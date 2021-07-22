This Raksha Bandhan don’t miss out on the opportunity to dress up: 7 outfit ideas for Raksha Bandhan

Raksha Bandhan is probably one of the most celebrated festivals in India. It is the one day when a brother and sister forget all their differences and promise to protect one another for life. On this auspicious day, you must make sure that you are dressed well. After all, the last one year we have hardly gotten any opportunities to dress up and go out. But Raksha Bandhan is a great chance for you to get ready at home and look stylish for all those instagram photos. To help you make a fashionable outfit choice, we have listed down different types of outfits that you can dress up in this rakhi and set yourself apart. After all, the sister does deserve all the attention!

Kurta and Trousers

If you want to opt for a traditional look but at the same time feel comfortable, then you must go for this kurta and trousers set. The kurta is simple and yet magnifying, while the trousers make the outfit more comfortable and modern. The kurta featured a classy V-neck, straight fit and three-quarter sleeves. It is decked in modish geometric design. The trousers have a partially elasticated waistband and a slip-on closure making them super easy to wear. You can pair this outfit with oxidised earrings and bangles for a perfect ethnic look.

Price: Rs.2499

Buy Now

Ethnic Maxi Dress

For a more urbane look you can opt for a maxi dress that is designed in the traditional style. This layered maroon maxi dress gives the impression of a kurta and a lehenga making it look more traditional. This effortless outfit features a round-neck, three-quarter sleeves and a flared hem. The minimalist design on the bodice adds a dash of class and royalty to the outfit. Team this outfit with golden jhumkas and a pair of heels and you are all set!

Price: Rs.2024

Buy Now

Blouson Dress

If your family is planning to have a super intimate Raksha Bandhan at home, where nobody is really going to dress up, then you can go for this unique and stylish blouson dress. This beige solid woven blouson dress, features a round neck, three-quarter sleeves, and flared hem. It cinches at the waist and provides a flattering fit. You can complete the look with some chunky bangles and strappy gold heels.

Price: Rs.1469

Buy Now

Indo-Western Maxi Dress

This outfit is probably the most comfortable, simple yet classy outfit that you can choose for Raksha Bandhan. The outfit features a self-design sleeveless woven maxi dress with a round neck, three-quarter sleeves, an attached lining, and flounce hem. It comes with a printed long brown jacket with ruffles on the hem that adds the touch of traditional to it. You can accessorise this outfit with a statement neckpiece and matching heels.

Price: Rs.2099

Buy Now

Etnic A-Line Dress

If you really want to stand out among your other sisters and make a strong style statement, then you must choose this green A-line dress. This solid woven A-line dress features a round neck, three-quarter sleeves, a flared hem and a slit on the front. The billowy sleeves and the high-low pattern of the dress along with the eye-catching colour, is what makes this an extremely unique choice. You can team this look with black heels and long statement earrings.

Price: Rs.3499

Buy Now

Short Kurta and Trousers

If you are really not in the mood to dress up but still want to stand out, this striped short kurta and trousers set is just the right choice for you! The straight fit above knee kurta features a mandarin collar, three-quarter sleeves, a curved hem and side slits. It is paired with matching printed trousers that have a partially elasticated waistband and a slip-on closure making them super comfortable and easy to wear. You can add the perfect finishing touch to this outfit with long silver earrings, stacks of bangles and high heels. Since this outfit is super simple, you can go all out with the accessories.

Price: Rs.1379

Buy Now

Printed Maxi Dress

No matter what the event is, you can never go wrong with yellow. This printed yellow maxi dress looks just like a kurti with an advantage of not having to wear any bottoms. This woven maxi dress features a tie-up neck, long sleeves, an attached lining, and a flared hem. The traditional design on it makes it a perfect choice for Indian festivities. You can style this dress with long jhumki earrings and heels. If you are not comfortable with heels, you can opt for some traditional juttis.

Price: Rs.2474

Buy Now

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion