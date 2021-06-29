Quirky accessories that can take your outfits up a notch

Elevate your outfits and express your quirky self with these accessories!

A wardrobe without accessories is truly a wardrobe incomplete. Without them, it is super easy for pesky monotony to seep into your outfits. A good collection of accessories that compliments your personal style can go a long way to extend the life of your clothes and familiar ensembles. The world of accessories is truly fabulous, and they can be some of the most versatile elements of your wardrobe. They can act as bridges between 2 other pieces, they can be final touches to a curated outfit, and they can even be the starting points!

Accessories really can make or break a look, so it is important to curate that section of your wardrobe thoughtfully.

How you accessorize your wardrobe can keep changing with time, but the one question while shopping for the perfect piece must remain the same – is this adequately ‘me’? This question is essentially you being familiar with your aesthetic at a given point in time, and evaluating each piece to match it. That is the key to successful accessorising – it’s that simple!

If there is a quirky, funky side to you that you want to bring to the forefront, we have got you covered! Here are some of the most stylishly unorthodox accessories that we came across on Amazon and instantly fell in love with. You can use these to add that extra flavour and zest to even the blandest of outfits, and elevate your wardrobe!

1. Blueberry Women’s Drop Earrings

These are made of brass and plated with gold. The statement piece of this pair, a truly unique take on the trend of asymmetry and bold jewelry in 2021, is the showstopper and how! Wear these with a white monotone outfit and add the subtly touch of eccentricity it needed!

2. TBOP Leaf Tassel Long Pendant Drop Earrings

The blend of elegance with a hint of quirky is what stole our heart! A classic, minimalistic silver dangle and drop situation can be the elements that make eyes turn. If you feel extra experimental someday, try wearing it only on one side, and wear a simple silver stud on the other and see how that goes!

3. Krafted With Happiness Ikat Shell Earrings

Cowrie shells can transform any piece into a free-spirited, quirky one. Hoever, in this pair of earrings, the fiery ikat design steals the show entirely, with the cool cowrie shells balancing everything out perfectly. Ikat for earrings and textile jewelry is very unique, sustainable and artistic – ideal to be worn with a sleeveless, plain hot pink kurta for instance to look super chic with an ethnic twist!

4. Krafted With Happiness Gulabi Ghungroo Earrings

Another artistic and sustainable option for ethnic wear that is all the right amounts of eccentric. The choice of vibrant colours, the bold and indigenous floral design and embroidered ghungroos that jingle as you move – this pair stimulates our quirks unlike anything else! Wear these with a plain mustard yellow kurta and blue jeans to make heads turn!

5. Shreyadzines Oxidised Silver Musafir Ear Studs and Finger Ring Combo

There’s no better way to express your wanderlust and give it an indigenous twist than with accessories like these! To wear the Musafir ear studs and finger ring together would be a bit too much, but we want you to have both! They would both work well with any indo-western outfit – although, it should be the ring for days when you wish to lay low, but the earrings are for when you are truly ready to look and feel bold!

6. Shining Diva Fashion Multilayer Charm Bracelet

These are the perfect blend of elegance and quirky, with the multiple layers even in trend for jewelry worldwide! These golden, uniquely designed charms can add a stylishly yet subtly quirky zest to semi-formal ensembles like plain white button-down shirt and beige trousers.

7. Jewels Galaxy Vintage Floral Gold Rings

These are the definition of versatile accessories! This value pack of multiple rings in rosegold and minimalistic floral designs will look great with everything, you name it - light coloured indo-western outfits, rich and luxurious sarees, a soft cottagecore or retro-inspired look, and even an elegant little black dress!

8. SGM Minimalist Hair Clips in 4 Pieces

\These are super chic and minimalistic, and yet quirky in terms of design. Hair accessories can be quite in-your-face or tacky, and these hair clips are refreshingly unique. If you like to show off your quirky side subtly and once in a while, use these pins one at a time to pull your hair back in a half-up hairdo or a bun with a magenta saree, and rock a less is more statement in style!

