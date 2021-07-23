Retro futurism: The trend of holographic effects in the season’s hottest accessories

Do you ever look at 70s fashion trends and feel a little jealous that you didn’t get to spend your youth in the decade of disco? You are not alone! The shiny metallics, overdose of glitter and the care-free, flamboyant attitude became the signature look of the 70s. As many retro trends are being revived in 2021, especially due to the post-pandemic era leading consumers to seek escapism and optimism extrinsically, 70-inspired holographics are back with a bang!

What is the holographic trend?

This is a trend that screams joyful expression! The holographic effect is reflective and foil-like - almost like a blend of glitter and mirror! It originated from the invention of holograms in 1947 by a scientist named Dennis Gabor, and took the leap into alt fashion during the 70s, as it gave a futuristic aesthetic and also resembled a disco ball. Think glam punk-inspired super shiny and skin-tight pants, bags, iridescent jewelry, glittery pumps and sandals and shimmery makeup.

The idea of wearing glitter and shiny pants can seem like too much, even for us experimental fashionistas! We want to make heads turn for the right reasons, without seeming too eccentric. Let’s face it, some wearable art pieces are best left in the 70s or for models on the runway - not everything will work in real life.

Does that mean holographic elements in our wardrobe are out of the question and too tacky? Absolutely not! The easiest and even the chic way to incorporate this fascinating and unique trend in 2021 is through accessorising! Check out some of our favourites that are super easy to style -

1. Tintsky Chic Transparent Holographic Backpack

This is a fun and practical accessory, straight out of modern street style trends! Wear this backpack with a denim jacket to make it truly pop!

₹ 999.00 – Buy Now.

2. Fanspack Holographic Tote Bag

Combining the tote bag trend with 70s holographic is a genius move to finish a retro-inspired look! It is practical and very spacious, perfect for a fashionista on the go!

₹ 1,856.00 – Buy Now.

3. Catwalk Women’s Holo Platform Sneakers

These blue tinted, holographic and elevated sneakers are for when you are feeling particularly quirky! Pair it with white flared trousers, a tube top and a cropped denim jacket for the perfect street chic and Insta-ready ensemble!

₹ 2,373.00 - 3,036.00 – Buy Now.

4. Klaur Melbourne Block Heel

This 3.5 inch block heel is the ideal incorporation of the holographic trend for modern times, proving that it can be joyful as well as subtle and sophisticated! Try wearing these with a monochrome pastel blue outfit - like a blazer and trousers for the ultimate chic summer vibe!

₹ 944.00 - 1,049.00 – Buy Now.

5. Lumos Holographic Sling Bag

The holographic effect paired with minimal geometric patterns are everywhere this season! This spacious sling bag is ideal to be paired with something like a stylish white bodycon dress for a redefined elegant and eye-catching look!

₹ 999.00 – Buy Now.

6. Jim Halo Square Rimless Sunglasses

Chunky, geometric and rimless sunglasses are all the rage right now, and combined with the holographic trend, make for the epitome of a street style ensemble!

₹ 1,299.00 – Buy Now.

