Reinvent your corporate wardrobe with these must have formal shoes and heels

Good shoes hold great value while dressing up. Often overlooked and ignored, you must masterfully curate a shoe or heels collection for your corporate wardrobe as they help in exerting power and a good impression on your seniors. Whether you prefer flats, kitten heels or a stiletto, our comprehensive list will surely come in handy to help you make an informed choice which is best for you! So, add to cart and happy shopping.

1. Striped Block Heels

This striped pair is an unconventional yet classy choice for your work wear armour. Featuring a short black heel and a pointed front, this pair is perfect when the prescribed dressing code is casual formal. The dainty buckle detail and the thin white stripes make it all the more feminine and quirkier.

PRICE: ₹ 599

2. Cream Stilettos

A good pair of cream heels is never not needed. In terms of versatility, this pair ranks high as it can be worn with pencil skirts, buttoned up shirts and bodycon dresses in a formal setting but also with strappy dresses and jeans in a more casual scenario.

PRICE: ₹ 745

3. Cherry Shoes

It is vital to throw in some colour when your corporate wardrobe becomes too neutral or drab for your liking. This is where this chunky, cherry red low-heeled shoe comes in. Extremely comfortable and easy to wear, this pair is a must have for everyone.

PRICE: ₹ 697

4. Split Frill Shoes

Tired of limping in heels in your office? Who said flats can’t be fun, stylish and work appropriate? This pair in grey will be a perfect pick for you. It features a high-quality upper body that ensures relaxation with the fancy black fringe detail. In addition to that, the sole offers the required support and stability.

PRICE: ₹ 599

5. Grey Pumps

Kitten heels for the win! Feminine, retro and most importantly, very comfortable, this pair is grey is an excellent choice. The glossy sheen adds to the style factor and the good quality makes it a must have.

PRICE: ₹ 943

6. Herringbone Heels

Featuring a classic herringbone tweed effect on its outer body, this pair of block heels will make you look posh effortlessly. The exemplary design and execution will make it the perfect fit that can be worn with your favourite pantsuit or jumpsuit to a meeting with your clients.

PRICE: ₹ 1045

