Red dresses under Rs 1599 to flaunt this Valentines

Valentine’s Day is right at the corner and if you are still in a fix to decide what to wear, then you have landed on the right page. We will help you pick some flaunt-worthy red dresses from your one stop shopping destination AMAZON! These contemporary designs will make your partner fall for you all over again. Come on, get dressed to impress.

1. QUEEN ELLIE Women's Western High Low Knee Dress

This high and low knee dress is an ineffable one piece you should treat yourself with. It comes with an A line, attached fabric belt, high and low pattern and an invisible zip back side. The fabric is thick, stretchy with a halter neck design.

Price: Rs. 1999

Deal: Rs. 899

Buy Now

2. ILLI LONDON Women's Skater Knee length dress

ILLI LONDON Women's Skater Knee length dress comes with A line, sweetheart neck and cold shoulder design. This flirty skater dress has a stretchable fabric for perfect fit. The round shaped back pattern ensures that the cold shoulders settle on your neck bones seamlessly.

Price: Rs. 1699

Deal: Rs. 699

Buy Now

3. Brahmani Creation Ruffled Slit Maxi Dress

This maxi dress is a sleeveless flare cut dress. It is made up of crepe for utmost comfort and breathability. It has a deep V neck pattern with adjustable shoulder straps for zero consciousness.

Price: Rs. 999

Deal: Rs. 499

Buy Now

4. Aahwan Women's Solid Split Thigh Bodycon Dress

The look of this split thigh bodycon dress is insane. The broad shoulder straps and slim fitting pattern of the dress is all that you need to flaunt your curves on Valentine’s Day. This dress will make you look mesmerising in the most subtle way.

Price: Rs. 1999

Deal: Rs. 413

Buy Now

5. The Clothing Factory Cowl Neck Fitted Dress

This cowl neck dress is made up of poly satin. It has narrow straps and is knee long. It comes with a thigh slit for utmost contemporariness. The Clothing Factory Cowl Neck Fitted Dress is a 5 star rated dress on Amazon. This makes it a high fashion piece that should be in your closet.

Price: Rs. 2199

Deal: Rs. 1499

Buy Now

6. TEXCO Bodycon Mini Dress

This bodycon mini dress is made up of polyester. This dress is beautifully designed for women you love flaunting off shoulder dresses. It comes with a zip closure at the back for a comfortable fit.

Price: Rs. 2199

Deal: Rs. 664

Buy Now

7. Laycra Women's Pleated Maxi Dress

This maxi dress has a relaxed fitting. It has short sleeves that have minimum flare and a boat neck style. It has pleats from the waistline that gives you a complete breezy look to flaunt throughout the day.

Price: Rs. 1999

Deal: Rs. 599

Buy Now

8. AASK Pleated Dress

This pleated dress is a knee-long flared dress with bell sleeves. It has a loose fit type so comes with an attached self tie belt. The pleated pattern adds more playfulness to your overall look and helps you attain a flattering fit.

Price: Rs. 2330

Deal: Rs. 445

Buy Now

Turn the town red this Valentine by amping up your boldness. These dresses will make you look like hot red chillies just add some more spice in the day. Team these dresses with exquisite accessories and complete your look with some ravishing stilettos. Go impress your partner once again!

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

Also Read: Grooming essentials under Rs 1999 that men can never stop using