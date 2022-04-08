Running shoes for men that are super comfortable and stylish

Don’t have time to hit the gym? Go running! All you need is a comfortable pair of shoes. Finding the best walking and running shoes for men can be extremely overwhelming especially when there are so many options available online. When it comes to preventing injury and improving training efficiency, we cannot emphasise enough the importance of proper shoes and sneakers. Here we have a list of the best running shoes for you to choose from.

Running shoes for men:

1. Adidas Men’s Classic Runner Running Shoe

These lightweight shoes are built with less foam and cushioning features under the foot, allowing for more natural and dynamic motion for the feet. The shoes provide a great grip and will ensure that you do not slip or fall.

Price: Rs.3406

2. Puma Men’s Concave Slip On Running Shoe

Crafted with fine technology and futuristic design, these shoes are surely here to uplift your style and track games. Kick off on the street and field in this shoe that is super easy to put on. Simply slip it on and gear up for your daily run.

Price: Rs.2199

3. Adidas Men’s Glarus Running Shoes

These running shoes for men with a new design pattern for any runner looking for trendy yet extremely comfortable running shoes. An excellent combination of breathable mesh with synthetic overlays on the upper makes it very comfortable for your feet. Durable, non slippery, blown out one piece super grip EVA midsole and outsole ensures maximum stability and grip on the ground.

Price: Rs.1452

4. Puma Men’s Tazon Modern Running Shoe

The sleek, streamlined silhouette of these shoes sets them apart from the rest. The new synthetic upper is supportive and sleek, offering optimal function with modern appeal. The stable cushioning will take care of all your running and training needs. The upper features a special midfoot saddle for optimum fit and comfort.

Price: Rs.3899

5. Puma Men’s Hybrid Nx Running Shoe

The all-new HYBRID NX is a game-changer in the world of everyday cushioned running shoes. Designed with HYBRID foam and a rubber outsole, this shoe flawlessly fuses street style with modern technology. The foam midsole and branded heel cage supports and stabilises by locking the heel onto the platform. It offers a superior cushion from heel to toe so you can power through your run.

Price: Rs.3369

6. Adidas Men’s Lite Racer Slipon Running Shoe

A dynamic go-everywhere shoe for the sports-minded. These men's running-inspired shoes have a simple, fluid design to deliver exceptional comfort every day. The knit upper sports adidas' iconic 3-Stripes. It features a comfortable insole with long lasting anti-microbial properties to reduce bad odours and helps to reduce growth of bacteria and fungus.

Price: Rs.2314

7. Puma Men’s Lex Running Shoe

This shoe combines training functionality with a unique lifestyle aesthetic. It features plenty of overlays, a moulded plush collar and a tooling with detailed scribe and paint lines, these trainers offer something truly eye-catching. These fresh and fast shoes are a sight to see - and a delight to wear.

Price: Rs.5099

8. ASICS Men’s Running Shoe

Through a scientific approach, these shoes are highly innovative sports product solutions. Technologies, such as core gel cushioning system and flytefoam are renowned for enabling the most comfortable and performance-enhancing footwear for athletes and active consumers alike.

Price: Rs.2399

If you are someone who does not have the time to regularly hit the gym, then you must go running or walking from time to time. All you need is a comfortable and gripping pair of running shoes. These running shoes for men are not only extremely comfortable and safe, but they also look super stylish.

