12 Best Rajputi dresses that exude bombshell Rajasthani vibes

The allure bombarded by Rajputi dresses is unimaginable. The ethnic vibe exhaling Indian heritage and cultural richness make Rajasthani Rajputi dresses distinctive. With these ethnic dresses, you definitely enliven the desi-glam in you with a dash of sassiness. Rajputi poshak exhibits impeccable bandhani prints, vast colour palette, gota patti laces, mirror works, embellishments and embroideries that highlight the beauty of India. The royalty of Rajasthani dresses, Rajputi poshak, lehenga choli, Marvadi dresses are proof that the spark of Indian traditions and culture is still gleaming through our eyes. Thanks to the oozing love for traditional fashion!

1. What are Rajputi dresses?

2. Types of Rajputi dresses

3. Characteristics of Rajputi dresses

4. Must-have ethnic wear and jewellery sets

5. Rajputi dresses

- Rajputi kurti and sets

- Rajputi unstitched suits

- Rajputi lehenga choli

It goes without saying that western wear has zero influence on us as our heart is intensively knitted with India’s cultural roots and traditions. No matter how massive your western collection may look, with the best rajputi outfit, your entrances will surely be noted. Rajputi dresses definitely teach us how to welcome royalty in style. Scroll down and dive into the world of rajputs.

Three words, Rajasthan, Rajputs and Royalty are inseparable. They go hand in hand and so our geekiness towards acing the royalty jumps up. The dresses, lehengas cholis, anarkalis, heavy dupattas and other apparels coupled with mirror-work embroidery, bandhani goes ahead to represent the ethnic culture of India’s very own Rajasthan.

Rajasthan was ruled by Rajput kings. It is also true that Rajputs had a close resemblance with Mughals and so their way of dressings underlines Mughal style. Rajasthan, Marwar, Jodhpur and Jaipur are rich in art and culture and so people’s standard of living was reflected through the clothing. Rajputi poshak can be translated to royal attire and this royalty has evolved with time.

The grace of Rajputi dresses is still alive within the people majorly among the Rajasthanis. Traditionally, Rajasthani brides wore Rajputi dresses that consisted of ghagras, kanchali, dupatta, choli and saree. Grandeur and sartorial success is all that speaks out the uniqueness of Rajputi dresses. Here are the types of Rajputi dresses that still hold old-age charm.

1. Gota patti poshak

2. Bandhani dresses

3. Jari poshak

4. Kundan-work poshak

5. Mirror-work poshak

6. Zardosi poshak

7. Ghagra choli

8. Marvadi poshak

9. Rajputi saree

10. Pleated rajputi skirt.

These are the types of Rajputi dresses that are the epitome of Rajasthan’s art and cultural heritage. To understand them better, get to know the characteristics.

Taking you a step closer to the richness of Rajasthan and Rajputi dresses. Check out the characteristics of Rapjuti dresses.

1. They are usually single and double coloured poshak.

2. They are heavy and coupled with intricate designs.

3. They are embellished with stones and mirrors.

4. They are crafted from Rajasthan’s satin poshak.

5. Rajputi dresses are mostly tailored from pure cotton, georgette and chiffon.

6. They have embroidery and gota patti work.

7. They have a flare and are of ankle length.

8. Rajputi long length ghargas, lehengas and skirts are usually paired with kachli. Kachali is a bra-like conical blouse with sleeves.

Rajupti dress is incomplete without paying heed to the neatly woven dupatta. The draping style of Rajputi dresses itself makes it unique. Rajasthani jewellery and the correct method of preserving Rajput’s culture will definitely take you a step closer to India and its diversity. Of course! No outfit is ever complete without teaming it with exquisite jewellery.

In addition to Rajputi dresses, snatch a glimpse of the must-have ethnic wear to showcase your love for Indian culture.

A dress without jewellery? NAY! Get on your desi vibes by flaunting exquisite jewellery sets.

Jewellery sets

Without much ado, let's enter into the world of Rajputi dresses!

We, at Pinkvilla have curated one of the best Rajputi dresses keeping in mind the emerging trends that are revolving around women of all ages. The products listed below are curated only after thorough research based on Amazon trends, best sellers, reviews, ratings and most importantly honest feedback from previous buyers. To make your shopping experience fuss-free and worth the penny is our aim. Happy shopping!

We have brought to you the most alluring Rajputi dresses that exude bombshell Rajasthani vibes. To make your shopping spree fuss-free, we have curated them into three categories which are as follows.

A. Rajputi kurti and sets

B. Rajputi unstitched suits

C. Rajputi lehenga choli

Let’s get started! Add your favourites to the cart without second thoughts.

1. Fashion SAY Jaipuri Rajasthani Rayon Straight Kurti, Palazzo and Dupatta Set for Women

This Jaipuri Rajasthani Rayon Straight Kurti, Palazzo and Dupatta Set is elegantly crafted for new and modern-age women. Keeping Rajputi roots intact, this set will amp up your grace. This kurti with palazzo set completes your look for your special occasions.

Why pick Fashion SAY Jaipuri Rajasthani Rayon Straight Kurti, Palazzo and Dupatta Set for Women?

This set for women comes in great quality and impeccable prints. The constructed dupatta takes the beauty of the outfit to a whole new level.

Price: Rs. 740

Buy Now

2. Women's Jaipuri Rajasthani Rayon Straight Kurti

This floor length kurti is embroidered and how! It is a strappy kurti with flare and on the top of it, there is a pull over jacket. The drawstring closure near the waistline lends you a personalised fit. Wish to go breezy and easy? Snag this kruti right away.

Why pick Women's Jaipuri Rajasthani Rayon Straight Kurti?

This Jaipuri Rajasthani Rayon Kurti is crafted from great quality fabric. The jacket has a smaller length but compliments the minimal flare of the rayon kurti well.

Price: Rs. 699

Buy Now

3. KAPAAS PARIDHAN Rayon Printed Rajasthani Ethnic Wear

This KAPAAS PARIDHAN Rayon Printed Rajasthani Ethnic Wear comes with pom pom lace work. This Rajasthani ethnic wear anarkali kurti will help you attain a trendy look. The eye-catchy pattern and neat stitching of this ethnic wear is highly appreciated.

Why pick KAPAAS PARIDHAN Rayon Printed Rajasthani Ethnic Wear?

Get on the charming traditional look with this printed Rajasthani style kurti. It will keep your skin breathable and leave no space for discomfort.

Price: Rs. 1,399

Deal: Rs. 799

Buy Now

4. KAPAAS PARIDHAN Anarkali Dress for Women

This KAPAAS PARIDHAN Anarkali Dress for Women is a Rajasthani printed kurta that will redefine your ethnic style. The rayon fabric is soft and comfortable on the skin. It has a long length and satisfactory flare.

Why pick KAPAAS PARIDHAN Anarkali Dress for Women?

This KAPAAS PARIDHAN Anarkali Dress for Women is neatly stitched. The classy fabric and alluring design makes it a wardrobe staple. Believe us or not, this kurti is worth the penny spent.

Price: Rs. 1,399

Deal: Rs. 649

Buy Now

1. Yuvi Creation Women's Unstitched Rajputi Dress With Dupatta

This dress material with dupatta comes in heavy cotton fabric that is perfect for daily use. The bottoms, kurta and dupatta come with gota patti detailing. The Rajputi style fabric gives you the freedom to style your own ethnic wear in the most contemporary way.

Why pick Yuvi Creation Women's Unstitched Rajputi Dress With Dupatta?

This Yuvi Creation Women's Unstitched Rajputi Dress With Dupatta has bagged 5 out of 5 stars ratings on Amazon. Of course, the fabric of the three piece set speaks it all.

Price: Rs. 1,997

Buy Now

2. MP Enterprise Unstitched Rajasthani Bandhani dress material

This Rajasthani Bandhani dress material is pure cotton. The entire fabric has bandhej work. This dress material comes in a set of three. The bottom wear, dupatta and topwear exhibits traditional Rajasthani design that you can't stitch according to your desires.

Why pick MP Enterprise Unstitched Rajasthani Bandhani dress material?

Nothing can go wrong with Bandhani dresses or Bandhej work. The original handmade tie and dye design is done by skilled craftmen of Rajasthan. With sufficient material to stitch palazzo, pants, salwars, churidars, the dress material is a good pick.

Price: Rs. 2,500

Deal: Rs. 949

Buy Now

3. Yuvi Creation Women's Unstitched Rajputi Dress

This Yuvi Creation Women's Unstitched Rajputi Dress is a heavy polyester fabric ideal for daily wear. It has golden leheriya prints all over the fabric. The red and the yellow shades gel well with each other allowing to style it in the most trendy way.

Why pick Yuvi Creation Women's Unstitched Rajputi Dress?

With 5 out of 5 stars ratings on Amazon, this Yuvi Creation Women's Unstitched Rajputi Dress, is worth all the penny. This dress material has a round neck and three fourth sleeves. The hemline of the dupatta has golden tassels that add the missing oomph to your dress once finally stitched.

Price: Rs. 1,999

Deal: Rs. 1,197

Buy Now

4. Women's Rajasthani Unstitched Thread Embroidery & Mirror Work Dress Material

This Women's Rajasthani Unstitched Thread Embroidery & Mirror Work Dress Material comes in satin. The colorful mirror work and neat stitching makes it a must-have Rajasthani piece of fashion.

Why pick Women's Rajasthani Unstitched Thread Embroidery & Mirror Work Dress Material?

If you are a lover of mirror work and ethnic fashion, then this Women's Rajasthani Unstitched Thread Embroidery & Mirror Work Dress Material is truly meant to be yours.

Price: Rs. 1,299

Deal: Rs. 898

Buy Now

1. PK HUB Women's Rajasthani Traditional Bhandej Hand Gota Patti Work Lehnga Chunni Set

How much pink is more pink? This PK HUB Women's Rajasthani Traditional Bhandej Hand Gota Patti Work Lehnga Chunni Set will help you paint your day pink in utmost fashion. It comes with a fully stitched lehenga and unstitched choli so that you can style it up yourself with your measurements. The dupatta features hand gota patti with pipen gota border lace.

Why pick PK HUB Women's Rajasthani Traditional Bhandej Hand Gota Patti Work Lehnga Chunni Set?

This lehenga choli chunni set has taffeta silk lehenga, silk choli and net dupatta. With 5 out of 5 stars ratings, this lehenga choli is worth the value.

Price: Rs. 2,999

Deal: Rs. 1,499

Buy Now

2. RAKESH Women's Chiffon Semi-stitched Lehenga Choli

This RAKESH Women's Chiffon Semi-stitched Lehenga Choli comes with an unstitched blouse. The lehenga choli looks heavy and helps you desiminates hardcrore Rajputi vibes. Team your ethic jewellery sets with this lehenga and frolic around in utmost merriment.

Why pick RAKESH Women's Chiffon Semi-stitched Lehenga Choli?

This lehenga choli has an alluring bandhej in a beautiful shade of yellow, green and orange. The neatly stitched embroidery and lace, there is nothing that can disappoint you and your desi vibe.

Price: Rs. 2,299

Deal: Rs. 999

Buy Now

3. DVT WOMEN RAJASTHANI TRADITIONAL MOTRA LEHRIYA Georgette Lehenga Choli

This DVT WOMEN RAJASTHANI TRADITIONAL MOTRA LEHRIYA Georgette Lehenga Choli comes with a stitched lehenga, ready to wear dupatta and unstitched choli. It has impeccable border lace that compliments the bandhej work.

Why pick DVT WOMEN RAJASTHANI TRADITIONAL MOTRA LEHRIYA Georgette Lehenga Choli?

This DVT WOMEN RAJASTHANI TRADITIONAL MOTRA LEHRIYA Georgette Lehenga Choli is elegantly crafted for the lover of Indian culture in you. Complete your look with exquisite chandbali and get ready to turn heads around.

Price: Rs. 3,000

Deal: Rs. 1,199

Buy Now

4. Fabric Jaipur Women Rajasthani Traditional Bhandej Hand Gota Patti Work Lehnga Chunni Set

This lehnga set comes with a beautiful gota patti border. It has block prints and neat bandhej work throughout the fabric. The intricate stitching of this lehenga choli is highly appreciated.

Why pick Fabric Jaipur Women Rajasthani Traditional Bhandej Hand Gota Patti Work Lehnga Chunni Set?

The lehenga of this set exudes Rajasthani traditional styles that are fashionable and versatile. With unstitched choli, this lehenga set will amp up your existing beauty seamlessly.

Price: Rs. 4,000

Deal: Rs. 1,799

Buy Now

Nothing can beat the impeccable designs and royalty of Rajputi dresses. They always come to your rescue when you wish to switch on your ethnic mode. And what’s better than an outfit that exhales nothing but only Indian desi-ness. So which Rajputi dresses, suits and lehenga cholis have your vote? Do let us know in the comment section below.

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links.

