. 2,599

Deal: Rs. 775

9. Pranjul Pure Cotton Fully Stitched Printed Patiala Salwar Suit Set

This Pranjul Pure Cotton Fully Stitched Printed Patiala Salwar Suit Set is a regular Punjabi dress that is crafted from 100 percent cotton. The straight fit kurta comes with three fourth sleeves that compliments the salwar magnificently.

Why pick Pranjul Pure Cotton Fully Stitched Printed Patiala Salwar Suit Set?

This salwar suit is a ready-made suit so you need not worry at all. Place your order, wait for the delivery and slide yourself in the goodness of this cotton Punjabi set. Amidst the monsoon season, this suit is your go-to dress.

Price: Rs. 2,499

Deal: Rs. 859

10. RANI SAAHIBA Women's Cotton Salwar Suit

This RANI SAAHIBA Women's Cotton Salwar Suit is a pure cotton black and orange suit. It is a fully stitched Punjabi dress that is perfect for everyday use. The alluring print and skin-friendly fabric makes it a wardrobe staple.

Why pick RANI SAAHIBA Women's Cotton Salwar Suit?

This salwar suit has earned 5 out of 5 stars ratings on Amazon. Do we need to put forth any more evidence? Right from fabric, print, fitting, this suit has ticked them all and that too in a pocket-friendly way.

Price: Rs. 999

11. Zahera's Creations Women's Cotton Printed Straight Stitched Patiyala Salwar Suit

This Zahera's Creations Women's Cotton Printed Straight Stitched Patiyala Salwar Suit serves you with edgy digital prints. You may flaunt this suit as work-wear, daily-wear or formal wear. This suit is tailored from pure cotton that allows your skin to breathe.

Why pick Zahera's Creations Women's Cotton Printed Straight Stitched Patiyala Salwar Suit?

This patiyala salwar suit is a beautiful blend of style and tradition. This salwar suit also comes with a mask so you need not ponder for the perfect match of mask in these risky times. You can team this ethnic dress with traditional earrings and high heeled footwear for an exquisite look.

Price: Rs. 1,199

12. HMP Fashion White Chicken kari Work Dress Material

This HMP Fashion White Chicken kari Work Dress Material comes with a multi-coloured leheriya dupatta and cotton salwar kameez. The chikari kurta has a checkered pattern all over the fabric with bold floral motifs in the centre.

Why pick HMP Fashion White Chicken kari Work Dress Material?

The hem of the fabric is embellished with broad intricately woven white embossed design which adds grace to the overall look. The dupatta has a taping border of pom pom that elevates your ethnic look effortlessly.

Price: Rs. 1,899

Deal: Rs. 549

13. EthnicJunction Women's Chanderi Cotton Embroidered Unstitched Salwar Suit

This salwar suit is a phulkari embroidery chanderi dress material. The chanderi kurta, poly cotton bottom and chiffon dupatta is soft on touch. The embroidered pom pom lace work dupatta adds life to the kurta and salwar.

Why pick EthnicJunction Women's Chanderi Cotton Embroidered Unstitched Salwar Suit?

This salwar suit gives you an opportunity to switch on your designer mode and come out with chic styles. The Punjabi dress featuring embroideries of heavy threads makes this suit too good to miss.

Price: Rs. 1,899

Deal: Rs. 419

14. Cloth Clock Women's Crepe Printed Unstitched Salwar Suit

This Cloth Clock Women's Crepe Printed Unstitched Salwar Suit comes with a polka dot salwar fabric. The round neck style of the kurta and nazmeen kurta adds an appealing touch to your desi attire.

Why pick Cloth Clock Women's Crepe Printed Unstitched Salwar Suit?

This Cloth Clock Women's Crepe Printed Unstitched Salwar Suit is beautifully crafted to fit the body frame of every Indian woman. What else do you need to style your Punjabi dress and turn heads around?

Price: Rs. 1,499

Deal: Rs. 499

15. Ishin Synthetic Beige Printed Unstitched Salwar Suit Dress Material With Dupatta

This Ishin Synthetic Beige Printed Unstitched Salwar Suit Dress Material With Dupatta comes in good quality fabric so that you can play with plenty of styles. The fabric is soft on the skin and perfect for dailywear.

Why pick Ishin Synthetic Beige Printed Unstitched Salwar Suit Dress Material With Dupatta?

With this salwar suit dress material, stitch your comfiest salwar suit for day to day use. It has alluring floral printed bottoms and dupatta complimenting the solid beige colour kurta. This dress material is an excellent pick if you wish to slide in a Punjabi suit every morning.

Price: Rs. 999

Deal: Rs. 470

So which dress has your vote? Add oomph to your natty avatar with these best Punjabi dresses. These dresses with a melange of colours are too good to be missed. These suits are surely the head-turning pieces. So who is going to rock the world? Ain’t nobody like a desi girl!

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

